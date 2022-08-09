ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Casper Fire-EMS: No injuries in Saturday morning vehicle fire

CASPER, Wyo. — The cause of an early Saturday morning vehicle fire in a residential driveway near the intersection of 13th Street and CY Avenue is under investigation. No one was injured in the blaze, Casper Fire-EMS reported. The crew was dispatched at about 5:30 a.m. and found an...
CASPER, WY
Casper, WY
Casper, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
K2 Radio

He Won the Fight: One Night Before His Retirement, Captain Patrick McJunkin Fights One Last Fire

A hero can be anyone; even a man doing something as simple and reassuring as putting a coat around a young boy's shoulders, to let him know the world hadn't ended. As the smoke started to rise, filling the air of the Wolf Creek subdivision in Casper, Captain Patrick McJunkin of the Casper Fire-EMS department took a deep breath, put on his gear, and prepared himself to do the thing that he's been doing for the last 25 years.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/9/22–8/12/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

2 hospitalized after police chase ends in crash on Friday night in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. – Two people were taken to the Wyoming Medical Center after a pursuit through Evansville and Casper ended in a single-vehicle crash on Friday night. According to Casper Police Department PIO Sgt. Mitch Hill, the pursuit started in Evansville on Friday when police spotted a vehicle with two occupants who are believed to have been involved in an aggravated robbery that occurred on Thursday night.
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

UPDATE: U.S. Highway 20-26 Reopens; Double Homicide Investigation Continues

Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. This investigation is still active, more information will be provided when it becomes available. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information related to this investigation to please contact the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (307) 235-9282 to make a report.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Casper PD Incident Report log (8/10/22–8/11/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

WYDOT: Jackknifed truck closes Casper Mountain Road on Thursday afternoon

CASPER, Wyo. — A jackknifed truck has closed Casper Mountain Road at the 8.4 milepost on Thursday. As of 1:30 p.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation says the road is closed in both directions. “Jackknifed semi, all lanes blocked near Casper at milepost 8.4. Be prepared to stop; expect...
CASPER, WY
wyo4news.com

Person of interest has been located

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. We’d like to acknowledge and thank our many vigilant citizens who reported valuable information to 9-1-1 Dispatchers and...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

