Atlanta, GA

The Spun

Breaking: MLB General Manager Was Fired On Wednesday

The Detroit Tigers have moved on from general manager Al Avila after seven years, they announced Wednesday. Avila had been with the organization since 2002. He was hired as the assistant general manager and vice president in April of that year. On August 4, 2015, Avila was promoted to general...
DETROIT, MI
TMZ.com

Tim Lincecum's Wife Dies After Battle With Cancer, S.F. Giants Mourn

The wife of Tim Lincecum -- one of the best MLB pitchers of all time -- has sadly died ... the San Francisco Giants announced on Thursday night. She was just 38 years old. Cristin Coleman, who dated Lincecum for years, passed away following a battle with cancer in late June ... but it hadn't been widely reported until the Giants mourned her loss in a series of tweets on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

New Yankees CF Harrison Bader looks completely different in Players’ Tribune piece

Unlike some other players who’ve joined the New York Yankees with distinct looks over the years — Miguel Castro, cough — new import Harrison Bader didn’t necessarily have that much work to do. Sure, he’s been known for his long, flowing locks in St. Louis, but those aren’t typically a dealbreaker. Aaron Boone’s Yankees probably could’ve made it work if Bader wanted to keep his curls bouncing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA Analysis Network

76ers Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

In the modern NBA, the term “player empowerment” gets thrown around a lot. Realistically, it’s more like “star player empowerment”. After all, your average role player has as little say in where he played as he ever has. In fact, one might argue he has less. When a star demands a trade, role players are frequently involved in order to match salaries.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Atlanta Braves Austin Riley’s Wife, Anna Riley

The Atlanta Braves have signed star third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212.0 million contract extension. This is the biggest contract in the club’s history. Everything is going great in the MLB player’s life. He became a father recently and is blissfully married to the woman of his dreams. The baseball pro has referred to his other half as his “dream girl” in an Instagram post. Austin Riley’s wife, Anna Riley, is always present in the stands, and their chemistry has caught the attention of fans. So we reveal her background in this Anna Riley wiki.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets meet in game 2 of series

Philadelphia Phillies (63-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-40, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-8, 3.17 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.53 ERA, .47 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -197, Phillies +164; over/under is 6...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Braves#Mlb Lockout#The New York Mets#Sports#Major League Baseball#World Champion#Athletic#Triple A#Gwinnett Rrb#The San Diego Padres
FOX Sports

Braves visit the Marlins to start 4-game series

Atlanta Braves (66-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-61, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (7-7, 3.57 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -158, Marlins +132; over/under is 7 1/2...
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Fan Gets Violent During Padres and Giants Game in Wild Viral Video

MLB fans who attended the San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants game on Monday night got involved in a wild fight. A viral video shows at least four people going after each other, and it started when one fan in a Padres jersey attempted to kick a man down a row of stairs. The man who was being attacked dragged the Padres fan down the stairs before two other men jumped in and began throwing punches.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation

It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Saturdays are for Seconds)

Guardians (-102) vs Blue Jays. Cleveland came through for us yesterday, and I'm even more confident in the Guardians today. Triston McKenzie has become a legitimate ace, allowing precisely zero runs in four of his last seven starts. He's upped his curveball usage to fantastic results, as he's got a 48.1% whiff rate with the pitch this month. Pair that breaking ball with a fastball that opponents hit just .179 against in July and you're really cooking.
