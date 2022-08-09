ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Special meeting to discuss changes with Dillon Co. recreation dept.

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A special called meeting is taking place Friday afternoon to discuss changes within the Dillon County recreation department, according to the meeting's agenda. Councilman Jamal Campbell said a large portion of funding for the recreation department was nixed to help balance the budget. Campbell...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
North Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
wpde.com

Conway Medical Center to open new facility in former Office Depot

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Conway Medical Center (CMC) official said the center is acquiring the 15,000-square-foot building that is currently the home of the Office Depot on Church Street. The store is going out of business and working to get rid of all of their products. Once renovations...
CONWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Hispanic#The Director Of Finance#Abc15 News#Scribd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
wpde.com

Upcoming Horry County road closures, detour amid expansion project

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County government stated that weather permitting, intermittent road closures and detours are expected to continue at the intersection of Renee Drive and Carolina Commercial Drive. These closures will allow crews to install the required drainage structures and realign the intersection. We urge drivers...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

2-car crash on highway 544, injuries reported

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) officials said there was a two-vehicle crash that blocked the lanes of traffic on Highway 544 and Persivant Drive in Conway. Officials stated that one person from the crash was transported to the hospital to get treated for injuries. The...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Woman found shot, killed inside car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A woman was found shot and killed in her car in Robeson County Thursday night. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 9:26 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wiregrass Road in Orrum in reference to a person shot. When deputies arrived...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Driver in Florence Co. crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist charged

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A 71-year-old woman has been charged for her reported involvement in a crash that killed two people on Tuesday night. Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office said they have charged Florence woman Jacqueline Williams with two counts of reckless homicide in connection with the crash in the 1900 block of Pamplico Highway which claimed the life of a Florence County paramedic and another man injured in an earlier crash.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy