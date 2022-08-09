Part of keeping the momentum behind any dynasty is remaining relevant, and that seems to be the case with Crystal Fisher in her latest endeavor. The daughter of Kenneth Fisher, principal at Manhattan-based developer and owner Fisher Brothers, has spent the pandemic launching Ease Hospitality. It’s a hospitality brand and coworking space that aims to offer clients a place to do business with not only luxury amenities but also technology to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

