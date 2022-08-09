Read full article on original website
Related
MedPage Today
'Clinically Meaningful' Improvement in SCLC Patients With Pembrolizumab/Chemo Combo
VIENNA -- Long-term results from the phase III KEYNOTE-604 trial appeared to strengthen the case of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) combined with platinum etoposide as a first-line treatment for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. The updated analysis demonstrated that after 3.5 years of follow-up, the combination "continues to show what...
MedPage Today
Triple Therapy Continues to Impress in Metastatic NSCLC With High-Risk Mutations
VIENNA -- Patients with non-squamous metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who had tumor mutations associated with poor prognosis experienced meaningful improvements in survival when treated with a first-line regimen of two immunotherapies plus chemotherapy, a researcher reported. An exploratory analysis from the POSEIDON trial showed a trend for an...
cancernetwork.com
Promising Antitumor Activity Observed Following Treatment With Eftilagimod Alpha Plus Pembrolizumab for ICI-Resistant Advanced NSCLC
A challenging patient population with advanced non–small cell lung cancer and resistance to common immunotherapeutics appeared to derive promising benefit from treatment with eftilagimod alpha plus pembrolizumab. Second-line treatment with the soluble LAG-3 protein eftilagimod alpha in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) yielded promising antitumor responses in a population of...
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Medical News Today
What to know about stage 2 non small cell lung cancer
80-85% of all lung cancer diagnoses are NSCLC. Staging for NSCLC involves 4 stages with various substages. In this article, we look specifically at stage 2 NSCLC, whether it is curable, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment options, and more. What is NSCLC and what is stage 2?. NSCLC occurs in the cells...
verywellhealth.com
How Does Lung Cancer Screening Work?
Lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. Smoking causes nearly 90% of all lung cancer cases, but people who have never smoked can also be affected. Exposure to toxic substances (e.g., asbestos, radon), environmental pollution, and genetics can also play a role in developing the disease.
Medical News Today
What to know about CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma
Multiple myeloma can be a challenging cancer to treat, mainly because people tend to require more than one type of therapy to stay in remission. An emerging form of treatment is chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. Multiple myeloma is a type of plasma cell neoplasm, a form of...
ajmc.com
CAR T Outcomes Not Significantly Affected by rrDLBCL Subgroup
With 40% of patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma experiencing relapsed or refractory disease (rrDLBCL), researchers highlighted the promise of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for these patients. Researchers have characterized 4 genetically distinct subsets of tumors in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (rrDLBCL), finding...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
An immunity and pyroptosis gene-pair signature predicts overall survival in acute myeloid leukemia
Treatment responses of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) are known to be heterogeneous, posing challenges for risk scoring and treatment stratification. In this retrospective multi-cohort study, we investigated whether combining pyroptosis- and immune-related genes improves prognostic classification of AML patients. Using a robust gene pairing approach, which effectively eliminates batch effects across heterogeneous patient cohorts and transcriptomic data, we developed an immunity and pyroptosis-related prognostic (IPRP) signature that consists of 15 genes. Using 5 AML cohorts (n"‰="‰1327 patients total), we demonstrate that the IPRP score leads to more consistent and accurate survival prediction performance, compared with 10 existing signatures, and that IPRP scoring is widely applicable to various patient cohorts, treatment procedures and transcriptomic technologies. Compared to current standards for AML patient stratification, such as age or ELN2017 risk classification, we demonstrate an added prognostic value of the IPRP risk score for providing improved prediction of AML patients. Our web-tool implementation of the IPRP score and a simple 4-factor nomogram enables practical and robust risk scoring for AML patients. Even though developed for AML patients, our pan-cancer analyses demonstrate a wider application of the IPRP signature for prognostic prediction and analysis of tumor-immune interplay also in multiple solid tumors.
cancernetwork.com
Tanio S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, Reflects on How Targeted Therapy Regimens Will Push Precision Approaches in CRC
At 2022 ASCO, Tanio S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, talks about how data from the ongoing MOUNTAINEER trial investigating trastuzumab plus tucatinib in HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer and other similar trials may impact the standard of care going forward. At the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, Tanio S. Bekaii-Saab,...
targetedonc.com
Frontline Therapy Shows 3-Fold OS Improvement vs BSC in Unresectable Advanced or Metastastic ESCC
Earlier treatment in patients with unresectable advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma may offer better survival benefit compared with chemotherapy or best supportive care. In real-world practices, patients with unresectable advanced recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) treated in the first-line setting showed a median overall...
MedicalXpress
Sub-lobar surgery for peripheral non-small cell lung cancer non-inferior to lobectomy
A large international study of patients with non-small cell lung cancer tumors that are two centimeters or less found that sub lobar surgery was non-inferior to lobectomy, according to results presented today at the IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 in Vienna. In sub-lobar resection, the surgeon removes only...
