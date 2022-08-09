ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender

ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
saturdaytradition.com

Disney CEO responds to report of ESPN pulling out of B1G media rights negotiations

ESPN will apparently be on the outside looking in when the B1G’s next media right deal begins in 2024, the same year UCLA and USC are set join the conference after defecting from the Pac-12. While it’s not official, reports on Monday stated that ESPN had pulled out of negotiations after being involved with the B1G in some form or fashion for since 1982.
saturdaytradition.com

Bronny James reportedly pursued by multiple B1G programs if he goes college route

Bronny James – the son of Lebron James and a 4-star hoops prospect in the class of 2023 – is reportedly being pursued by some B1G programs. A 6-foot-3 guard for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, James will likely have his choice between the college route and the G League Ignite. According to ESPN’s Paul Biancardi, the sense surrounding James is that he will select heading to college basketball, though it is still early in his recruiting process.
FOX Sports

College football has a geographical problem, Cowherd says

The powers that be in college football are not widely dispersed. Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Georgia, LSU, Clemson and Ohio State currently account for most of the national powerhouses in the sport, and each program is located in either the Southern or Eastern regions of the United States. That's an incredibly bad thing for college football's progress in Colin Cowherd's eyes.
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten Media Rights: Portion of B1G's new deal expected to eclipse national deal of 1 pro league

Big Ten Media Rights are expected to be finalized in the near future. One thing is certain: the B1G is about to get paid handsomely over its new deal. According to various reports, the deal is expected to eclipse $1 billion and will reportedly feature deals with CBS and NBC alongside FOX Sports. In terms of the CBS portion of the deal, the network is expected to pay $350 million annually for the 3:30 pm ET time slot.
FOOTBALL
saturdaytradition.com

How to Sign Up for Barstool Sportsbook in Michigan

With a new college football season and NFL seasons here, plenty of prospective bettors will be on the lookout for how to sign up for the Barstool Sportsbook app in Michigan. As the market enters yet another busy run of football action, the search for the best odds, new player promos, and game odds always heats up. Likewise, so does the competition for new players. As Barstool Sportsbook looks to gain a more significant market share in Michigan, it will offer new players the ability to score a range of specials, including a $1,000 risk-free first bet.
