Colby, KS

Catalytic converter thefts reported in Colby

By Wil Day
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vb3A3_0hAaWjh300

COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Increased catalytic converter thefts have caused Colby police to issue a warning to the community.

The Colby Police Department said there have been 10 catalytic converter thefts recently. Most of the vehicles have been at auto repair shops and business vehicles. One of the thefts happened close to the highway.

The department is asking residents to be careful where they park their vehicles to prevent them from being targeted. Police say it’s also important to ensure you leave your parked vehicle locked with any valuables hidden out of sight, including when your car is parked at home.

They ask that if someone enters your vehicle and takes items, you report the theft, regardless of how small it might be. Police are also asking the community that if they see or hear suspicious activity, to call 911.