Nature.com
The diagnostic value of has_circ_0006423 in non-small cell lung cancer and its role as a tumor suppressor gene that sponges miR-492
The diagnosis and treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) are not ideal. We identified NSCLC-related has_circ_0006423 in database. qRT-PCR was used to measure expression levels of hsa_circ_0006423 and miR-492 in the plasma and tissue samples, and 3 NSCLC cell lines, respectively. We analyzed the relationship between expression levels of hsa_circ_0006423 and clinicopathological factors and miR-492 expression in plasma and tissue samples. Assess the diagnostic value of hsa_circ_0006423 and miR-492 in NSCLC. Cell function vitro experiment to explore the effect of has_circ_0006423 on NSCLC. We found has_circ_0006423 is lower expressed in NSCLC and miR-492 is opposite, has_circ_0006423 and miR-492 has diagnostic value in NSCLC. In A549 and NCI-H1299 cells, hsa_circ_0006423 inhibited the proliferation, migration, and invasion of NSCLC cells by sponging miR-492 and accelerating NSCLC cell apoptosis. This effect may be due to the combination of has_circ_0006423 and miR-492 affecting the progression of NSCLC.
MedicalXpress
Prompt recognition and treatment found effective for lung disease in patients who received new drug for advanced cancer
Lung disease caused by a new drug for cancers—including metastatic or advanced breast cancer—can be effectively treated using approaches that focus on early detection and prompt management, according to a study published in ESMO Open on August 11, 2022. Using data from nine clinical trials, this study provides...
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Priority Review to NDA for Elacestrant in ESR1+/HER2- Advanced or mBC
Positive findings from the phase 3 EMERALD study led to a new drug application for elacestrant as treatment of estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The FDA has granted the application priority review. The FDA has accepted a new drug application for the selective estrogen receptor degrader, elacestrant,...
pharmacytimes.com
Clinical Overview: Lebrikizumab for Atopic Dermatitis
Lebrikizumab is a novel monoclonal antibody that binds with high affinity to the IL-13 protein to prevent the interaction between IL-13Rα1 and IL-4Rα, which blocks downstream signal activation along the IL-13 pathway. Atopic dermatitis (AD) is a long-lasting inflammatory disease of the skin characterized by intense pruritis and...
Nature.com
Human brain structural connectivity matrices"“ready for modelling
The human brain represents a complex computational system, the function and structure of which may be measured using various neuroimaging techniques focusing on separate properties of the brain tissue and activity. We capture the organization of white matter fibers acquired by diffusion-weighted imaging using probabilistic diffusion tractography. By segmenting the results of tractography into larger anatomical units, it is possible to draw inferences about the structural relationships between these parts of the system. This pipeline results in a structural connectivity matrix, which contains an estimate of connection strength among all regions. However, raw data processing is complex, computationally intensive, and requires expert quality control, which may be discouraging for researchers with less experience in the field. We thus provide brain structural connectivity matrices in a form ready for modelling and analysis and thus usable by a wide community of scientists. The presented dataset contains brain structural connectivity matrices together with the underlying raw diffusion and structural data, as well as basic demographic data of 88 healthy subjects.
targetedonc.com
Early Study of Devimistat/Gemcitabine in Biliary Cancer Concludes
A study of devimistat in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin indicated for patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic biliary tract cancer has been successfully completed. A phase 1b clinical trial testing devimistat (CPI-613) in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin indicated for patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic biliary...
Nature.com
CHIKV infection reprograms codon optimality to favor viral RNA translation by altering the tRNA epitranscriptome
Ample evidence indicates that codon usage bias regulates gene expression. How viruses, such as the emerging mosquito-borne Chikungunya virus (CHIKV), express their genomes at high levels despite an enrichment in rare codons remains a puzzling question. Using ribosome footprinting, we analyze translational changes that occur upon CHIKV infection. We show that CHIKV infection induces codon-specific reprogramming of the host translation machinery to favor the translation of viral RNA genomes over host mRNAs with an otherwise optimal codon usage. This reprogramming was mostly apparent at the endoplasmic reticulum, where CHIKV RNAs show high ribosome occupancy. Mechanistically, it involves CHIKV-induced overexpression of KIAA1456, an enzyme that modifies the wobble U34 position in the anticodon of tRNAs, which is required for proper decoding of codons that are highly enriched in CHIKV RNAs. Our findings demonstrate an unprecedented interplay of viruses with the host tRNA epitranscriptome to adapt the host translation machinery to viral production.
Comments / 0