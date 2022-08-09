ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Air Force grounds THREE HUNDRED OF its fleet of F-35 Lightning II fighter jets worth $23 BILLION to check for faulty part in ejection seat

The Air Force is grounding its fleet of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters to check for a faulty component that could prevent pilots from safely ejecting. A spokesperson for the Air Force confirmed Friday's temporary stand-down order in a statement to DailyMail.com, saying the aircraft are currently being inspected 'to mitigate safety concerns.'
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

US Army sets timeline for demo of new, hard-to-detect mobile command post

WASHINGTON — A burgeoning U.S. Army effort to ensure command posts are suited for fights teeming with sensors and combatants using advanced technology could soon be ready for a demonstration. While the Mobile And Survivable Command Post project is still in the early stages of development, those closely involved...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World

The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Army Radio#Radios#The U S Army#Newsat#Indian
MilitaryTimes

Army vet sentenced for $2 million Fort Hood gear theft

This story was originally published in The New York Post and shared via a content agreement with Military Times. An Army veteran who pleaded guilty to stealing $2.1 million worth of military gear from a Texas army base was sentenced to 18 months in prison last Tuesday and ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution to the Army.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

Hypersonic missile-tracking satellites greenlit for development

Two companies will build 28 satellite prototypes with enhanced missile-tracking abilities—and the promise of being able to keep up with next-generation hypersonics—after a $1.3 billion award, defense officials announced Monday. The Space Development Agency awarded Northrop Grumman and L3Harris contracts worth approximately $617 million and $700 million, respectively,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Air Force Reserve’s No. 2 officer takes over as commander

Lt. Gen. John Healy took command of the Air Force Reserve on Wednesday, replacing its retiring boss Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee in a ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. Healy served as Scobee’s deputy for about a year before becoming head of the Reserve. He joined the Air Force in 1989 and pursued a career as a transport jet pilot and, later, in force planning.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

US Army launching new campaign to more quickly field capabilities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The U.S. Army plans to launch a testing campaign aimed at creating a direct avenue to field new capabilities more rapidly. The service has a wide variety of offensive and defensive missile capabilities, but also a need to tie into space sensors and non-Army organic sensors that can see at much farther ranges to cue these missile systems, Maj. Gen. Robert Rasch, the Army’s program executive officer for missiles and space, said Aug. 9 at the Space and Missile Defense Symposium. His office will conduct what it to become an annual integrated fires test campaign.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Number Crunching: The Pentagon Is Upgrading Its Data Connectivity

Army scientists are improving upon, refining, and advancing what they identify as a critical “data layer.”. A drone spots enemy armored vehicles approaching from the other side of a ridge while functioning as an “aerial” node connecting non-line-of-sight combat assets. Targeting data is then sent to an Abrams tank in position to lay down suppressive fire and instantly cue small groups of mobile dismounted scout units to approach the enemy formation. The forward scout unit then “paints” the target with a laser spot enabling nearby U.S. Air Force fighter jets to fire precision air-to-ground missiles to destroy the enemy positions.
MILITARY
Defense One

The U.S. Army Is Hunting For More Soldier-Connected Tech

The Army wants a small business to supply tech that can support and integrate everything from sensors to 5G and augmented reality headsets, in an effort to “optimize the ground soldier’s ability to shoot, move, and communicate”. The Ground Soldier Technology Workflow, Integration, and eXperience—or GS-TWIX—is an effort...
MILITARY
Observer

Unity, A Video Game Platform, Will Help The U.S. Military Design War Simulations

Unity Software, the multi-platform gaming engine behind League of Legends, Pokémon Go and Angry Birds, will license its digital simulation technology to assist the U.S military, Bloomberg reported. The game design company has signed a multi-million-dollar deal with CACI International Inc., the technology company that last month was awarded...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy