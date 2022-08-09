ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson, MO

Tuesday marks eight years since Michael Brown’s death

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jDj6c_0hAaVAxX00

FERGUSON, Mo. – Tuesday marks eight years since Michael Brown Jr. was killed in Ferguson, Missouri.

On August 9, 2014, Brown, an unarmed 18-year-old Black man, was shot to death by police officer Darren Wilson following an altercation. Police documents from 2014 allege Brown was killed after he was suspected of stealing from a local convenience store.

Brown’s death raised national attention to police brutality and racial inequality in the United States during the early stages of the “Black Lives Matter” movement. His death led to weeks of protests in Ferguson and other U.S. cities, including violent confrontations between demonstrators and law enforcement.

Trending: Harrison Bader thanks St. Louis amid big life changes

Months later, on Nov. 24, 2014, a St. Louis County grand jury decided against an indictment for Wilson, who claimed he shot Brown in self-defense. The ruling came after testimonies of Wilson and of Brown’s friend, Dorian Johnson, who was with Brown at the time he was fatally shot. After the ruling, protests began peacefully in Ferguson but turned violent in the late-evening hours.

In response, then-President Barack Obama condemned violence over the ruling, but acknowledged a “legacy of racial discrimination in this country” and stated there are “lessons that we draw from these tragic events.” Five days after the ruling, Wilson announced his resignation from the Ferguson Police Department.

Later on, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell and the U.S. Department of Justice formally announced charges would not be filed against Wilson in the incident. Bell, who was elected in 2018, has established an independent unit to investigate officer-involved shootings, a division that spent five months looking at Brown’s death.

Top story: One injured in massive Madison, Illinois warehouse fire

The Civil Rights Division reviewed more than 35,000 pages of police records prior to the decision to not charge Wilson with a civil rights violation in 2015. However, investigations determined deep racial issues within the Ferguson Police Department and the court system.

Municipal court reform would follow after a federal report found the Ferguson Police Department had a pattern of racial bias and unreasonable force against Black people. At least six Ferguson employees resigned or were fired following the Department of Justice report.

By the end of 2015, Ferguson hired a new municipal judge and interim city manager and the Ferguson Commission had released a report addressing the economic and racial factors that contributed to the unrest after Brown’s death. In 2017, a federal judge in St. Louis approved a wrongful-death lawsuit settlement that awarded $1.5 million to Brown’s parents.

Brown’s death also took on new life after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in May 2020, when a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes. Protests were organized in Ferguson and hundreds of U.S. cities over racial discrimination in connection with Floyd’s death.

Eight years after Brown’s death, the Michael Brown Chosen For Change Foundation has planned several events in memory of Michael Brown, including an inaugural fundraiser and gala held over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 7

doug b
4d ago

Michael Brown helped destroy many lives by his poor choices and actions. had he just followed the lawful request he would be alive today most likely. the false narrative of his life has made a few very rich. harmed the rest of society

Reply
14
WarsmithBob
4d ago

The police were looking for him because of the alleged robbery. He was shot because he was attacking the police officer.

Reply
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Missouri man admits plan to bomb local synagogue, says he hates Jews ‘with rage’

A man from St. Louis admitted in court that he threatened to bomb a local synagogue while people were inside, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday. Cody Steven Rush, 30, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to the use of a telephone and instrument of interstate commerce to make a threat, a charge that carries a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Ferguson, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Madison, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Ferguson, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
tncontentexchange.com

Photos: Eighth anniversary of Michael Brown shooting in Ferguson

Family, friends, local activists and community members gathered at a rebuilt memorial for Michael Brown along Canfield Drive in Ferguson on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. It was the eighth anniversary of Brown being fatally shot by Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson which ignited protests that swept across the country and started a new era of civil rights demonstrations and social activism.
FERGUSON, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
KSDK

Byers' Beat: CBC student dead, suspected hit-and-run driver released, what's next

ST. LOUIS — Taken Under Advisement. It’s a term prosecutors use when police bring them a case that they aren’t ready to issue. Police use it as a verb. “They TUA’d it,” police sources told me Tuesday after investigators applied for charges against a 25-year-old man they believe is to blame for a fatal hit-and-run outside of Ted Drewes Frozen Custard.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Inmate dies at St. Louis City Justice Center

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- An inmate at the St. Louis City Justice Center died Wednesday, according to an official at the jail. Corrections Commissioner Jennifer Clemons Abdullah said in a statement that an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday afternoon. At 3:47, she said, 911 was called. An ambulance then took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:38 p.m., the statement said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Former Woodson Terrace officer indicted after camera captures him kicking surrendering suspect to plead guilty

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. (KMOV) – A former Woodson Terrace police officer who was caught on camera kicking a suspect in the head was indicted Thursday for his actions. Dash cam video showed Officer David Maas kicking a suspect after he surrendered. The incident happened near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden in north St. Louis County in April of 2019.
BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Black People#Minneapolis Police
FOX2Now

FOX 2 teams up with St. Louis Crisis Nursery for fundraiser

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 news anchor Shirley Washington will be participating in the St. Louis Crisis Nursery Celebrity Night fundraiser event to prevent child abuse. More than 100 people and dozens of restaurants gather in support of the annual event. Donations are being collected ahead of the fundraiser, planned for Aug. 18.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 dead in South City shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Homicide detectives are investigating after two men were shot Friday in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Alaska around 11:45 a.m. The men were not conscious nor breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Police later told News 4 that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 2

FOX 2

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy