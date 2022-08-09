ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Invasive, Nasty Spotted Lanternfly Has Just Been Detected in Michigan

Experts have been warning us and this time they were right. The Spotted Lanternfly - an invasive creature native to eastern Asia - has been detected in Oakland County. The Spotted Lanternfly has been on our radar since April of 2019 when we first shared experts' warnings that the bug was expected to invade Michigan. Residents of eastern Pennsylvania have been battling with the bugs for several years now, with some even reporting that they feel like they've been held as prisoners in their homes.
This Michigan Town Will Pay You Big Money If You’re Willing to Move There

If you're willing to move, you may be able to pocket $15,000. Several communities across the United States are introducing programs like this, and Michigan is included. Many companies across the country are giving their employees the opportunity to work from home. Can we realistically say that this may be the one good thing that came from the coronavirus pandemic? Not only is this a huge perk for employees, but companies are saving fortunes on real estate, office space, and utilities.
Who Were The Indigenous Tribes Of Michigan?

August 9th is the International Day of the World's Indigenous People. It's a day when we can recognize, and learn more about the Native People that lived and thrived on our continents before their lands were "discovered" by explorers. Obviously, Michigan has a rich history with Indigenous People. Four Main...
Cleaning Crew Member Murdered by a Coworker at GM Assembly Plant in Lake Orion

Police are investigating an early morning homicide involving a member of the cleaning crew at a General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion this morning. The plant remains closed today as the Oakland County Sheriff's Department conducts an investigation into the alleged homicide. The incident occurred early this morning, around 1:30 am between two members of the cleaning crew at the facility on Giddings Rd. in Orion Township.
Is Driving With Your Dog On Your Lap Illegal In Michigan?

As Michiganders, I think we all appreciate what summer provides us in terms of driving. There's no snow to drive through, no ice to worry about, and there's just something about going with all your windows down and cranking up your favorite jam. However, there's something about summer driving that I see way more often that I cannot abide by, and it's people driving with their dogs on their laps.
Have You Seen One of These 9 Missing West Michigan Kids?

9 West Michigan kids that went missing in 2022 still have not been found. Have you seen one of them?. 600,000 people go missing every year in the United States of America according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. The same database tells us that the state of Michigan currently has 608 open missing person cases.
‘The Flash’s Ezra Miller Charged With Burglary In Vermont

Ezra Miller might play a superhero in DC movies, but they have not been acting like one lately. After a string of controversies, allegations, and minor run-ins with the law, Miller, the star of Justice League and Warner Bros.’ upcoming mega-blockbuster The Flash, has now been charged in Vermont with felony burglary.
Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

