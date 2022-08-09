Read full article on original website
Related
The Actress Who Plays Chun-Li In Street Fighter V Is Gorgeous In Real Life
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The "Street Fighter" franchise has featured dozens of characters over the years, but there are a handful of fighters that can never be replaced. Iconic warriors such as Ryu and Blanka, who have been in nearly every iteration of the franchise, have become so intrinsic that fans would certainly take note if Capcom ever removed them. One of the best known, and most beloved, of these characters is the main female protagonist of the series – Chun-Li.
Breaking Bad's Creator Reveals Failed Video Game Attempts
Fans of the hit series "Breaking Bad" may have wondered what it would be like to drop into the fictional version of Albuquerque, New Mexico and live the experiences of Walter White. Leading a double life, cooking and selling illegal drugs, building a criminal empire, and disposing of rivals all seem like a perfect premise for a video game. As it turns out, the creator of "Breaking Bad," Vince Gilligan, had the same idea. Sadly, nothing ever came of it but that doesn't mean he didn't give it a shot.
The Real Reason Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition Was A Disaster
Video game remakes and remasters certainly seem to be in vogue right now, but not every title gets the treatment it deserves. Ridley Scott's classic sci-fi noir film, "Blade Runner," recently reached its 40th anniversary, and to celebrate this, Nightdive Studios released an Enhanced Edition of the 1997 game of the same name. This makes perfect sense as the original version, a PC-exclusive point-and-click adventure made by Westwood Studios, is set in the same world as the film. It was generally well received, with a user score of 8.7 on Metacritic and is fondly remembered by many fans. Unfortunately, Nightdive Studios' remaster was not received nearly so well.
How Sonic 2 Helped Create The Concept Of Video Game Release Dates
"Sonic" is one of the most iconic gaming franchises to exist, and as such, it's had time to impact the industry as a whole. Over the decades, it's made millions of fans around the globe, and the iconic blue hedgehog has even made his way to the big screen in some of the most successful video game adaptations ever seen. There have been some messed up things in the "Sonic" games, but it's never been enough to take away from the series as a whole. Beyond affecting its fans, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" specifically influenced the gaming industry in a major way.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kirby Fans Just Got Surprising News About Dream Buffet
Nintendo surprised Kirby fans back in July with the announcement of another game featuring the pink blob releasing this year, the "Fall Guys"-inspired "Kirby's Dream Buffet." The announcement came only a short while after the release of "Kirby and the Forgotten Lands," a 3D platformer with mindbending Mouthful mechanics. While an exciting announcement, "Kirby's Dream Buffet" isn't another single-player adventure. Instead, the trailer shows four versions of Kirby competing through a race course, eating strawberries along the way and growing in size. Considering some of the terrible things Kirby has swallowed in the past, strawberries feel pretty tame.
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
Dr Disrespect Teases Deadrop Ranked Mode
Dr Disrespect has begun teasing some ideas he has for a ranked mode in "Deadrop." Dr Disrespect and his game studio revealed its first-person-shooter, "Deadrop," a vertically designed game, inspired by "Battle For Tarkov" and battle royale games. The idea is that players battle for high value loot and then attempt to extract it from the top of a tower. The first reveal of the game didn't go over too well, with people complaining about NFTs and the game's graphical quality. Some supporters were also upset because the vertical slice, or snapshot, that Founders could download required a powerful PC build that many gamers don't have.
Forspoken's New Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Early looks at Luminous Productions and Square Enix's "Forspoken" have been mostly impressive so far. The action-RPG title that takes a modern-day woman and transports her to a wondrous fantasy setting has been shown in snippets over the past year. Thus far, the several minutes worth of gameplay and story-related content that has been shared has been met with mostly positive feedback due to its gameplay fluidity and next-gen graphics. With "Forspoken" due for a PlayStation 5 and PC release (sorry, Xbox players) in January 2023 after previous delays, the hype train for the game is now in full-swing. That hype train might've stalled out a bit with the game's most recent promotional trailer being not-so-warmly received, though.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Final Fantasy 14: How To Unlock The Palace Of The Dead
Once one of Square Enix's biggest flops, "Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn" now offers a mind-boggling amount of content. The main story alone, at four expansions and counting, runs over 200 hours to complete (per Inverse), yet doesn't even scratch the surface of all the non-mandatory side pursuits players can delve into.
The Real-World Inspiration For Gotham Knights' Mr. Freeze
WB Games Montréal's upcoming "Gotham Knights" envisions a world where Batman's four most infamous proteges must struggle on without their mentor. Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and the Red Hood join together to keep Gotham safe from the forces that threaten it. There has been an abundance of information revealed about these heroes. The studio shared that it hopes to get Batgirl right by thoughtfully handling her recovery after being shot by The Joker, it released an entire cinematic character trailer about Red Hood and his motivations for joining the team, and key individuals have even spoken up about fan concerns regarding the somewhat diminished size of Nightwing's greatest asset.
