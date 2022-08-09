ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martinville, LA

16-year-old in hospital after early morning shooting in St. Martinville

By Seth Linscombe
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. ( KLFY ) – A shooting Tuesday morning in St. Martinville leaves a juvenile in the hospital in unknown condition.

According to St. Martinville Police Chief Ricky Martin, officers were patrolling the area of Martin Luther King Dr. and Nelson Drive when they heard gunshots in the area. They were able to find a vehicle parked at the end of Journet Dr. with bullet holes in the window. Officers found a 16-year-old black male juvenile in the driver’s seat of the car with gunshot wounds. Officers removed the person from the car and performed CPR until Acadian Ambulance arrived and transported him to a local hospital.

St. Martinville Police are still investigating the case and will follow up with more information when it is available.

Local
