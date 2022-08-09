Read full article on original website
FedEx, Berkshire Grey Expand Robotics Deal
Click here to read the full article. Berkshire Grey Inc., a specialist in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, and package delivery giant FedEx Corp. announced they have expanded their strategic relationship. As part of the expansion, Berkshire Grey and FedEx have entered into an agreement for new development activities that will provide broader AI robotic automation capabilities to help improve the safety and efficiency of FedEx package handling operations globally. The two companies also expect to execute a master system purchase agreement in 2022 that will streamline and expedite the procurement process for Berkshire Grey solutions across all...
Some of the world's biggest tech firms are teaming up to track cyberattacks better
Some of the world's biggest tech firms have laid out their aims to boost how they track cyberattacks through a new cyber-intel sharing standard. The Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF), supported by the likes of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Splunk, IBM’s cybersecurity arm, together with a dozen other tech heavy-hitters, launched during the recent Black Hat USA conference.
Cudos Launches A Foundation To Champion Blockchain Adoption
The Cudos Foundation has launched today to serve as a catalyst for development and growth of the Cudos blockchain network in support of becoming the preeminent leader in decentralised cloud computing. The Foundation will serve as both a gateway and a destination, bringing together an ever-growing community of Web3 builders and creators grounded in Cudos’ core principles of sustainability, inclusivity, and impact. The Cudos Foundation is a support hub for projects, developers, and community members focused on providing funding, resources, and community initiatives that are vital to the expansion of Cudos’ blockchain ecosystem.
thesource.com
TikTok Announces New Round of Support Black Business Accelerator Program
In recognition of #BlackBusinessMonth this August, TikTok announced the third round of their Support Black Businesses accelerator program, which aims to elevate Black voices on TikTok by providing exclusive access to resources, advantages, and networking opportunities and is now accepting applications. The Support Black Businesses accelerator program highlights the originality, innovation, and substantive impact that Black-owned businesses bring to TikTok and other platforms.
Technisys Adds New Tools to Help Banks Speed Digital Transformation
Saying financial institutions (FIs) need to future-proof their businesses, digital and core banking platform Technisys has announced the latest release of its solution that helps retail and commercial banks accelerate their digital transformation. The latest release of Cyberbank Core provides tools that help these banks add capabilities, define behaviors and...
Laid-off Oracle worker says workers were blindsided. Will uncertainty in tech make some leave the industry entirely?
As Haley Daigle neared graduation from St. Edward’s University and continued interning at Oracle, the company grew to be her top choice for a job post-grad. She succeeded and became a full-time employee in an Austin-based marketing position where she had the flexibility to work remotely. Then, on Monday, she got a phone call that she was part of the layoffs at the Austin-based software giant. “I think a lot of people were blindsided. I don't think that the VPs even knew what was going on, necessarily,” Daigle said. “I think it was just kind of a crazy shift that...
Fast Company
Tech layoffs continue across the board: Here’s the latest
The tech sector’s massive cost-cutting mission doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. Once high-flying companies, with unprecedented valuations and growth-at-all-costs strategies, have started to scale back, as the economy appears to be heading for a slowdown. The efforts, which started in May, have resulted in massive layoffs at several firms, from startups to publicly traded companies worth billions of dollars.
6 people explain how they broke into tech from industries like nursing and teaching — and landed salaries over $100,000
Tech newcomers explain how they got into the field, how it affected their quality of life, and their advice for others looking to make the switch.
Condeco Wins Bronze in 2022 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Condeco, the global leader in workspace scheduling software, today announced it is the proud recipient of a Bronze Stevie ® Award for Most Innovative Deployment of HR Technology in the 2022 Stevie ® Awards for Great Employers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005169/en/ Condeco recognized as winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for Most Innovative Deployment of HR Technology in the 2022 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers (Photo: Business Wire)
pymnts.com
Canadian Release of Sage Payroll Provides Solution for SMBs
Working to help Canadian small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) handle their administrative responsibilities, Sage has launched a new solution that integrates with Sage Accounting and simplifies accounting, payroll and human resources (HR) processes. The Canadian release of Sage Payroll is a cloud-first solution that enables teams to manage payroll and...
protocol.com
Scheduling meetings burns productivity. Automation can help.
