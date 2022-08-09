ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Enjoy family-friendly, uplifting live music this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The popular Unity Christian Music Festival just kicked off last night and runs through Saturday. It’s the ultimate family event – you can sit by the lake, soak up the sun and listen to positive, encouraging music and lyrics. There will be more than two dozen artists performing on the Country Dairy Main Stage including CCM superstars, including We Are Messengers, Matthew West, Mac Powell, Crowder, Big Daddy Weave and Newsboys.
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Locally-filmed movie premieres in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly one year after filming in Grand Rapids, "Carrie and Jess Save the Universe" is having its first public screening, complete with a red carpet. The film premiere is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Celebration Cinema GR North. Written and directed by Joshua Courtade,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Celebrate & support GR parks tonight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Grand Rapids is home to so many beautiful parks and green spaces and each year, we get the chance to celebrate and help support them! Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is hosting its 11th Annual Green Gala tonight at Richmond Park and Stacy joins us today to talk about it!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Rose Township, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Entertainment
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
WOOD

Macatawa Water Festival happening this weekend in Holland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A few weeks ago, Rachael got the chance to visit Windmill Island as a part of our focus on Holland-area activities. We wanted to remind you about a special event happening there this weekend – the Outdoor Discovery Center Network, who we also visited a few weeks ago, is hosting the Macatawa Water Festival tomorrow from 9am until 1pm.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Hemingway-inspired event to benefit Hospice of Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Hospice of Michigan invites the community to An Evening with Hemingway, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Listening Room, located at 123 Ionia Ave. SW 2nd Floor in Grand Rapids. The fundraiser will feautre award-winning author Philip Greene, offering Hemingway-inspired cocktails and will...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Check out a Latin dance class tomorrow night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking to learn a new skill or get creative for a date night out, we have a great idea for you! Social Dance Studio is a local, family-owned dance studio that specializes in a variety of different dance instruction classes and tomorrow night, they’re hosting Latin Night at the Grand! Michael joins us to tell us more!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

Küsterer Brauhaus opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — German beer and gemütlichkeit are now flowing inside a new beer hall on Grand Rapids’ West Side. Küsterer Brauhaus began its soft opening phase Tuesday, giving staff a week to smooth out operations before the Aug. 16 grand opening. The Munich-style beer hall has been a yearslong labor of love […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Music#Entertain#Concert#Art#Calendars#Live Music#Abc#The Rough Tumble#The Red Rose Music Lab#Wmta
WOOD

Berger Chevrolet gives back to the community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Berger Chevrolet not only takes pride in their family owned business – but in giving back to the community. Berger has been family owned and operated since 1925 right here in West Michigan. Through their Berger Gives Back campaign, their team gets involved...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Rotary BBQ in Comstock Park Today

As some of you already know, my wife is in the Comstock Park Rotary. Each summer, they raise $$ by doing 2 or 3 BBQs in Dwight Lydell Park. Today (Thu.) is the 2nd and last BBQ of the year. The Comstock Park Rotary does a lot of good work...
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Salt and Larry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter include a cuddly cat and a smart dog. Salt is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair mix. The shelter said she was not adjusting well to living in the busy shelter cattery so she was moved to her own suite: the shelter’s veterinarian’s office.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
WOOD

A great golf course to check out in Kalamazoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It seems we’ve been celebrating and highlighting green spaces all summer, including many golf courses around West Michigan and our next stop takes us to Kalamazoo! Eastern Hills Golf Course has a 27 hole layout. It’s owned by the city of Kalamazoo and regularly hosts city and county tournaments and today we’re taking you there!
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Fueling The Momentum In Youth Career Development

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Fifth Third Bank understands the importance of supporting the community and creating relationships with future generations. They teamed up with the Mosaic Film Experience to create the Momentum Film Challenge. This challenge, open to high school and college students, was to create a unique short film using the popular social media platform TikTok. The prize was a $530 dollar check and career day with Fifth Third Bank. The theme of the contest was what money means to me, the required prop was any form of currency, and the saying was “momentum”. These short films were 2 to 3 minutes long and were only edited on a mobile device through TikTok.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy