112th Greensboro Police Academy Graduates 13 New Officers

Thirteen recruits graduated from the 112th Greensboro Police Academy on August 8, and joined the ranks of the Greensboro Police Department.

The ceremony, held at the Carolina Theatre, included a presentation of awards, diplomas, badges, and each officer taking the oath of office. The GPD Training Division recognizes outstanding academic achievements, superior physical fitness, and other specific training awards for recruits.

The new officers had more than 900 hours of training and instruction in more than 40 different areas of study including interpersonal communication, problem-solving, and using technology to make communities safer. As part of the communications training, recruits learn the principals of procedural justice and implicit bias. Procedural Justice is a collaborative method of listening and talking that increases mutual understanding and trust among members of the public and police. “Understanding Implicit Bias” training examines the inherent biases present in all people.