Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Fortnite's Dragon Ball Z Content Launches On August 16
After months of rumors, speculation, and leaks, Epic Games has teased that a Dragon Ball Z event of some kind is coming to Fortnite beginning August 16. Official Fortnite social media pages shared a single image of Shenron--the dragon who is summoned when all seven Dragon Balls are assembled in the show--hovering over the Reality Tree from the current Fortnite map. The image's caption reads "Speak. Name your wish…8.16.2022."
Gamespot
Respawn Is Investigating Apex Legends Leveling Reward Bug
Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that it is currently investigating an Apex Legends bug that is making players unable to receive their rewards when leveling up. Following the launch of Apex Legends season 14 on August 9, players are reporting issues surrounding the game's leveling system, with some claiming they are not being given their rewards when leveling up, including packs and Legend tokens.
Gamespot
Between Two Worlds
Sign In to follow. Follow Between Two Worlds, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Get An Xbox Series S With 2 Controllers For Just $290
There’s an awesome Xbox Series S and bonus controller bundle on sale at eBay while supplies last. The bundle is just $290 (normally $360) and includes the Xbox Series S console (which ships with a 512GB drive and a controller in the box), plus an additional controller so you and your co-op partner can start playing games together once everything is set up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Apex Legends Guides, Tips & Tricks
By Matt Espineli, Alessandro Fillari, James Carr, Phil Hornshaw, Jordan Ramée, Billy Givens, Claire Lewis, Tamoor Hussain, Chris Pereira, Steven T. Wright, Steve Watts and Mark Delaney. In GameSpot's official Apex Legends walkthrough, you'll find everything you need to know about the battle royale game all in one place....
Gamespot
Alone In The Dark Is A Modern Reimagining Of A Survival Horror Classic
Publisher THQ Nordic is rebooting Alone in the Dark--but rather than a new game in the series, developer Pieces Interactive is returning to the 1992 original to put a modern spin on the game that helped give rise to the modern survival horror genre. The new game is a third-person title that reimagines the original game, making adjustments to its story and gameplay, while attempting to capture the suspense and atmosphere that made Alone in the Dark so memorable.
Gamespot
Friday 'Nite: After Fortnite's Dragon Ball Z Event, Only One Crossover Could Be Bigger
Friday 'Nite is a weekly Fortnite column in which GameSpot editor Mark Delaney takes a closer look at current events in the wide world of Fortnite, with a special emphasis on the game's plot, characters, and lore. In case you missed it, the often-rumored Fortnite Dragon Ball Z crossover has...
Gamespot
Snag This Week's Free PC Game At Epic Now
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone Adds New Anime Bundle, See The Items Here
Activision continues to add new cosmetic bundles to Call of Duty: Warzone, the latest of which is themed around anime. The bundle is called the Bitrate Banger Reactive Mastercraft. The weapon inspection animation is particularly impressive and detailed. It triggers a sequence where the operator looks at the weapon before...
Gamespot
The 24 Biggest Upcoming Xbox Exclusives
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Xbox Series X|S has built up an impressive catalog of games since launching in 2020, but the coming months and years are bringing some of its biggest titles yet. Many of these will even be exclusive to Xbox: High on Life, Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and more will only be playable on Xbox consoles--and a number of them will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Bug Turns Newcastle Into An Ambulance
Every Apex Legends season is distinct in its own way, but the game's seasons always bring new content to the game in the form of battle passes, new legends, and map changes. However, new bugs often sneak in with major seasonal updates as well as new content. Most bugs are incredibly frustrating, but every once in a while, one appears that gives players an advantage (and a good deal of amusement), as is the case with a new bug that allows Newcastle players to go flying down hillsides at record speed while reviving a downed squadmate.
Gamespot
Sony Reportedly Paying To Keep Games Off Game Pass | GameSpot News
Microsoft fires back at Sony, Tower of Fantasy struggles to launch, and a long awaited Fortnite crossover has been teased! All this on today’s GameSpot News. According to documents filed with Brazil’s national competition regulator, Microsoft has claimed that Sony has paid "blocking rights" to developers to prevent their games from being added to Xbox Game Pass. As part of the regulator's review of Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the company alleged that Sony had "hampered" the growth of its Game Pass subscription service with its business practices.
Gamespot
Mom Hid My Game Devs Release Minigame Collection, Tokyo Game Nou
Hap Inc., the indie Japanese developer behind Mom Hid My Game, has released a new mobile mini collection called Tokyo Game Nou for iOS and Android devices. The collection consists of three games: Rojo Fighter (a fighting game), Lost Ball (a golf game), and Order (a court game). True to...
Gamespot
FIFA 23 Will Still Have Loot Boxes In Ultimate Team
Following the UK government's decision to not enact laws on video game loot boxes last month, EA has now confirmed that FIFA 23 will feature card packs in the game's Ultimate Team mode. In a new statement to Eurogamer, EA explained that it thinks card packs are a part of...
FIFA・
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Warzone - Titanium Trials: Endurance LTM Guide
A new game mode is live in Call of Duty: Warzone, with Season 4 Reloaded's Titanium Trials: Endurance bringing a limited-time battle royale event themed around the game's operator bundles for the Terminator franchise. Call of Duty: Warzone - Terminator event times and rewards. Titanium Trials: Endurance is a limited-time...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Farm 18 Map From The Beta Shown Off In New Video
Infinity Ward has shared new details on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer mode ahead of its big reveal event in September. In a TikTok video that was re-shared on Twitter, developers spoke about their design inspirations for the Farm 18 map and offered a closer look at it.
Gamespot
Tower Of Fantasy's Big Launch Overwhelms Servers, Freebies Coming As An Apology
Tower of Fantasy, a new gacha MMORPG that is drawing major comparisons to Genshin Impact, ran into a few launch issues when its servers went live in specific regions last night. But worry not, because developer Hotta Studios has announced that the problems have been fixed or will be within 48 hours--and players are entitled to some freebies.
Gamespot
Fall Guys Sonic's Adventure - How To Unlock All Sonic The Hedgehog Rewards
It's time to go fast in Fall Guys latest crossover event, Sonic's Adventure. This event sees the return of the Sonic and Knuckles costumes, along with new costumes like Tails, Dr. Eggman, and Super Sonic. The event also adds a new level to Fall Guys, inspired by Sonic's Green Hill zone. This event also includes a free reward track, letting you earn some Sonic cosmetics. The event runs from August 11-15. Here's everything you need to know about Sonic's Adventure in Fall guys.
Gamespot
Best Xbox Co-Op Games To Play In 2022
While playing against friends and family in games is certainly fun, some of the most memorable gaming experiences happen when teaming up to overcome challenges in your favorite games. If you own an Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One and are looking for some good cooperative titles, you've come to the right place. The best Xbox co-op games create meaningful and fun shared experiences. Whether you're looking for a game to play online with friends or something light and fun to enjoy on the couch with your partner, we think you'll find something that stands out on this list. From live service games like Sea of Thieves and Destiny 2 to lovingly crafted platformers such as It Takes Two and Unravel 2, there's no shortage of rewarding co-op games on Xbox, regardless of which genres you're into. We've organized the list in alphabetical order and will continue to update it as more excellent co-op games are released for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
Gamespot
Stadia Testing System Where You Play Games Until You Unlock A Certain Achievement
Google Stadia has announced it will be testing a new game trial system that will allow users to play certain game demos until they unlock specific achievements. Testing will be starting next week and it's been confirmed half of the players who have access to the trials for Control and Sniper Elite 4 are being invited to demo the game with access until they unlock certain achievements (via GameDeveloper) or hit a certain time limit.
Comments / 0