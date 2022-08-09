Read full article on original website
Multiversus Season 1 Gets A New Release Date | GameSpot News
Multiversus’ season 1 launch gets a new date, new announcements from THQ Nordic, and Sonic Frontiers is sticking to its release among a sea of delays. All this on today’s GameSpot News. What began as an indefinite delay has turned into a short one-week wait, as MultiVersus Season...
The 24 Biggest Upcoming Xbox Exclusives
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Xbox Series X|S has built up an impressive catalog of games since launching in 2020, but the coming months and years are bringing some of its biggest titles yet. Many of these will even be exclusive to Xbox: High on Life, Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and more will only be playable on Xbox consoles--and a number of them will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.
Respawn Is Investigating Apex Legends Leveling Reward Bug
Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that it is currently investigating an Apex Legends bug that is making players unable to receive their rewards when leveling up. Following the launch of Apex Legends season 14 on August 9, players are reporting issues surrounding the game's leveling system, with some claiming they are not being given their rewards when leveling up, including packs and Legend tokens.
Get An Xbox Series S With 2 Controllers For Just $290
There’s an awesome Xbox Series S and bonus controller bundle on sale at eBay while supplies last. The bundle is just $290 (normally $360) and includes the Xbox Series S console (which ships with a 512GB drive and a controller in the box), plus an additional controller so you and your co-op partner can start playing games together once everything is set up.
Between Two Worlds
Sign In to follow. Follow Between Two Worlds, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Alone In The Dark Is A Modern Reimagining Of A Survival Horror Classic
Publisher THQ Nordic is rebooting Alone in the Dark--but rather than a new game in the series, developer Pieces Interactive is returning to the 1992 original to put a modern spin on the game that helped give rise to the modern survival horror genre. The new game is a third-person title that reimagines the original game, making adjustments to its story and gameplay, while attempting to capture the suspense and atmosphere that made Alone in the Dark so memorable.
Mobile Game Based On Nickelodeon's Avatar Soft Launching This Month
Square Enix and Navigator Games have announced that its new mobile game, Avatar: Generations, will launch in selected territories this month. Avatar: Generations will be a free-to-play RPG game based on the Avatar: The Last Airbender show and will be available for Android and iOS devices. The upcoming game will...
Fortnite's Dragon Ball Z Content Launches On August 16
After months of rumors, speculation, and leaks, Epic Games has teased that a Dragon Ball Z event of some kind is coming to Fortnite beginning August 16. Official Fortnite social media pages shared a single image of Shenron--the dragon who is summoned when all seven Dragon Balls are assembled in the show--hovering over the Reality Tree from the current Fortnite map. The image's caption reads "Speak. Name your wish…8.16.2022."
Iconic Game Developer Sunsoft Is Back From Hiatus And Ready To Show Off New Games On August 18
Veteran Japanese developer Sunsoft is making a comeback and has announced that it'll be showing off new games being developed under its banner at an upcoming showcase on August 18. The studio, which became famous for developing numerous cult-classic games through the 1980s and 1990s, has largely been dormant since...
PlayStation Website Now Has A PC Games Section
As Sony continues to invest more and more into the PC gaming space, the company's PlayStation division has updated its website to include a dedicated PC games section. The website acts as a hub for PlayStation games on PC. Some of the releases so far have included God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and Helldivers. The next big release is Spider-Man, which releases on August 12. Spider-Man: Miles Morales is also headed to PC, as is the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
Stadia Testing System Where You Play Games Until You Unlock A Certain Achievement
Google Stadia has announced it will be testing a new game trial system that will allow users to play certain game demos until they unlock specific achievements. Testing will be starting next week and it's been confirmed half of the players who have access to the trials for Control and Sniper Elite 4 are being invited to demo the game with access until they unlock certain achievements (via GameDeveloper) or hit a certain time limit.
MultiVersus Season 1 Begins August 15 With A New Battle Pass, Morty To Follow
What began as an indefinite delay has turned into a short one-week wait, as MultiVersus Season 1 has been confirmed for a August 15 start date. The official MultiVersus Twitter account announced the Season 1 start date, while also confirming that the first new character of the season--Morty Smith from Rick and Morty--will debut eight days later on August 23.
Elden Ring Modder Obtained Pre-Release Build And Streamed It
Streamer and video game modder Lance McDonald has somehow obtained a pre-release version of Elden Ring and recently streamed it on Twitch. On a now deleted Tweet, McDonald claimed that the pre-release version has "HEAPS of unfinished stuff, different items, enemies, mechanics, character names, and full debug camera mode." The version comes from around two months before release, according to McDonald. While this version may contain some cut content, it is also clearly unfinished. McDonald noted on the stream that some weapons have incorrect movesets, and that some NPC questlines don't activate properly. McDonald is a prolific modder and content creator, probably best known for creating a 60fps patch for Bloodborne.
Best Xbox Co-Op Games To Play In 2022
While playing against friends and family in games is certainly fun, some of the most memorable gaming experiences happen when teaming up to overcome challenges in your favorite games. If you own an Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One and are looking for some good cooperative titles, you've come to the right place. The best Xbox co-op games create meaningful and fun shared experiences. Whether you're looking for a game to play online with friends or something light and fun to enjoy on the couch with your partner, we think you'll find something that stands out on this list. From live service games like Sea of Thieves and Destiny 2 to lovingly crafted platformers such as It Takes Two and Unravel 2, there's no shortage of rewarding co-op games on Xbox, regardless of which genres you're into. We've organized the list in alphabetical order and will continue to update it as more excellent co-op games are released for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
Hogwarts Legacy Release Date Delayed Until Early 2023, Switch Version To Come Later
The official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account has announced that Hogwarts Legacy will no longer be releasing this holiday season. Originally scheduled to hit shelves in 2021, the latest release date for the open-world RPG is now February 10, 2023. However, this is only for the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC versions of the game. For those looking to pick up the game for Nintendo Switch, it looks like your wait will be even longer.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - All DLC Tracks Released So Far
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has continued to be the best selling game on the Nintendo Switch, having sold nearly 44 million copies since the end of 2021. It also celebrated its five-year anniversary in April, marking half a decade since it was ported from the Wii U to the Nintendo Switch. It was originally released in May of 2014, meaning it's been over eight years since Nintendo last released a new Mario Kart game on console.
Kirby's Dream Buffet Launches Worldwide On August 17
Nintendo has announced that Kirby's Dream Buffet will officially be available worldwide on August 17. A competitive multiplayer game that looks inspired by Fall Guys, Kirby's Dream Buffet allows for up to four players to challenge each other in a series of unlocked mini-games, each one with a sweet confectionary theme.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Farm 18 Map From The Beta Shown Off In New Video
Infinity Ward has shared new details on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer mode ahead of its big reveal event in September. In a TikTok video that was re-shared on Twitter, developers spoke about their design inspirations for the Farm 18 map and offered a closer look at it.
Where To Buy Cult Of The Lamb For The Best Price
Cult of the Lamb launched today, and those looking to grab the game on PC should check out this deal from Fanatical. Use the code FANATICAL15 at checkout to drop the price down to $21.24 (normally $25). Along with the discount, you also get a voucher for 5 percent off a future Fanatical purchase and a free game as part of Fanatical's Summer Sale.