Live A Live: How To Get The Cosmic Armour Set
The remastered "Live a Live" has a lot going for it, and there are a ton of reasons to play the game. The game was an experimental Japan-exclusive title from the SNES days, but there weren't too many changes between the original and the remake. With different paths to play through and multiple different endings to earn, the game is vastly replayable. It's also a great look at the origins of some of gaming's biggest RPGs, as it focuses on themes of apocalypse and time travel.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How To Unlock Zeon
Nintendo has plenty of popular first-party exclusives – just look at "Mario," "Zelda," and "Pokemon." However, another major franchise has done well for the company, and that's the RPG series "Xenoblade Chronicles." "Xenoblade Chronicles 3" earned praise from critics, and its diverse cast of characters contributed to that success.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is Ex-Zodiac Coming To Nintendo Switch?
For those who love "Star Fox" and other '90s, space-themed shooters, "Ex-Zodiac" should be next on the list. The indie game is like a love letter to games played on an old CRT. "Ex-Zodiac" has been released in Early Access on Steam, where it's gathered over 200 reviews and has an overall score of "Very Positive." One of the most notable facts about the game is that fans have influenced the title throughout its development. The Steam page encourages newcomers to join the Ex-Zodiac Discord server to continue giving feedback on the game, which was made entirely by one person. It's clear that people are loving the game, and it has many potential fans wondering if "Ex-Zodiac" will ever release on Nintendo's Switch.
Final Fantasy 14: How To Get A Mount
Those trying out the revamped fourteenth installment of "Final Fantasy" might find that its area maps, while stunning, are very time-consuming to traverse on foot. The good news? Like every quality MMO, "A Realm Reborn" provides players with their first mount for free at a certain story point in the early game. The bad news? The entire mount system — including access to mounts purchased from the real money store or packaged in digital deluxe and preorder rewards — is locked behind the level 20 main story quest after players have trekked through all three city-states, completed the first three dungeons, and the first trial.
This Waluigi Bachelorette Party Is Taking TikTok By Storm
Waluigi is one of the most bizarre characters in the "Super Mario Bros." universe. For the uninitiated, Waluigi is the evil version of Luigi, in the same way that Wario is the evil version of Mario. His name is even a portmanteau of "Luigi" and the Japanese word for "bad." Although the character first appeared in "Mario Tennis" back in 2000, Waluigi has only ever been playable in Mario spin-off titles, yet to have his big break in the main "Mario" franchise. But, that hasn't stopped gamers from obsessing over the lanky purple villain.
When Will We Get A New Top-Down Zelda Game?
Before "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" revolutionized the series and thrust it into the 3D age, the top-down perspective was a major part of the "Zelda" series' identity. And thankfully for old-school fans, the series has continued to embrace its roots, even as "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" marked major changes in the "Zelda" formula as a whole. Entries as recent as 2019's "The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening," which embraced more of a "2.5D" style, have demonstrated the series' commitment to continuing the top-down lineage of "Zelda" games.
Sea Of Stars - What We Know So Far
When Sabotage Studio's "The Messenger" released and was offered as an Epic Games Store freebie only a few months later, it quickly found favor with critics and fans alike. Sabotage drew inspiration from the old-school, side-scrolling "Ninja Gaiden" titles and opted for a different kind of shinobi video game. "The Messenger" fearlessly tread new ground by incorporating modern systems and a healthy dose of humor to compliment its retro feel. Now, Sabotage Studio is hard at work on its next title, "Sea of Stars."
MultiVersus' New Release Date Is Sooner Than You Think
Although Play First Games' platform fighter, "Multiversus," is still in its infancy, it has already attracted a sizable player count through its open beta testing. According to tracker.gg, the "Multiversus" Open Beta has brought in over 11 million players to experience the Warner Bros. character brawler. There's a chance this number will grow even higher, as leaks suggest Player First Games has a ton of new additions planned for "Multiversus." For example, recent leaks hint at some additional iconic characters joining the roster, such as DC's Joker, Daenerys from "Game of Thrones," and Eleven from "Stranger Things."
Where You've Seen The Cast Of Saints Row Before
The "Saints Row" reboot is one of the most anticipated games of 2022, even after a massive delay pushed the release back by several months. That might well be because the last installment in this popular series arrived way back in 2013 in the form of "Saints Row 4." But now Volition is once again making players the Boss of their very own gang as they wreak havoc and beat out all their rivals through extreme violence and shady business dealings.
Rumbleverse: How To Fix Error Communicating With Epic Online Services Issues
Having already struck pay dirt with hits such as "Fortnite" and "Fall Guys," Epic Games is making yet another foray into the battle royale realm with "Rumbleverse." Released on August 11, 2022, "Rumbleverse" combines the battle royale genre with traditional fighting games, all with a professional wrestling theme. Players are given the ability to create their own virtual wrestler before they mix it up with 39 other players in a battle to see who will be last performer in tights standing. It's a pretty cool concept that players are sure to be excited to play. Unfortunately for some of them, there may be some technical issues to weave around before they can dive in.
SVG
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0