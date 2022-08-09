Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
ESPN Reporter M.A. Voepel Announces He's Transgender
ESPN reporter M.A. Voepel -- who's been covering sports for the outlet for more than two decades -- has come out as transgender ... saying Tuesday, "I'm transitioning to male." Voepel said he decided to open up about his true self this week because he's slated to receive the Naismith...
saturdaytradition.com
Disney CEO responds to report of ESPN pulling out of B1G media rights negotiations
ESPN will apparently be on the outside looking in when the B1G’s next media right deal begins in 2024, the same year UCLA and USC are set join the conference after defecting from the Pac-12. While it’s not official, reports on Monday stated that ESPN had pulled out of negotiations after being involved with the B1G in some form or fashion for since 1982.
saturdaytradition.com
College football bowl projections: CBS Sports projects 10 B1G teams go bowling in 2022
College football bowl projections were released by CBS Sports on Thursday. Jerry Palm of CBS Sports released his picks for who will be going bowling. Palm believes that 10 of 14 teams from the B1G will end up going to a bowl game in 2022. He even has 1 team from the B1G returning to the CFB Playoff.
saturdaytradition.com
Bronny James reportedly pursued by multiple B1G programs if he goes college route
Bronny James – the son of Lebron James and a 4-star hoops prospect in the class of 2023 – is reportedly being pursued by some B1G programs. A 6-foot-3 guard for Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles, James will likely have his choice between the college route and the G League Ignite. According to ESPN’s Paul Biancardi, the sense surrounding James is that he will select heading to college basketball, though it is still early in his recruiting process.
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from stop at Maryland
The Big Ten Network is on the road, taking part in the annual bus tour throughout fall camps in the conference. One of those midweek stops for the bus tour was in College Station to check out Maryland. After their visit, analyst Joshua Perry provided his 3 big takeaways for...
Former Federal Judge Announces Decision on Deshaun Watson
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in a civil suit filed in March of 2021, has been suspended for six games.
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten Network analyst Dave Revsine impressed by transfer WR in Penn State camp
Big Ten Network analyst Dave Revsine recently visited Penn State camp and liked what he saw from a newcomer with the Nittany Lions. Revsine said the skill positions on James Franklin’s squad were impressive in general, but Western Kentucky transfer wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley especially stood out. Penn State...
FOX Sports
College football has a geographical problem, Cowherd says
The powers that be in college football are not widely dispersed. Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Georgia, LSU, Clemson and Ohio State currently account for most of the national powerhouses in the sport, and each program is located in either the Southern or Eastern regions of the United States. That's an incredibly bad thing for college football's progress in Colin Cowherd's eyes.
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten Media Rights: Portion of B1G's new deal expected to eclipse national deal of 1 pro league
Big Ten Media Rights are expected to be finalized in the near future. One thing is certain: the B1G is about to get paid handsomely over its new deal. According to various reports, the deal is expected to eclipse $1 billion and will reportedly feature deals with CBS and NBC alongside FOX Sports. In terms of the CBS portion of the deal, the network is expected to pay $350 million annually for the 3:30 pm ET time slot.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg Sankey, SEC commissioner, calls for 'fresh look' regarding March Madness expansion
Greg Sankey, SEC commissioner, is focused on expanding the field of competitors in the NCAA Tournament. This would be part of a “fresh look” that Sankey wants for college basketball’s premier postseason tournament. If the “fresh look” that Sankey desires holds true, the NCAA men’s basketball tournament could add more teams.
How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of Panthers at Commanders
Getting you set for this week's Carolina Panthers game.
saturdaytradition.com
How to Sign Up for Barstool Sportsbook in Michigan
With a new college football season and NFL seasons here, plenty of prospective bettors will be on the lookout for how to sign up for the Barstool Sportsbook app in Michigan. As the market enters yet another busy run of football action, the search for the best odds, new player promos, and game odds always heats up. Likewise, so does the competition for new players. As Barstool Sportsbook looks to gain a more significant market share in Michigan, it will offer new players the ability to score a range of specials, including a $1,000 risk-free first bet.
College Football News
AP Top 25 Preseason Poll, Rankings Prediction: Post-Coaches Poll Release
What will the 2022 preseason AP Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings, changed up after the preseason Coaches Poll was released. The AP preseason college football poll has been an annual part of the preseason hype since 1950. It sets the...
saturdaytradition.com
NFL preseason: Field for one NFL stadium criticized for embarrassing conditions
NFL preseason action is back with a number of teams hitting the field on Saturday. Unfortunately, two teams in Week 1 will battle it out on a field that is in ugly shape, to say the least. One of the first games on Saturday is between the Kansas City Chiefs...
