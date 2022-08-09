Those hoping that Florida will land a five-star recruit in the class of 2023 received some good news on Friday. Five-star edge rusher Qua Russaw narrowed his list of schools down to six programs and the Gators made the cut. Along with UF, Russaw is still looking at Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Georgia and Ohio State. The first three will all enjoy a home-state advantage while recruiting the Carver (Montgomery, Alabama) product, with Alabama State having the extra upside of being an HBCU.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 25 MINUTES AGO