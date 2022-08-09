Read full article on original website
(PHOTOS) Casper Fire-EMS: No injuries in Saturday morning vehicle fire
CASPER, Wyo. — The cause of an early Saturday morning vehicle fire in a residential driveway near the intersection of 13th Street and CY Avenue is under investigation. No one was injured in the blaze, Casper Fire-EMS reported. The crew was dispatched at about 5:30 a.m. and found an...
High Speed Chase in Downtown Casper Ends in Crash, Suspects Hospitalized
A high speed chase has ended with two suspects hospitalized, after a pursuit through Casper. That's according to Sgt. Mitch Hill, a Patrol Sergeant and the interim Public Information Officer with the Casper Police Department. According to the Hill, Evansville Police approached two people in a vehicle who are suspects...
Casper Fire-EMS Crews Put Out Vehicle Fire at CY Avenue and 13th Street
Casper Fire-EMS crews put out a vehicle fire in a residential driveway at 13th Street and CY Avenue early Saturday morning, according to a prepared statement from the fire department. Casper Fire-EMS received the report and responded at 5:30 a.m. to the scene, where personnel found an unattended passenger vehicle...
Campbell Co. Fugitive, Casper Homicide Person of Interest to Hear Charge
The "person of interest" sought in a double-homicide case will hear a charge of felony escape from a Campbell County detention program during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Luke Thomas Young was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon after being sought in a double-homicide case...
PHOTOS: Casper Firefighters Release Aerial Shots of Wolf Creek Fire
The day after a fire in Wolf Creek burned about 16 acres of grass, Casper Firefighters have release a few aerial shots of the damage caused by the fire. Luckily, the fire did not spread to the neighboring community and there were no injuries, nor any extensive damage. "Crews worked...
He Won the Fight: One Night Before His Retirement, Captain Patrick McJunkin Fights One Last Fire
A hero can be anyone; even a man doing something as simple and reassuring as putting a coat around a young boy's shoulders, to let him know the world hadn't ended. As the smoke started to rise, filling the air of the Wolf Creek subdivision in Casper, Captain Patrick McJunkin of the Casper Fire-EMS department took a deep breath, put on his gear, and prepared himself to do the thing that he's been doing for the last 25 years.
‘Person of Interest’ in Natrona County Double Homicide Was On Work Release, Had Active Warrant
Luke Thomas Young, the 'Person of Interest' in the double-homicide that occurred in the late evening hours of August 9, 2022, was a participant in a work release program, but had an active warrant issued for his arrest. That's according to a press release from the WDOC, who wrote that...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/9/22–8/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
From broken dumpster locks to drug use, Casper’s DDA looking to start conversation about homelessness issues
CASPER, Wyo. — Some members of the Downtown Development Authority of Casper’s Board of Directors want to start some conversations with the City of Casper and groups like the Wyoming Rescue Mission about homelessness. On Wednesday, several board members talked about some problems they have seen near their...
Update: Police End Investigation of Body Found in Central Casper
The Casper Police Department has concluded the investigation in the 1200 block of South Boxelder and there is no longer a police presence in the area, according to a news release from the department. The investigation was regarding a non-criminal death in that area. Upon conclusion of the on-scene investigation,...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Thunderstorm gives Casper thrilling light show on Thursday; minor flooding reported
CASPER, Wyo. — A powerful thunderstorm moved through Natrona County and Casper on Thursday night, causing some reports of minor flooding and power outages, but no serious damage. Casper Fire-EMS spokesperson Christopher Steinhoff said there were no serious incidents last night. “There was a vehicle accident on Poplar that...
Natrona County Double Homicide — Person of Interest Located
Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation, and at this time there is no ongoing threat to the public according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Young was reported as an escapee from work release in Gillette...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) ‘Mountain Men’ co-star Josh Kirk greets fans at Casper’s National Historic Trails Interpretive Center
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming bison rancher Josh Kirk has an impressive list of accomplishments on his résumé. Rancher, survivalist, musician, teacher, and, more recently, star of the popular unscripted cable show “Mountain Men,” which airs on the History Channel. Unlike a number of shows in...
mybighornbasin.com
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Double Homicide Suspect
An armed and dangerous man is wanted in connection with a double homicide in Natrona County, and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office has shut down a section of highway as they search for the suspect. On Tuesday evening, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office informed the public they were looking...
oilcity.news
2 hospitalized after police chase ends in crash on Friday night in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. – Two people were taken to the Wyoming Medical Center after a pursuit through Evansville and Casper ended in a single-vehicle crash on Friday night. According to Casper Police Department PIO Sgt. Mitch Hill, the pursuit started in Evansville on Friday when police spotted a vehicle with two occupants who are believed to have been involved in an aggravated robbery that occurred on Thursday night.
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
UPDATE: U.S. Highway 20-26 Reopens; Double Homicide Investigation Continues
Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. This investigation is still active, more information will be provided when it becomes available. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information related to this investigation to please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (307) 235-9282 to make a report.
oilcity.news
Casper PD Incident Report log (8/10/22–8/11/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
oilcity.news
WYDOT: Jackknifed truck closes Casper Mountain Road on Thursday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — A jackknifed truck has closed Casper Mountain Road at the 8.4 milepost on Thursday. As of 1:30 p.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation says the road is closed in both directions. “Jackknifed semi, all lanes blocked near Casper at milepost 8.4. Be prepared to stop; expect...
wyo4news.com
Person of interest has been located
NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. We’d like to acknowledge and thank our many vigilant citizens who reported valuable information to 9-1-1 Dispatchers and...
