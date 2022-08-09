Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Commercial Observer
Sherwood Equities Sells Long Island Industrial Portfolio for $76M
Blake Silverman’s Silverman Group has acquired a nine-asset industrial portfolio in Long Island from Sherwood Equities, Commercial Observer has learned. The purchase price for the buildings — which comprises 372,000 square feet of industrial buildings spread across Melville and Farmingdale, N.Y — was $76 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Adam Spies, Gary Gabriel, Adam Doneger, Kyle Schmidt and Rachel Humphrey arranged the sale.
Commercial Observer
KLM Equities Sells Mixed-Use Harlem Portfolio to Elysee Investments for $32M
Elysee Investments picked up a portfolio of nine mixed-use buildings in Harlem for $32 million, according to property records made public Wednesday. Two entities tied to Elysee bought the buildings from KLM Equities in a deal that closed July 28, according to public records. The portfolio includes more than 200 residential units and eight ground-floor retail spaces.
Commercial Observer
Crystal Fisher Blends Home and Coworking Environments With Ease Hospitality
Part of keeping the momentum behind any dynasty is remaining relevant, and that seems to be the case with Crystal Fisher in her latest endeavor. The daughter of Kenneth Fisher, principal at Manhattan-based developer and owner Fisher Brothers, has spent the pandemic launching Ease Hospitality. It’s a hospitality brand and coworking space that aims to offer clients a place to do business with not only luxury amenities but also technology to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Commercial Observer
Real Estate Firm Ogden CAP Renews 42K-SF Midtown Offices
The real estate arm of the Milstein family, Ogden CAP Properties, will stick with its 42,000-square-foot offices at 545 Madison Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned. Ogden inked a three-year deal for the third through sixth floors of the 18-story Marx Realty building, extending its lease until 2027, according to Craig Deitelzweig, president and CEO of Marx. Asking rents at the property between East 54th and East 55th streets range from $84 to $101 per square foot.
Commercial Observer
JPMorgan Chase Real Estate Chief David Arena On 270 Park Avenue
Our series covering trends in tenant and workplace experience. Click to read more of our coverage and sign up for the weekly Tenant Talk newsletter. Skyscrapers rising in Manhattan are nothing new, but every successive skyscraper is an expression of its time, including the obsessions and delusions. In that way,...
Commercial Observer
ScienceIO Opening First NYC Office at 11K-SF in Midtown South
Data science company ScienceIO inked a deal to open its first New York City office on the entire top floor of 24-28 West 25th Street and will relocate most of its business from Boston, Commercial Observer has learned. ScienceIO, which builds software for health care companies and hospitals, signed a...
Commercial Observer
Milano Diamond Gallery Moving Offices to 4K SF at 16 West 46th Street
Milano Diamond Gallery is relocating its New York City offices to 4,400 square feet at 16 West 46th Street, Commercial Observer has learned. The purveyor of baubles with outposts across the world signed a 10-year lease for the office the Winter Properties’ Diamond District building. Milano has already started construction on the space and expects to move in by 2023, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $52 per square foot.
Commercial Observer
Edelman Sticks With 174K SF in Hudson Square
Public relations giant Edelman’s 173,618-square-foot lease renewal in Hudson Square is some good PR for the city’s beleaguered office market. Edelman will stick with its six full floors at 250 Hudson Street for another 15 years, even as other firms, especially in the tech sector, have shrunk their New York City footprints while adopting hybrid work, the New York Post first reported. A representative for the landlord, Jack Resnick & Sons, did not immediately disclose the asking rents in the deal.
Commercial Observer
EDC Sues Essex Restaurant Over Unpaid Rent from 2019
The New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC) sued eatery Essex for nearly $60,000 in unpaid rent the EDC claims Essex owes on a location it hasn’t occupied in three years, according to a lawsuit filed Monday. The EDC claims the American eatery failed to pay rent on its...
Commercial Observer
LAZ Parking Keeping its 27K-SF Garment District Outpost
A garage operator is finally putting it in “park” in its Garment District outpost. LAZ Parking signed a 10-year lease for 27,000 square feet at GFP Real Estate’s 310 West 39th Street, according to the landlord. The parking garage operator — which has 3,000 locations nationwide —...
Commercial Observer
MTA Could Toll Drivers Up to $23 in Parts of Manhattan Under Congestion Pricing Plan
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) hit the throttle on the long-stalled congestion pricing Wednesday, revealing that it could cost motorists up to $23 to take a car below 60th Street in Manhattan. The agency released the environmental assessment for congestion pricing, first proposed by disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2017...
Commercial Observer
Caribbean Eatery Omar’s Kitchen to Open Second NYC Outpost in West Village
Caribbean restaurant Omar’s Kitchen and Rum Bar will open its second Manhattan outpost in a 1,200-square-foot space in the West Village, Commercial Observer has learned. Chef Omar Walters is bringing his signature take on nouveau Jamaican dining to 394 West Street this autumn, more than two years after premiering the brand at 29A Clinton Street in the Lower East Side at the advent of the pandemic, according to tenant broker Newmark.
Commercial Observer
Theater Group Renews 32K SF at 520 Eighth Avenue
The show must — and will — go on at 520 Eighth Avenue for Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York. More commonly known as ART/New York, the 400-member collective of thespians signed a 20-year renewal for its 32,000-square-foot space on the entire third floor of the Garment District building, which will continue to be used as rehearsal studios and offices, according to landlord GFP Real Estate.
Commercial Observer
The Push to Build a Casino in Manhattan Could Turn Out to be a House of Cards
Gaming operators, developers and hedge fund behemoths are going all in for a chance to run a new casino in the heart of Manhattan — but it may not be in the cards. Ever since the New York State Legislature legalized the expansion of three new downstate casino licenses in the state budget in April, high-rolling property owners have been courting gaming operators in a high-stakes effort to win a bid.
Commercial Observer
Adams Unveils $15M in Youth Homelessness Programs, Supportive Housing
Mayor Eric Adams announced a $15 million slate of programs and housing on Wednesday aimed at eliminating youth homelessness, including transitional units for young people and a shelter diversion program for LGBTQ people, as the city deals with a rising homeless population. The administration’s new youth homelessness plan calls for...
Commercial Observer
Hermès’ Williamsburg Arrival Signals Big Changes for the Brooklyn Enclave
Our series covering trends in tenant and workplace experience. Click to read more of our coverage and sign up for the weekly Tenant Talk newsletter. Williamsburg, Brooklyn, over the past few decades has shifted from gritty artist outpost to upscale residential enclave, allowing retailers to come in and capitalize on the area’s hip history, especially in the neighborhood’s northern half. But the French fashion house’s decision to locate a flagship store in Williamsburg could signal an acceleration in the influx of name-brand shops.
