Read full article on original website
Related
Robinson flips to Florida
South Carolina lost a commitment from the 2023 football recruiting class on Wednesday night. Linebacker Jaden Robinson (Lake City, Fla./Columbia) posted on his Twitter account that he is backing off of his pledge from the Gamecocks. He’s now committed to Florida. A four-star prospect with a rating of 0.8933...
Five-Star Edge Qua Russaw announces top schools
Five-star edge Qua Russaw has named Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State as his top six schools. The No. 2 Edge in the nation discussed his finalists. Alabama: What stands out about Alabama is there winning program also with Coach Sabin being one of the best coaches...
LSU football gets a new member of Brian Kelly’s family, flips 4-star QB from Big Ten school
Brian Kelly gets former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to flip to his LSU football family. Look at Brian Kelly playing Spoilermaker, as the new LSU football coach was able to convince former Purdue commit Rickie Collins to join his family. Collins had been committed to Purdue since early October of...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day lists one area of the defense as a 'top 3 concern' for Ohio State
Ryan Day echoed Jim Knowles’ comments about what the areas of concern for the team are. He agrees that the corners should be a top priority for the Buckeyes according to Dillon Davis of the Delaware Gazette. It makes sense that both Day and Knowles have stated that the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Notre Dame announces QB1 for season-opening showdown vs. Ohio State
Notre Dame is ready for its Week 1 matchup against Ohio State as the Fighting Irish have named Tyler Buchner their starting quarterback. Buchner is the most experienced quarterback returning to Notre Dame after the graduation of former Wisconsin transfer Jack Coan. Buchner completed 21-of-35 of his passes for 298 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 142.7.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost confirms Nebraska WR sidelined for 'extended period of time' with injury
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost feels true freshman wide receiver Decoldest Crawford can contribute immediately to the team in the 2022 season. Unfortunately, the Huskers will have to wait a little longer for Crawford to contribute as he will be out for an extended amount of time. He originally suffered...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska QB Chubba Purdy heading into season opener with starter mindset
The QB competition at Nebraska is underway with just a few weeks left until the season opener. Chubba Purdy isn’t going to give up just yet, and is going into the 1st game with the mindset that he will be the starter according to Mitch Sherman of The Athletic.
247Sports
‘This is the guy’: Juwan Howard explains how Michigan landed Youssef Khayat
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Juwan Howard doesn’t like to be left scrambling, so when Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan entered the NBA Draft process, the Michigan men’s basketball coach started exploring his options. When both freshmen opted to keep their names in the Draft, that search went...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Bob Bostad, Wisconsin o-line coach, not comfortable with depth chart for Badgers
Bob Bostad has transitioned back to coach the offensive line for Wisconsin after a stretch coaching the inside linebackers of the Badgers. Heading into 2022, Bostad still sees a need to settle out the 2-deep depth chart on the line. Talking about his unit on Saturday, Bostad pointed out that...
Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already
Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
saturdaytradition.com
College football bowl projections: CBS Sports projects 10 B1G teams go bowling in 2022
College football bowl projections were released by CBS Sports on Thursday. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports released his picks for who will be going bowling. Palm believes that 10 of 14 teams from the B1G will end up going to a bowl game in 2022. He even has 1 team from the B1G returning to the CFB Playoff.
Alabama Lands Massive Prospect out of California
The Crimson Tide continued to add to its already huge offensive line with another commitment for the recruiting Class of 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud on executing at OSU: 'Whenever we lose is when we beat ourselves'
CJ Stroud and the Buckeyes do not lack confidence. Part of that is putting together one of the best offensive attacks in the nation last season with a number of key pieces back for 2022. Unfortunately, Ohio State was doomed in 2 key losses last season: against Oregon and at...
saturdaytradition.com
Vegas releases line for Illinois' Week 0 matchup vs. Wyoming
For a second straight year, Illinois is opening the college football season at home in Week 0. Last season, it was an opener against Nebraska that the Illini won to open the Bret Bielema era in Champaign. Now, Illinois is entering 2022 looking to improve on the 5-7 mark of...
Longhorns Sarkisian Releases Statement on Agiye Hall Arrest, Suspension
Hall has been suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the program
Florida made the latest cut for this 5-star edge rusher
Those hoping that Florida will land a five-star recruit in the class of 2023 received some good news on Friday. Five-star edge rusher Qua Russaw narrowed his list of schools down to six programs and the Gators made the cut. Along with UF, Russaw is still looking at Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Georgia and Ohio State. The first three will all enjoy a home-state advantage while recruiting the Carver (Montgomery, Alabama) product, with Alabama State having the extra upside of being an HBCU.
saturdaytradition.com
Disney CEO responds to report of ESPN pulling out of B1G media rights negotiations
ESPN will apparently be on the outside looking in when the B1G’s next media right deal begins in 2024, the same year UCLA and USC are set join the conference after defecting from the Pac-12. While it’s not official, reports on Monday stated that ESPN had pulled out of negotiations after being involved with the B1G in some form or fashion for since 1982.
saturdaytradition.com
Kamryn Babb reacts to earning 'Block O' honor at Ohio State
Kamryn Babb has been through a tumultuous journey in Columbus. Now, the wide receiver is hoping to be healthy and productive in 2022. A former 4-star prospect in the class of 2018, Babb has battled multiple significant knee injuries throughout his career. Entering 2022, he has a chance to produce with the offense if he can stay healthy, and Babb will also be a key leader.
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Hightower ready for season with Illinois after down year in 2021
Brian Hightower saw some very limited action in 2021. This is because he decided to take a medical redshirt, but the Illinois WR is ready to get back to work per Jeremy Werner of 247Sports. Hightower suffered a soft tissue injury after playing in just 4 games for the Fighting...
saturdaytradition.com
Pair of 5-star defenders include Ohio State in Top 6
Ohio State is in the running for 2 top talents from the 2023 class. High school teammates and 5-star recruits, Qua Russaw and James Smith released their Top 6’s on Friday. Russaw is listed as a 5-star EDGE per the 247Sports Composite. He is the No.3 EDGE and No. 5 recruit from Alabama. The remaining schools inside his Top 6 are Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and Alabama State.
Comments / 0