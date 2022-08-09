Read full article on original website
WATCH: Video captures 14-year-old shooting suspect leading cops on wild chase in stolen pickup
Police say a 14-year-old boy out on bond after allegedly shooting his girlfriend was driving a stolen pickup truck involved in a wild chase through Wayne County. An adult in the vehicle allegedly fired on officers.
Detroit News
3 arrested after leading Detroit police on car chase, shooting at officers
Detroit — Three people were arrested Thursday after police say they led a car chase in a stolen pickup truck and shot at officers. Michigan State Police said they assisted Detroit police who were pursuing a black Dodge Ram pickup. Someone fired at police officers through the truck's rear sliding window, officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for 3 suspects who stole money, Chrysler 300 after luring man from a nightclub
DETROIT – Police are searching for suspects in regards to a carjacking that happened in late July. According to Detroit police, on July 27, around 5:25 a.m., three suspects stole a 2014 Chrysler 300 and money from a 31-year-old man on the 15300 block of Stansbury Avenue. Two women...
Police: Three suspects wanted in armed robbery of woman at Detroit business
Police said the victim was at the Project Greenlight business on Gratiot near Harper on Thursday around 2 a.m. when three men robbed her at gunpoint.
Detroit News
2 arrested, 3rd sought in west Detroit shooting, police chase, car theft
Detroit police arrested two people Thursday and are seeking a third in connection with shooting at an officer and a car, leading officers on a chase and stealing an SUV on the city's west side. The situation was "very complicated," Detroit police Chief James White told reporters. Officers patrolling near...
Police Seek Suspect After Man Riding Bicycle Fatally Shot In Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to fatally shooting a 50-year-old man riding his bicycle. The incident happened on Monday, June 13, 2022, at about 1:24 a.m., in the 14600 block of Chatham. Police say the 50-year-old male victim was riding his bicycle when the suspect fired multiple shots and fatally wounded him. The suspect was driving a dark-colored, four-door sedan. According to police, the suspect fled westbound on Wannamaker. If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, they are urged to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox2detroit.com
14-year-old out on bond leads police on wild chase in Wayne County; 3 arrested
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Driven by a 14-year-old suspect, three people in a stolen pickup truck took police on a wild chase through multiple Wayne County communities before they were arrested on the Southfield Freeway late Thursday night. One of the passengers in the truck fired gunshots at pursuing officers...
Man Recovers From Injuries In Non-Fatal Shooting, Detroit Police Continue Searching For Suspect
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect in connection to a non-fatal shooting. Detroit police seek non-fatal shooting suspect | Credit: Detroit Police Department The incident happened on Sunday, July 24, at about 12:50 a.m. Police say that a group of people were standing under an awning in the area of State St. and Washington Blvd., when the suspect approached them and started firing shots, striking a 32-year-old man. The suspect fled the scene on foot. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries and has been released. If anyone recognizes this suspect or has any information about this crime, they are urged to call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox2detroit.com
Woman found beaten to death in back of an SUV on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A young woman was found beaten to death inside a Dodge Journey on Detroit's west side Friday. Raw emotions amid a disturbing discovery on Detroit’s West Side early Friday morning. A 22-year-old woman found dead in an SUV parked near the intersection of Vassar and Stahelin Streets, not far from the Southfield Freeway and Eight Mile.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspect arrested in Detroit assault that left man with brain injury, unconscious, on ventilator
DETROIT – Detroit police have arrested the suspect involved in an assault that left a man with a brain injury, unconscious, and on a ventilator on the city’s east side. The incident occurred July 30 around 7:52 a.m. in the area of 1st and Bagley streets, where EMS rushed him to the hospital.
Man faces 10 felonies for shooting at man, trying to set him on fire
MONROE COUNTY, MI – A man accused of shooting at a man after attempting to light him on fire has been arrested on multiple felony charges. James Michael Pattenaude was arraigned Thursday, Aug. 11, on 10 felony charges after being accused of trying to shoot a man during an argument in Berlin Township two days prior, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 arrested, charged after men walk into Royal Oak pharmacy and demand prescription pills, police say
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Five men are facing charges in connection with an unarmed robbery at a Royal Oak pharmacy. The robbery happened at 9:35 a.m. on Friday (Aug. 5) at the Dynamic Care Pharmacy at 4119 West 13 Mile Road. Police said someone called 911 to report that...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect sought after man shot multiple times in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man multiple times in Downtown Detroit last month. The victim was standing with other people under an awning in the area of State St. and Washington Blvd. around 12:50 a.m. July 24 when the suspect approached and began shooting.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Both drivers flee crash scene after teen steals truck in Westland, gets hit at red light, MSP says
DETROIT – An 18-year-old who was fleeing a Westland home after stealing a pickup truck was struck by a second truck in Detroit while going through a red light during his escape, and both drivers involved in that crash fled the scene, police said. Michigan State Police troopers learned...
Man facing charges after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement
A 23-year-old Westland man is now facing charges after a Grand Blanc teen was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment in July.
fox2detroit.com
Reward offered after man found shot to death in Detroit last winter
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tips are sought after a man was found dead in Detroit last year. Cortez Bowerman was shot to death around 4 p.m. Dec. 19, 2021. His body was found in front of a home in the 13500 block of Orleans, near I-75 and the Davison Freeway.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Was a Detroit resident charging people to illegally dump trash on city’s land? Police investigating
DETROIT – Help Me Hank is working with Detroit to clean up blight and track down illegal dumpers. The latest illegal dumping story has an unusual twist and has launched a police investigation. You can report illegal dumping through the Improve Detroit app. The mess is on Detroit’s west...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect arrested after brutal beating in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with a Downtown Detroit beating and robbery that left a man in a coma last month. Police have not identified the suspect who beat Jason Riddle on July 30. People passing by called police when they saw him near...
Police need help identifying person of interest in Saturday morning assault downtown Detroit
The search is on for a person of interest in an aggravated assault downtown Detroit late last month. Detroit police officials say officers were called to the area of 1st and Bagley Streets shortly before 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 30.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Westland man accused of killing Grand Blanc teen in basement after Detroit party, taking his AR-15
DETROIT – A Westland man is accused of killing a Grand Blanc teen in the basement of a Detroit home and stealing his AR-15 after they went to a party together, officials said. Police said Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, and Jacob Hills, 18, of Grand Blanc, went to...