In her time as a financial analyst for chip company Freescale Semiconductor, the tasks Ahryun Moon hated the most were the mundane things like inventory analysis, which took up most of her time. In her frustration, she learned to code and automated this process for herself and her entire team....
Mechanical Contractor Alex Leclerc Chooses Procore to Support Digital Transformation and Growth
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that Alex Leclerc, a mechanical contractor based in Donnacona, Québec, has selected Procore as its construction management platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005070/en/ Formed in 1945, Alex Leclerc is a family business focused on plumbing, heat and gas. Four generations later, the company is a leader in the commercial and residential markets. With a large employee base, the company prides itself on its dedication to understanding the needs of its employees and customers.
Voice of the CFO: Global Challenges Require Big-Picture Thinking, Local Focus
Global companies are facing macro challenges not seen for decades — war in Europe, inflation and labor challenges. Rumors of recession on the horizon and highly volatile currency fluctuations driven by interest rate hikes are also in the macro mix. That puts a lot of relatively novel challenges on...
biztoc.com
Las Vegas-based Fortress Blockchain Technologies, which is building financial, regulatory, and tech B2B infrastructure for Web3 companies, raised a $22.5M seed
Fortress Blockchain Technology has raised a $22.5 million seed round to pursue its vision for B2B infrastructure for Web3. Fortress Blockchain was founded by Scott Purcell, the individual who founded the successful custody and infrastructure Fintech – Prime Trust. The funding was led by Ayon Capital. In a company...
pulse2.com
Shift Technologies (SFT) And CarLotz (LOTZ) Announce Merger With New Business Plan
Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT) and CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) have announced a merger. These are the details. Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT), a leading end-to-end e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, and CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine in a stock-for-stock merger. And the combined company will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker SFT.
Inc.com
Want to Hire the Best Workers? A Great Digital Employee Experience Could Be the Key, Research Says
Scaling back your investment in the remote work landscape because of the tumultuous economic forecast? Not so fast. For a while, it felt like the world was all in on a fully remote and hybrid work landscape. It appeared that we were falling into a groove, and a new era, after a period of extraordinary turmoil.
Financial Venture Studio Raises $40M for Early-Stage Startups
Venture capital fund Financial Venture Studio (FVS) has closed its second fund, a $40 million pool designed to help early-stage startups. “Since launching in early 2018, we’ve strived to position ourselves as the first stop a founder makes in their entrepreneurial journey,” Co-Founder and Managing Partner Ryan Falvey wrote in a Tuesday (Aug. 9) blog post. “The barriers to entry in FinTech are high, and launching a new company is incredibly complex.”
thecentersquare.com
Consultant: Keep farm data safe from competitors with cybersecurity
(The Center Square) – Farm data is not just record-keeping. It is confidential information that can be likened to trade secrets. Terry Griffin, a farm data consultant and professor of spatial economics at Kansas State University, told Illinois Radio Network that farming methods and crop yields can be used by competitors and vendors.
CNBC
For tech workers who missed window for IPO market riches, it's time for a job market rethink
The stock market just turned in its best month since 2022, so maybe conditions will change more quickly than many predict for high-growth tech startups. But the window of opportunity has been closed, at least in the short term, on IPOs, and the windfall paper riches of many tech employees on indefinite hold.
Benzinga
Robotic Process Automation Market To Reach $7.6 Billion By 2028, Could This Be The Next Big Thing In Automation?
“Robots are coming” was the title of a report published by Deloitte in 2015. That sounds scary for someone who knows robots from The Walt Disney Co.’s DIS 20th Century Fox motion picture “I, Robot.” But the robots (bots) the report was talking about aren’t those steel-encased, super scary beings that some might believe will take over the world.
