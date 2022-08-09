ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

247Sports

Robinson flips to Florida

South Carolina lost a commitment from the 2023 football recruiting class on Wednesday night. Linebacker Jaden Robinson (Lake City, Fla./Columbia) posted on his Twitter account that he is backing off of his pledge from the Gamecocks. He’s now committed to Florida. A four-star prospect with a rating of 0.8933...
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

Five-Star Edge Qua Russaw announces top schools

Five-star edge Qua Russaw has named Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State as his top six schools. The No. 2 Edge in the nation discussed his finalists. Alabama: What stands out about Alabama is there winning program also with Coach Sabin being one of the best coaches...
MONTGOMERY, AL
State
Illinois State
saturdaytradition.com

Notre Dame announces QB1 for season-opening showdown vs. Ohio State

Notre Dame is ready for its Week 1 matchup against Ohio State as the Fighting Irish have named Tyler Buchner their starting quarterback. Buchner is the most experienced quarterback returning to Notre Dame after the graduation of former Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan. Buchner completed 21-of-35 of his passes for 298 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 142.7.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, OK
saturdaytradition.com

Vegas releases line for Illinois' Week 0 matchup vs. Wyoming

For a second straight year, Illinois is opening the college football season at home in Week 0. Last season, it was an opener against Nebraska that the Illini won to open the Bret Bielema era in Champaign. Now, Illinois is entering 2022 looking to improve on the 5-7 mark of...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida made the latest cut for this 5-star edge rusher

Those hoping that Florida will land a five-star recruit in the class of 2023 received some good news on Friday. Five-star edge rusher Qua Russaw narrowed his list of schools down to six programs and the Gators made the cut. Along with UF, Russaw is still looking at Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Georgia and Ohio State. The first three will all enjoy a home-state advantage while recruiting the Carver (Montgomery, Alabama) product, with Alabama State having the extra upside of being an HBCU.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Disney CEO responds to report of ESPN pulling out of B1G media rights negotiations

ESPN will apparently be on the outside looking in when the B1G’s next media right deal begins in 2024, the same year UCLA and USC are set join the conference after defecting from the Pac-12. While it’s not official, reports on Monday stated that ESPN had pulled out of negotiations after being involved with the B1G in some form or fashion for since 1982.
ECONOMY
saturdaytradition.com

Kamryn Babb reacts to earning 'Block O' honor at Ohio State

Kamryn Babb has been through a tumultuous journey in Columbus. Now, the wide receiver is hoping to be healthy and productive in 2022. A former 4-star prospect in the class of 2018, Babb has battled multiple significant knee injuries throughout his career. Entering 2022, he has a chance to produce with the offense if he can stay healthy, and Babb will also be a key leader.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Pair of 5-star defenders include Ohio State in Top 6

Ohio State is in the running for 2 top talents from the 2023 class. High school teammates and 5-star recruits, Qua Russaw and James Smith released their Top 6’s on Friday. Russaw is listed as a 5-star EDGE per the 247Sports Composite. He is the No.3 EDGE and No. 5 recruit from Alabama. The remaining schools inside his Top 6 are Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and Alabama State.
COLUMBUS, OH

