GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Fifth Third Bank understands the importance of supporting the community and creating relationships with future generations. They teamed up with the Mosaic Film Experience to create the Momentum Film Challenge. This challenge, open to high school and college students, was to create a unique short film using the popular social media platform TikTok. The prize was a $530 dollar check and career day with Fifth Third Bank. The theme of the contest was what money means to me, the required prop was any form of currency, and the saying was “momentum”. These short films were 2 to 3 minutes long and were only edited on a mobile device through TikTok.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO