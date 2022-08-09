Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
Related
WOOD
Enjoy family-friendly, uplifting live music this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The popular Unity Christian Music Festival just kicked off last night and runs through Saturday. It’s the ultimate family event – you can sit by the lake, soak up the sun and listen to positive, encouraging music and lyrics. There will be more than two dozen artists performing on the Country Dairy Main Stage including CCM superstars, including We Are Messengers, Matthew West, Mac Powell, Crowder, Big Daddy Weave and Newsboys.
Locally-filmed movie premieres in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly one year after filming in Grand Rapids, "Carrie and Jess Save the Universe" is having its first public screening, complete with a red carpet. The film premiere is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Celebration Cinema GR North. Written and directed by Joshua Courtade,...
Unity Festival returns to Muskegon
Heritage Landing will play host to dozens of big names in Christian music August 10th - 13th. Organizers planned events for festival-goers of all ages-- and the first night is free.
WOOD
Celebrate & support GR parks tonight
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids is home to so many beautiful parks and green spaces and each year, we get the chance to celebrate and help support them! Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is hosting its 11th Annual Green Gala tonight at Richmond Park and Stacy joins us today to talk about it!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
Macatawa Water Festival happening this weekend in Holland
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A few weeks ago, Rachael got the chance to visit Windmill Island as a part of our focus on Holland-area activities. We wanted to remind you about a special event happening there this weekend – the Outdoor Discovery Center Network, who we also visited a few weeks ago, is hosting the Macatawa Water Festival tomorrow from 9am until 1pm.
WOOD
Hemingway-inspired event to benefit Hospice of Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Hospice of Michigan invites the community to An Evening with Hemingway, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Listening Room, located at 123 Ionia Ave. SW 2nd Floor in Grand Rapids. The fundraiser will feautre award-winning author Philip Greene, offering Hemingway-inspired cocktails and will...
WOOD
Check out a Latin dance class tomorrow night
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking to learn a new skill or get creative for a date night out, we have a great idea for you! Social Dance Studio is a local, family-owned dance studio that specializes in a variety of different dance instruction classes and tomorrow night, they’re hosting Latin Night at the Grand! Michael joins us to tell us more!
Küsterer Brauhaus opens in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — German beer and gemütlichkeit are now flowing inside a new beer hall on Grand Rapids’ West Side. Küsterer Brauhaus began its soft opening phase Tuesday, giving staff a week to smooth out operations before the Aug. 16 grand opening. The Munich-style beer hall has been a yearslong labor of love […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOOD
Berger Chevrolet gives back to the community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Berger Chevrolet not only takes pride in their family owned business – but in giving back to the community. Berger has been family owned and operated since 1925 right here in West Michigan. Through their Berger Gives Back campaign, their team gets involved...
WOOD
Rotary BBQ in Comstock Park Today
As some of you already know, my wife is in the Comstock Park Rotary. Each summer, they raise $$ by doing 2 or 3 BBQs in Dwight Lydell Park. Today (Thu.) is the 2nd and last BBQ of the year. The Comstock Park Rotary does a lot of good work...
WOOD
Now open: Küsterer Brauhaus brings German beer hall experience back to GR
More than two years after plans for a new German beer hall were announced, Küsterer Brauhaus is now open on Grand Rapids’ West Side. (Aug. 10, 2022)
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Salt and Larry
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter include a cuddly cat and a smart dog. Salt is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair mix. The shelter said she was not adjusting well to living in the busy shelter cattery so she was moved to her own suite: the shelter’s veterinarian’s office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grand Rapids club to get new home after fire
A Grand Rapids social club displaced by fire is one step closer to having a new permanent home.
Sturgeon spotted swimming along the pier in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A lakeshore woman captured video of something you don't see every day — a sturgeon swimming along the pier in Grand Haven!. Jenna Benson shared the video on Facebook. She was walking on the pier yesterday with a friend when a fisherman called their attention to it.
Red Hot Inn owner to launch food truck
An iconic piece of food history is coming back to Grand Rapids.
WOOD
‘Bob the Barber’ celebrates 60 years cutting hair: ‘I still love it’
A beloved barber in Walker is celebrating 60 years in the business and receiving appreciation from the community for decades of service. (Aug. 11, 2022)
WOOD
A great golf course to check out in Kalamazoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!
Mr. & Mrs. Crab opens Monday in Grand Rapids
A new restaurant serving up Southern seafood boils is officially open in Grand Rapids.
How to help Muskegon Pride raise money for 2023 festival, find new home
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A solid opportunity to pay it forward and get a little work done on the car while you're at it this weekend for those who live in the Muskegon area: a car wash benefitting Muskegon Pride. On the heels of the successes of the city's...
WOOD
Fueling The Momentum In Youth Career Development
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Fifth Third Bank understands the importance of supporting the community and creating relationships with future generations. They teamed up with the Mosaic Film Experience to create the Momentum Film Challenge. This challenge, open to high school and college students, was to create a unique short film using the popular social media platform TikTok. The prize was a $530 dollar check and career day with Fifth Third Bank. The theme of the contest was what money means to me, the required prop was any form of currency, and the saying was “momentum”. These short films were 2 to 3 minutes long and were only edited on a mobile device through TikTok.
Comments / 0