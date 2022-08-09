ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Lights and Laser show returns in Southern Idaho

By Brandon May
 4 days ago

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – The flashing lights and lasers are returning to the Magic Valley this fall with a new location and twist.

According to a press release, organizers are moving the event to Idaho Central Legacy Fields creating more space for the event which continues to sell out annually.

It is the fifth year of the Lights and Lasers, drawing thousands of guests to the Twin Falls area with this year’s show set for September 22 through 24.

In previous years, Lights and Lasers has focused on a historical theme with themed music. Organizers say this year’s event will feature a TikTok DJ celebrity and Idaho native who will mix music to the choreographed lights.

Food trucks and vendors will be on-site with alcoholic beverages also available for purchase.

For those who are looking to purchase tickets, click here .

