City leaders approve new downtown district in Myrtle Beach area, new fee included
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Thursday, the Myrtle Beach City Council voted to create a downtown municipal improvement district. This project getting approved means that commercial property owners that have property within the improvement district limits are going to have to pay an extra fee which is 1% of the assessed value of their property.
'Makes it all worth while:' 100 animals adopted this week from Horry County shelter
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Animal Care Center had a successful week with 100 animals adopted. The shelter received over 130 animals this week alone after two animal cruelty investigations were reported to police by community members. Horry County Police released information on the first investigation...
Special meeting to discuss changes with Dillon Co. recreation dept.
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A special called meeting is taking place Friday afternoon to discuss changes within the Dillon County recreation department, according to the meeting's agenda. Councilman Jamal Campbell said a large portion of funding for the recreation department was nixed to help balance the budget. Campbell...
Lack of affordable Grand Strand housing leads to record animal drop-off numbers: Official
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Pets have been being brought in record numbers recently to the Grand Strand Humane Society. The most common reason why is a lack of affordable housing and affordable pet-friendly housing in the area, according to officials with the shelter. There are currently 110 cats...
Reptile to blame after electric crews restore power for thousands in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A sneaky serpent was the source of a power outage this evening in Horry County according to Co-Op officials. The power outage was reported a little after 6 p.m. for roughly 2,900 customers in the Burgess and Socastee areas. Crews swiftly restored power and...
Georgetown man gets to call himself homeowner after thinking he couldn't afford one
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown County raised the first walls of its second cottage Thursday morning. The cottage is being built for homeowner-in-progress, James Graham. Volunteers from around the community jumped at the chance to help Graham as he prepares to take the next...
Conway Medical Center to open new facility in former Office Depot
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Conway Medical Center (CMC) official said the center is acquiring the 15,000-square-foot building that is currently the home of the Office Depot on Church Street. The store is going out of business and working to get rid of all of their products. Once renovations...
Florence police, sheriff's office task force confiscate herion & meth in drug bust
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Dept. and the Florence County Sheriff's Office's task force confiscated meth and heroin Thursday morning from a home in the Effingham area, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the task force has only been established and operating for about...
2 new dog parks coming to Myrtle Beach to continue downtown revitalization efforts
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The city of Myrtle Beach continues with its revitalization efforts by adding two new dog parks in the area. One for smaller dogs located along Broadway and Collins Street, and another for bigger dogs near Collins Street and 3rd Avenue. The years-long effort aims...
Photos show Myrtle Beach Home Depot armed robbery suspect, getaway van: Police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are searching for a suspect who is accused of an armed robbery at a Myrtle Beach Home Depot. The robbery happened at 2:40 p.m. on Friday, according to police. Police say the suspect showed a gun, demanded money and then fled. They then...
Funeral arrangements released for medic killed in Florence County crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The funeral arrangements have been announced for the EMS medic killed in the Florence County crash Tuesday. EMS medic Sara Weaver was working a crash on Pamplico Highway when a 71-year-old driver hit her, a city officer and a trooper, according to officials. It was...
Robeson Co. murder suspect believed to be in Florence area, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they need help from the public with locating a suspect in a May 2022 homicide. Jason Tyvon McRae, 30, of Dillon, is wanted in relation to the death of Shawn T. Campbell, 20, of Fairmont. McRae is...
Death investigation underway on Wire Grass Road in Robeson County, sheriff says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A death investigation is underway Thursday night in the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road near Lumberton, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Wilkins said deputies, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are on the scene. A neighbor said the situation involves a...
Upcoming Horry County road closures, detour amid expansion project
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County government stated that weather permitting, intermittent road closures and detours are expected to continue at the intersection of Renee Drive and Carolina Commercial Drive. These closures will allow crews to install the required drainage structures and realign the intersection. We urge drivers...
Investigation underway for deadly Dillon County incident involving bucket truck: Coroner
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said he's investigating a deadly incident Thursday involving a bucket truck on Old Latta Highway in Dillon. Grimsley said at this time he's not able to release more information as the investigation is still in the early stages. ABC15...
2-car crash on highway 544, injuries reported
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) officials said there was a two-vehicle crash that blocked the lanes of traffic on Highway 544 and Persivant Drive in Conway. Officials stated that one person from the crash was transported to the hospital to get treated for injuries. The...
68-year-old man rescued by Coast Guard after capsizing near Pawleys Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Coast Guard official says a Coast Guard Station Georgetown boat crew rescued Stacy Hicks Thursday after his vessel capsized 9 miles offshore Pawleys Island. Officials said a good Samaritan contacted a Station Georgetown watch stander at 6:08 p.m., stating a vessel capsized with the...
Woman found shot, killed inside car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A woman was found shot and killed in her car in Robeson County Thursday night. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said they responded around 9:26 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wiregrass Road in Orrum in reference to a person shot. When deputies arrived...
Driver in Florence Co. crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist charged
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A 71-year-old woman has been charged for her reported involvement in a crash that killed two people on Tuesday night. Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office said they have charged Florence woman Jacqueline Williams with two counts of reckless homicide in connection with the crash in the 1900 block of Pamplico Highway which claimed the life of a Florence County paramedic and another man injured in an earlier crash.
NC man sentenced to three decades in prison for raping, impregnating child, 12
HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — A man who pled guilty to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl over a period of four years, eventually impregnating the child, will spend more than 30 years in prison. Wilmington ABC affiliate WWAY is reporting that Cory Ross, 29, committed the crimes while he lived...
