Questions Surrounding System-of-System Network Technologies “Permeate” Department of Air Force Operational Imperatives; Timothy Grayson Quoted

Aircraft From Area 51 Are Flying In Latest Air Force Red Flag Exercise
It is extremely unusual for aircraft flying from the top-secret Area 51 test facility at Groom Lake to directly participate in Red Flag. The U.S. Air Force's Red Flag large force employment (LFE) exercises are world-renowned for their scale and scope, and always involve a slew of different types of aircraft flying together. The last Red Flag event of the 2022 Fiscal Year, referred to as Red Flag 22-3, appears to have had some particularly notable participants last week. These came in the form of aircraft operating from the highly-secure Groom Lake test facility, better known as Area 51, using 'MiG' callsigns.
americanmilitarynews.com
Chinese company attempting massive land buy next to US Air Force base
A Chinese food processing company is attempting to buy around 370 acres of land in North Dakota, in an area around 12 miles from the Grand Forks Air Force Base, raising concerns among lawmakers that the land purchase could be used to surveil the nearby U.S. base. Lawmakers requested a review of the purchase last week.
Chilling AI satellite swarms that hunt down and destroy enemy targets unveiled by China in the terrifying space race
CHILLING AI satellite swarms that hunt down and destroy enemy targets have been unveiled by China in another terrifying step in the space race. Chinese scientists said they could now launch hundreds of mini satellites - dubbed "cubesats" - from a large motherboard in space with deadly precision and speed.
nationalinterest.org
USS Kennedy Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Hits New Construction Milestone
The U.S. Navy’s second Ford-class aircraft carrier, the USS Kennedy (CVN 79), has reached a new milestone and is surging toward operational status alongside the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78). According to a recent statement from Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) shipbuilders, after many years of construction, workers have...
americanmilitarynews.com
Hypersonic missile-tracking satellites greenlit for development
Two companies will build 28 satellite prototypes with enhanced missile-tracking abilities—and the promise of being able to keep up with next-generation hypersonics—after a $1.3 billion award, defense officials announced Monday. The Space Development Agency awarded Northrop Grumman and L3Harris contracts worth approximately $617 million and $700 million, respectively,...
'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise
Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
Air Force calls on F-35 aircraft to stand down temporarily over faulty ejection seat concerns
The U.S. Air Force on Friday confirmed to Fox News that it had temporarily called in its F-35 Lightning II fleet following concerns related to faulty ejection seats. "Out of an abundance of caution, Air Combat Command units will execute a stand-down on July 29 to expedite the inspection process," ACC said in a statement to Fox News Digital.
MilitaryTimes
US Army sets timeline for demo of new, hard-to-detect mobile command post
WASHINGTON — A burgeoning U.S. Army effort to ensure command posts are suited for fights teeming with sensors and combatants using advanced technology could soon be ready for a demonstration. While the Mobile And Survivable Command Post project is still in the early stages of development, those closely involved...
Aerospace engineer and Black WWII veteran falsely labeled a mutineer dies at 101
Bernard Benedict James was convicted of mutiny and insubordination, a Black soldier who dared question a white superior officer. His family has spent decades trying to clear his name.
Robot dogs join the US Space Force: Ghost Robotics' $150,000 four-legged bots are being used to patrol the Cape Canaveral station
'Robot dogs' are being tested by the US Space Force so they can carry out patrols of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The $150,000 (£123,000) four-legged bots can be equipped with a wide variety of optical and acoustic sensors, allowing them to serve as the 'eyes and ears' around sensitive areas of the base.
nationalinterest.org
Number Crunching: The Pentagon Is Upgrading Its Data Connectivity
Army scientists are improving upon, refining, and advancing what they identify as a critical “data layer.”. A drone spots enemy armored vehicles approaching from the other side of a ridge while functioning as an “aerial” node connecting non-line-of-sight combat assets. Targeting data is then sent to an Abrams tank in position to lay down suppressive fire and instantly cue small groups of mobile dismounted scout units to approach the enemy formation. The forward scout unit then “paints” the target with a laser spot enabling nearby U.S. Air Force fighter jets to fire precision air-to-ground missiles to destroy the enemy positions.
Northrop Grumman picks Firefly to replace Russian engines on Antares rocket
Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket is about to get an all-American upgrade with the help of Firefly Aerospace.
americanmilitarynews.com
A Navy cyber effort is fixing thousands of holes—and building tech talent
The Navy is looking for, and training up, its next generation of cyber talent from reservists who don’t necessarily have a technical background. Chief Warrant Officer Scott Bryson said he didn’t have the manpower to go after the thousands of common vulnerabilities that plague Navy networks, like unpatched software and incorrect security settings. So U.S. Fleet Cyber Command authorized him to tap reserve components for what it calls Operation Cyber Dragon, whose sailors learn cyber techniques as they hunt down and fix problems in unclassified networks.
Anti-satellite weapons: History, types and purpose
With the satellite network being a key component of modern life on Earth, space is now a major battleground for countries looking to get ahead of their competitors.
Defense One
Major Aerospace Supplier Spirit AeroSystems Looks to Expand Military, Space Business
In the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, as airlines grounded fleets and canceled buys of new aircraft, planemakers Boeing and Airbus were the focus of much of the attention. But Spirit AeroSystems, a key supplier to both, was hit extraordinarily hard. The Wichita, Kansas-based company, probably best known for...
US Special Forces conduct bold, new experiment to meet future challenges
U.S. Army Green Berets are now testing out new force structures and capabilities to potentially completely overhaul how they are organized and prepared for future battlefields.
dronedj.com
An inside look at Amazon’s drone delivery system, flight-testing facilities
As it prepares to bring free Prime Air drone deliveries to customers in California and Texas, Amazon is offering an inside look at how its drone delivery system works. A new video released by the company shows rigorous flight tests being conducted at one of its facilities in Oregon. Amazon’s...
Defense One
The Pentagon’s Plan to Speed Up Software Buying for Weapons Systems
As the Pentagon’s business systems and its biggest weapons platforms increasingly rely on more frequent software updates, the Defense Department is working to change its processes so it can buy and deliver software as quickly as it's needed. One of the primary ways it's doing so is through its...
Global Hawk Has Left Beale Air Force Base For Good
The recently departed RQ-4 will join a gaggle of orphaned Global Hawks sitting on the contractor ramp at Grand Forks Air Force Base.
Your plane landed safely — thank the bureaucrats at the FAA
A faddish phrase on the right is something called “the administrative state,” which refers to the federal workforce deputized by Congress to craft and enforce rules over the environment, banking, health care, product safety, mass communications, the power grid, etc. A recent profile of the Claremont Institute — which has the unenviable task of stitching together an […] The post Your plane landed safely — thank the bureaucrats at the FAA appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
