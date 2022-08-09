Read full article on original website
The US military just awarded a $10 million contract for what could be special operators' latest gadget: jet boots
With the US military reorienting itself for a potential conflict with a highly capable adversary, the US special-operations community is investing in capabilities and technology that would give it an advantage in such a conflict. A recent investment is in a futuristic piece of technology that would have a lot...
China “Will Challenge Us In Our Port And Beyond” Says Top Marine
Ports, other logistics hubs and command and control centers would be heavily targeted in any conflict with China. In a conflict with China, which would require the U.S. military to operate over vast swaths of ocean, ports, other logistical hubs, and command and control centers would be especially vulnerable, the top Marine says.
MilitaryTimes
US Army sets timeline for demo of new, hard-to-detect mobile command post
WASHINGTON — A burgeoning U.S. Army effort to ensure command posts are suited for fights teeming with sensors and combatants using advanced technology could soon be ready for a demonstration. While the Mobile And Survivable Command Post project is still in the early stages of development, those closely involved...
Business Insider
After years of headaches, the US Navy's newest Ford-class supercarrier is starting to come together
The keel of new US aircraft carrier Enterprise was laid in April and the ship is at least 15% complete. Enterprise is the third Ford-class carrier and is being built alongside the second-in-class Kennedy. The Ford-class program appears to be shaping up after years of cost overruns and technological delays.
BET
Gen. Michael E. Langley Becomes First African American Four-Star General In Marine Corps History
U.S Marine Corps Gen. Michael E. Langley, a longtime trailblazer in the American military has made history again by being named the first African American four-star general in Marine history. During his promotion on Saturday (August 6), Langley credited his father with telling him to “aim high” and predicted that...
These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World
The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
Chilling AI satellite swarms that hunt down and destroy enemy targets unveiled by China in the terrifying space race
CHILLING AI satellite swarms that hunt down and destroy enemy targets have been unveiled by China in another terrifying step in the space race. Chinese scientists said they could now launch hundreds of mini satellites - dubbed "cubesats" - from a large motherboard in space with deadly precision and speed.
US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combat
America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters. Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise. The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end...
Business Insider
The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy
The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
US special forces will soon get support from a rugged new aircraft
The AT-802U. L3HarrisThe program is called "Armed Overwatch." Here's what to know about the aircraft—and its roots as a crop duster.
Huge Armada Of Allied Ships Gather For U.S. Navy’s RIMPAC Photo Op (Updated)
In the home stretch of this year’s Rim of the Pacific Exercise, 37 ships from allied navies put on quite the display of naval power.
The US Air Force's largest aircraft can carry loads up to 281,000 pounds
What’s the Air Force’s largest aircraft? It’s the C-5M Super Galaxy and it is a strategic transport aircraft. The U.S. Air Force owns and operates 52 of these mighty planes and they are kept at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware; Travis AFB, California; Lackland AFB, Texas; and Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts.
americanmilitarynews.com
Hypersonic missile-tracking satellites greenlit for development
Two companies will build 28 satellite prototypes with enhanced missile-tracking abilities—and the promise of being able to keep up with next-generation hypersonics—after a $1.3 billion award, defense officials announced Monday. The Space Development Agency awarded Northrop Grumman and L3Harris contracts worth approximately $617 million and $700 million, respectively,...
US Space Force tests robot dogs to patrol Cape Canaveral
Mankind's new best friend is coming to the U.S. Space Force. The Space Force has conducted a demonstration using dog-like quadruped unmanned ground vehicles (Q-UGVs) for security patrols and other repetitive tasks. The demonstration used at least two Vision 60 Q-UGVs, or "robot dogs," built by Ghost Robotics and took place at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on July 27 and 28.
nationalinterest.org
Columbia-Class: The U.S. Navy Is Bullish on the World’s Best Submarine
The Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan think tank that reports to the United States Congress, recently released a report on the current status of the U.S. Navy’s upcoming Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine program. The Columbia-class forms the sea-based leg of the United States nuclear triad, complemented by land-based intercontinental...
Condeco Wins Bronze in 2022 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Condeco, the global leader in workspace scheduling software, today announced it is the proud recipient of a Bronze Stevie ® Award for Most Innovative Deployment of HR Technology in the 2022 Stevie ® Awards for Great Employers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005169/en/ Condeco recognized as winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for Most Innovative Deployment of HR Technology in the 2022 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers (Photo: Business Wire)
nationalinterest.org
Number Crunching: The Pentagon Is Upgrading Its Data Connectivity
Army scientists are improving upon, refining, and advancing what they identify as a critical “data layer.”. A drone spots enemy armored vehicles approaching from the other side of a ridge while functioning as an “aerial” node connecting non-line-of-sight combat assets. Targeting data is then sent to an Abrams tank in position to lay down suppressive fire and instantly cue small groups of mobile dismounted scout units to approach the enemy formation. The forward scout unit then “paints” the target with a laser spot enabling nearby U.S. Air Force fighter jets to fire precision air-to-ground missiles to destroy the enemy positions.
helihub.com
Bristow Signs Order of up to 55 BETA Technologies ALIA-250 eVTOL Aircraft
Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the world’s leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, has placed a firm order for five electrically powered vertical take-off and landing ALIA-250 (“ALIA”) aircraft manufactured by electric aviation company BETA Technologies, Inc. (“BETA”). Bristow will also have the option to purchase an additional 50 ALIA aircraft.
Defense One
Major Aerospace Supplier Spirit AeroSystems Looks to Expand Military, Space Business
In the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, as airlines grounded fleets and canceled buys of new aircraft, planemakers Boeing and Airbus were the focus of much of the attention. But Spirit AeroSystems, a key supplier to both, was hit extraordinarily hard. The Wichita, Kansas-based company, probably best known for...
dronedj.com
An inside look at Amazon’s drone delivery system, flight-testing facilities
As it prepares to bring free Prime Air drone deliveries to customers in California and Texas, Amazon is offering an inside look at how its drone delivery system works. A new video released by the company shows rigorous flight tests being conducted at one of its facilities in Oregon. Amazon’s...
