Breaking: MLB General Manager Was Fired On Wednesday
The Detroit Tigers have moved on from general manager Al Avila after seven years, they announced Wednesday. Avila had been with the organization since 2002. He was hired as the assistant general manager and vice president in April of that year. On August 4, 2015, Avila was promoted to general...
Video: Juan Soto makes big blunder while trying to get cute in field
Juan Soto tried to get a little too cute in the field on Wednesday. Soto was acquired by the San Diego Padres just before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. The 23-year-old on Wednesday played in his eighth game with his new team, and he committed an ugly error early in the game.
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension. A. J. Preller, San Diego Padres General Manager, had some harsh truths to tell Fernando Tatis Jr. after he was flagged for PEDs on Friday. “I think we’re hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be...
Tim Lincecum's Wife Dies After Battle With Cancer, S.F. Giants Mourn
The wife of Tim Lincecum -- one of the best MLB pitchers of all time -- has sadly died ... the San Francisco Giants announced on Thursday night. She was just 38 years old. Cristin Coleman, who dated Lincecum for years, passed away following a battle with cancer in late June ... but it hadn't been widely reported until the Giants mourned her loss in a series of tweets on Thursday.
New Yankees CF Harrison Bader looks completely different in Players’ Tribune piece
Unlike some other players who’ve joined the New York Yankees with distinct looks over the years — Miguel Castro, cough — new import Harrison Bader didn’t necessarily have that much work to do. Sure, he’s been known for his long, flowing locks in St. Louis, but those aren’t typically a dealbreaker. Aaron Boone’s Yankees probably could’ve made it work if Bader wanted to keep his curls bouncing.
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
76ers Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In the modern NBA, the term “player empowerment” gets thrown around a lot. Realistically, it’s more like “star player empowerment”. After all, your average role player has as little say in where he played as he ever has. In fact, one might argue he has less. When a star demands a trade, role players are frequently involved in order to match salaries.
Braves Bold Predictions: Vaughn Grissom will replace Marcell Ozuna in Atlanta
It was the second bold promotion that Alex Anthopoulos has executed this season, Michael Harris’ stunning call to Atlanta being the first. It worked out once, so why not try it again?. The Braves are in an unfortunate position. Ozzie Albies has been out since June and won’t be...
Meet Atlanta Braves Austin Riley’s Wife, Anna Riley
The Atlanta Braves have signed star third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212.0 million contract extension. This is the biggest contract in the club’s history. Everything is going great in the MLB player’s life. He became a father recently and is blissfully married to the woman of his dreams. The baseball pro has referred to his other half as his “dream girl” in an Instagram post. Austin Riley’s wife, Anna Riley, is always present in the stands, and their chemistry has caught the attention of fans. So we reveal her background in this Anna Riley wiki.
Chicago Connection: Trade of Bears LB Roquan Smith to Falcons?
Smith requested a trade from the Bears earlier this week.
Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets meet in game 2 of series
Philadelphia Phillies (63-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-40, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (8-8, 3.17 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (1-0, 2.53 ERA, .47 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -197, Phillies +164; over/under is 6...
Braves visit the Marlins to start 4-game series
Atlanta Braves (66-46, second in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (50-61, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (4-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Marlins: Pablo Lopez (7-7, 3.57 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -158, Marlins +132; over/under is 7 1/2...
Fan Gets Violent During Padres and Giants Game in Wild Viral Video
MLB fans who attended the San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants game on Monday night got involved in a wild fight. A viral video shows at least four people going after each other, and it started when one fan in a Padres jersey attempted to kick a man down a row of stairs. The man who was being attacked dragged the Padres fan down the stairs before two other men jumped in and began throwing punches.
MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation
It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
Yankees receive fantastic injury news on Matt Carpenter’s fractured foot
While the New York Yankees lost to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon, they did receive a bit of positive injury news on lefty slugger, Matt Carpenter. Carpenter fouled a ball off his left foot several days ago, causing a fracture. There was a legitimate reason to believe that he could miss the rest of the 2022 season.
Phillies vs. Mets Prediction and Odds for Saturday, August 13 (deGrom Shines at Home)
Jacob deGrom leads the New York Mets against Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies in the best pitching matchup of the day. Get your popcorn ready - this is going to be spectacular. After striking out 12 Braves in 5.2 innings last week, it's safe to say the Mets' superstar...
Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Cubs vs Reds Headline Strong Slate)
I had a disappointing 1-2 day in No Run First Inning (NRFI) and Yes Run First Inning (YRFI) bets yesterday, but that's just going to make today's clean sweep feel that much sweeter. We've got 16 games scheduled for today and a bunch of matchups jump out to me with...
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Saturdays are for Seconds)
Guardians (-102) vs Blue Jays. Cleveland came through for us yesterday, and I'm even more confident in the Guardians today. Triston McKenzie has become a legitimate ace, allowing precisely zero runs in four of his last seven starts. He's upped his curveball usage to fantastic results, as he's got a 48.1% whiff rate with the pitch this month. Pair that breaking ball with a fastball that opponents hit just .179 against in July and you're really cooking.
Jordan Montgomery makes Cardinals history: Yankees decision looks worse
Jordan Montgomery is making history for the St. Louis Cardinals and making the New York Yankees look real bad. Jordan Montgomery was never meant to get traded this season. He was performing well for the New York Yankees but in exchange for Harrison Bader, he was sent to the St. Louis Cardinals where he has already made history.
