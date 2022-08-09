Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Clarita Radio
Nine Teenagers Arrested After Vandalizing Maintenance Yard At Central Park
Nine teenagers were arrested after they allegedly caused several thousand dollars in damages at a maintenance yard at Central Park in July. Detectives with the Career Offenders, Burglary, Robbery and Assault, (COBRA) have been investigating reports of several incidents that occurred over the month of July, where groups of teens broke into a City maintenance yard at Central Park, causing damage to several City vehicles and other property, amounting to approximately $5,000 in damages, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Child Airlifted After Experiencing Medical Emergency In Santa Clarita
A child was airlifted Friday night after experiencing a medical emergency in Santa Clarita. At around 8:20 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a male juvenile lying unconscious in Homestead Place in Santa Clarita, according to Supervisor Michael Pittman with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We got a...
Santa Clarita Radio
Party Bus Driver Hospitalized After Being Hit By Car On 14 Freeway
A party bus driver was hospitalized Friday night when he was hit by a car after exiting the bus on the 14 Freeway east of Santa Clarita. At around 9:40 p.m. Friday first responders received reports of a vehicle that had hit a pedestrian on the northbound 14 Freeway and Agua Dulce Canyon Road off-ramp, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Breaks Out On 14 Freeway East Of Santa Clarita
A brush fire broke out by the northbound 14 Freeway in Agua Dulce just east of Santa Clarita Friday afternoon. At around 4 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a brush fire along the roadside at the northbound 14 Freeway near Agua Dulce Canyon Road east of Santa Clarita, according to Esteban Benitez.
Santa Clarita Radio
Pedestrian Struck In Valencia Hit-And-Run Crash, No Injuries Reported
A pedestrian was uninjured after being struck in a Valencia hit-and-run crash Friday afternoon. Around 12:40 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a Valencia hit-and-run crash on the 27000 block of McBean Parkway near Decoro Drive, said Lt. O’neal with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “It...
Santa Clarita Radio
Intoxicated Man Arrested For Fighting Deputies, Vandalizing Police Car
An intoxicated man was taken into custody Thursday evening after a deputy-involved fight in Valencia. Around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, emergency responders received reports of an intoxicated person on the 23700 block of Valencia Boulevard near the Toppers Pizza, according to Lt. Wolanski, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
Firefighters Respond To Canyon Country Brush Fire
A Canyon Country brush fire broke out near Soledad Canyon Road on Friday. The brush fire, named the Nicholas Fire, was reported at about 6 p.m. Friday near Soledad Canyon Road and Langside Avenue, according to Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “One engine is handling,” Peters...
Santa Clarita Radio
Drunk Driver Arrested For ‘Squeezing’ Through Newhall Crash Site, Hitting Patrol Vehicle
A drunk driver with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .23 percent was arrested early Sunday morning after hitting a patrol vehicle while attempting to squeeze through an active crash site in Newhall. Around 4 a.m. Sunday, deputies were blocking a lane of traffic to protect the scene of a...
Santa Clarita Radio
Canyon Country Crash Impacts Traffic After Car Overturns
A Canyon Country crash snarled traffic after a car landed on it’s side Thursday. Around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a Canyon Country crash on Camp Plenty Road and Fairweather Street, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Units on scene...
Santa Clarita Radio
Saugus Street Racer Arrested, Car Impounded
A Saugus street racer was arrested Wednesday after an SCV Sheriff’s Sergeant noticed the man driving almost twice the speed limit. Around 8 p.m. Wednesday during a crime suppression operation led by the crime prevention unit, a Sergeant observed two vehicles street racing on Railroad Avenue and Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
California City Evacuates Amid Dangerous Chemical Leak
There is the possibility of an explosion.
signalscv.com
Deputy-involved fight reported in Valencia
A deputy-involved fight was reported in Valencia on Thursday, prompting a response from additional law enforcement as well as members of the L.A. County Fire Department. The fight was reported at approximately 5:42 p.m. near the intersection of Magic Mountain Parkway and Valencia Boulevard, according to officials. Sgt. Gillespie at...
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles probation failed to oversee gang member prior to police murders
A violent gang member who killed two police officers was off the radar of Los Angeles County probation officers for 16 months, despite his resume meaning he required supervision, records show. District Attorney George Gascon had given Justin Flores a plea bargain last year in a gun case that resulted...
Authorities seeking couple spotted leaving murder scene in Monterrey Park
Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a couple spotted leaving the scene of a murder in East Los Angeles on Thursday. The man and woman were seen walking away from an apparent homicide that occurred early Thursday morning at the Nueva Maravilla Housing Community on East Cesar Chavez Avenue, where a man was found stabbed to death. Detectives with Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department discovered the footage of the couple leaving the neighborhood on closed circuit television video surveillance.According to deputies, the man appeared to be forcing the woman to walk with him. Reports of the homicide first came in at around...
Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez dies after being struck by pickup truck in Oxnard
Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez died Friday after being struck by a pickup truck in Oxnard.
Santa Clarita Radio
Full Closures Of 210 Freeway In San Fernando Valley For Striping Work
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced an overnight full closure of the 210 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley this weekend for striping and staging of a temporary lane configuration for a paving project. The overnight 210 Freeway closures are set to take place between 11 p.m. Friday, Aug....
Los Angeles-area man allegedly breaks into apartment, shoots woman in the face, and kidnaps her child
LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A Southern California man was taken into custody this week after he allegedly broke into a woman's home, attacked her with a hammer, shot her, and kidnapped her child. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 7 at 10:35 p.m., deputies responded to...
1 person drowns to death in Malibu Creek State Park
One person died in a reservoir near Malibu Creek State Park Thursday afternoon.Rescue teams responded at about 2:50 p.m. Teams were able to pull one person from the water, however, the victim died despite authorities performing life-saving measures. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sent out homicide detectives to determine if there was any foul play involved in the incident. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lompoc Hit-and-Run Leaves One Injured, One Arrested on Monday
A hit-and-run in a parking lot outside of a discount dollar store in Lompoc Monday evening sent one woman to the hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, according to Lompoc Police. The incident occurred around 7 p.m....
Tehechapi News
6 inmates injured in riot at California Correctional Institution
Six inmates were injured and taken to hospitals Thursday after a riot broke out on a yard at California Correctional Institution, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. No staff members were hurt in the incident that began at 10:37 a.m. CDCR officials said chemical agents and less-lethal...
