For diners in Malden, and, for some, the Greater Boston area, District Kitchen is shorthand for top-tier Chinese food. The restaurant is particularly known for its seafood and dumplings (and is the only place in town that serves those giant soup dumplings that you eat with a straw). But now, owner Stacey Zhang says she will open a new restaurant: Bam Bam Chicken will open its doors in October and, yes, in a former Dunkin’ location.

MALDEN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO