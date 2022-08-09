Read full article on original website
Air Force grounds THREE HUNDRED OF its fleet of F-35 Lightning II fighter jets worth $23 BILLION to check for faulty part in ejection seat
The Air Force is grounding its fleet of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters to check for a faulty component that could prevent pilots from safely ejecting. A spokesperson for the Air Force confirmed Friday's temporary stand-down order in a statement to DailyMail.com, saying the aircraft are currently being inspected 'to mitigate safety concerns.'
MilitaryTimes
US Army sets timeline for demo of new, hard-to-detect mobile command post
WASHINGTON — A burgeoning U.S. Army effort to ensure command posts are suited for fights teeming with sensors and combatants using advanced technology could soon be ready for a demonstration. While the Mobile And Survivable Command Post project is still in the early stages of development, those closely involved...
Fort Hood army vet gets 18 months in prison for stealing $2.1M in military gear from embattled Texas base
A U.S. army veteran who pleaded guilty to stealing $2.1 million worth of military gear from the embattled Texas base Fort Hood was sentenced last week to just a year and a half behind bars. Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, had already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud...
These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World
The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combat
America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters. Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise. The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end...
US special forces will soon get support from a rugged new aircraft
The AT-802U. L3HarrisThe program is called "Armed Overwatch." Here's what to know about the aircraft—and its roots as a crop duster.
The US Air Force's largest aircraft can carry loads up to 281,000 pounds
What’s the Air Force’s largest aircraft? It’s the C-5M Super Galaxy and it is a strategic transport aircraft. The U.S. Air Force owns and operates 52 of these mighty planes and they are kept at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware; Travis AFB, California; Lackland AFB, Texas; and Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts.
MilitaryTimes
americanmilitarynews.com
Hypersonic missile-tracking satellites greenlit for development
Two companies will build 28 satellite prototypes with enhanced missile-tracking abilities—and the promise of being able to keep up with next-generation hypersonics—after a $1.3 billion award, defense officials announced Monday. The Space Development Agency awarded Northrop Grumman and L3Harris contracts worth approximately $617 million and $700 million, respectively,...
Aerospace engineer and Black WWII veteran falsely labeled a mutineer dies at 101
Bernard Benedict James was convicted of mutiny and insubordination, a Black soldier who dared question a white superior officer. His family has spent decades trying to clear his name.
MilitaryTimes
Commander of Cannon Air Force Base medical squadron relieved
The commander of a Cannon Air Force Base squadron that is responsible for providing medical care to almost 13,000 military beneficiaries in New Mexico and Texas was relieved July 11. Lt. Col. Kenneth Beadle was relieved of command due to “a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to...
MilitaryTimes
Air Force Reserve’s No. 2 officer takes over as commander
Lt. Gen. John Healy took command of the Air Force Reserve on Wednesday, replacing its retiring boss Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee in a ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. Healy served as Scobee’s deputy for about a year before becoming head of the Reserve. He joined the Air Force in 1989 and pursued a career as a transport jet pilot and, later, in force planning.
MilitaryTimes
US Army launching new campaign to more quickly field capabilities
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The U.S. Army plans to launch a testing campaign aimed at creating a direct avenue to field new capabilities more rapidly. The service has a wide variety of offensive and defensive missile capabilities, but also a need to tie into space sensors and non-Army organic sensors that can see at much farther ranges to cue these missile systems, Maj. Gen. Robert Rasch, the Army’s program executive officer for missiles and space, said Aug. 9 at the Space and Missile Defense Symposium. His office will conduct what it to become an annual integrated fires test campaign.
Solar-powered US Army spy-drone breaks record with 40 DAYS in flight – and has ‘entered international airspace’
A US Army drone keeps beating its own flying record and has now been soaring for over 40 days. The Zephyr is a solar-powered drone with an 82-foot wingspan. It was hand launched in Arizona on June 15. Each minute that goes by, it's breaking its own longest drone flight...
The Navy’s new robotic minesweeper is ready to sniff out explosives at sea
A training scenario in Guam in 2015. US Navy / Kori MelvinIt's cleared for deployment.
nationalinterest.org
Number Crunching: The Pentagon Is Upgrading Its Data Connectivity
Army scientists are improving upon, refining, and advancing what they identify as a critical “data layer.”. A drone spots enemy armored vehicles approaching from the other side of a ridge while functioning as an “aerial” node connecting non-line-of-sight combat assets. Targeting data is then sent to an Abrams tank in position to lay down suppressive fire and instantly cue small groups of mobile dismounted scout units to approach the enemy formation. The forward scout unit then “paints” the target with a laser spot enabling nearby U.S. Air Force fighter jets to fire precision air-to-ground missiles to destroy the enemy positions.
Nellis AFB Is The Epicenter Of The USAF’s Future
F-22 Raptors are prepared for a night mission during Exercise Red Flag. Jamie Hunter.Inside Nellis Week: Aggressors, testers, Weapons School, cyber warfare, and advanced communications makes Nellis the ultimate future air combat melting pot.
Defense One
The U.S. Army Is Hunting For More Soldier-Connected Tech
The Army wants a small business to supply tech that can support and integrate everything from sensors to 5G and augmented reality headsets, in an effort to “optimize the ground soldier’s ability to shoot, move, and communicate”. The Ground Soldier Technology Workflow, Integration, and eXperience—or GS-TWIX—is an effort...
Defense One
Major Aerospace Supplier Spirit AeroSystems Looks to Expand Military, Space Business
In the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, as airlines grounded fleets and canceled buys of new aircraft, planemakers Boeing and Airbus were the focus of much of the attention. But Spirit AeroSystems, a key supplier to both, was hit extraordinarily hard. The Wichita, Kansas-based company, probably best known for...
Observer
Unity, A Video Game Platform, Will Help The U.S. Military Design War Simulations
Unity Software, the multi-platform gaming engine behind League of Legends, Pokémon Go and Angry Birds, will license its digital simulation technology to assist the U.S military, Bloomberg reported. The game design company has signed a multi-million-dollar deal with CACI International Inc., the technology company that last month was awarded...
