MetroTimes

Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party

The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Whitmer files new motion in fight against abortion ban

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a new motion in Oakland County Circuit Court in her fight to keep the state’s 1931 abortion ban from taking effect. Whitmer says the “draconian abortion ban” does not have exceptions for rape or incest victims. Whitmer...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Genesee County judge resigning after allegations from former intern

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge announced his resignation Wednesday after a former intern came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Judge Joseph Farah will step down from the bench on Nov. 9, according to a statement from Genesee County Acting Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly....
The Detroit Free Press

Police charge suspect arrested in General Motors' Orion Assembly plant death

Authorities have charged a suspect in connection to the Thursday death of Pontiac resident Gregory Lanier Robertson at the General Motors assembly plant in Orion Township. The court charged a 48-year-old man with open murder Friday, according to a  news release from the Oakland County Sheriff's Department. The suspect, who faces life in prison if convicted, is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday. ...
PONTIAC, MI
michiganradio.org

Gov. Whitmer subpoenaed in abortion case

Michigan’s governor is facing a subpoena in her lawsuit to invalidate the state's 1931 abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman, who represents county prosecutors suing to be allowed to enforce the law, said Monday that he had subpoenaed Governor Gretchen Whitmer. At a hearing next week, an Oakland County circuit...
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Scouts trip to Farmington Hills police range sparked racism concerns. Here's what city is doing now.

Farmington Hills police have halted live-fire training pending a legal review of training practices that have been criticized by some in the community as racist. The review is a result of a complaint from a Boy Scouts family who questioned the use of Black men as targets at the range. Scouts visited the range in April and photos of the targets, some riddled with bullets, were shared publicly.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Wayne County announces hazardous waste collection events

Wayne County residents with unused gardening fertilizers, old electronics and dead car batteries, among other things, will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste this weekend.  Wayne County will launch the first of two upcoming household hazardous waste disposal events on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre Street in Detroit. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Former Macomb County priest sentenced to prison

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A former Macomb County priest was sentenced to prison July 26 on two of three counts that charged him with sexually assaulting a teenage parishioner in the 1980s. Neil Kalina, 67, was convicted by a jury in June, following a four-day trial in Macomb County Circuit...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
beckersasc.com

3 anesthesiologists making headlines

Here are three anesthesiologists who've made headlines since July 11:. 1. A Bingham Farms, Mich.-based physician was convicted of running a $35 million pill mill. After a two-month trial, a jury found anesthesiologist David Jankowski, 62, guilty on 30 charges for a pill mill scheme he ran out of a former medical clinic in Dearborn Heights, Mich.
BINGHAM FARMS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wayne County Prosecutor declines to charge Detroit officer filmed punching man

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit cop caught on camera punching a man in the face will not be charged by the county prosecutor. Detroit police had suspended the officer after the punch, which happened in Greektown in August 2021. A video of the incident showed the unnamed cop approaching a man who was walking backward, and slugging him in the face.
DETROIT, MI

