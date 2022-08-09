ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Belvoir, VA

The Drive

China "Will Challenge Us In Our Port And Beyond" Says Top Marine

Ports, other logistics hubs and command and control centers would be heavily targeted in any conflict with China. In a conflict with China, which would require the U.S. military to operate over vast swaths of ocean, ports, other logistical hubs, and command and control centers would be especially vulnerable, the top Marine says.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

US Army sets timeline for demo of new, hard-to-detect mobile command post

WASHINGTON — A burgeoning U.S. Army effort to ensure command posts are suited for fights teeming with sensors and combatants using advanced technology could soon be ready for a demonstration. While the Mobile And Survivable Command Post project is still in the early stages of development, those closely involved...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Largest Air Forces in the World

The U.S. spent more than $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020, easily the largest defense budget of any country. The U.S. Airforce has has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. While the Air Force is branch most associated with jets and planes, every military branch — the Air Force, Marine Corps, […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy

The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Hypersonic missile-tracking satellites greenlit for development

Two companies will build 28 satellite prototypes with enhanced missile-tracking abilities—and the promise of being able to keep up with next-generation hypersonics—after a $1.3 billion award, defense officials announced Monday. The Space Development Agency awarded Northrop Grumman and L3Harris contracts worth approximately $617 million and $700 million, respectively,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

US Space Force tests robot dogs to patrol Cape Canaveral

Mankind's new best friend is coming to the U.S. Space Force. The Space Force has conducted a demonstration using dog-like quadruped unmanned ground vehicles (Q-UGVs) for security patrols and other repetitive tasks. The demonstration used at least two Vision 60 Q-UGVs, or "robot dogs," built by Ghost Robotics and took place at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on July 27 and 28.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
nationalinterest.org

Columbia-Class: The U.S. Navy Is Bullish on the World's Best Submarine

The Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan think tank that reports to the United States Congress, recently released a report on the current status of the U.S. Navy's upcoming Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine program. The Columbia-class forms the sea-based leg of the United States nuclear triad, complemented by land-based intercontinental...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Condeco Wins Bronze in 2022 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Condeco, the global leader in workspace scheduling software, today announced it is the proud recipient of a Bronze Stevie ® Award for Most Innovative Deployment of HR Technology in the 2022 Stevie ® Awards for Great Employers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005169/en/ Condeco recognized as winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for Most Innovative Deployment of HR Technology in the 2022 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
nationalinterest.org

Number Crunching: The Pentagon Is Upgrading Its Data Connectivity

Army scientists are improving upon, refining, and advancing what they identify as a critical "data layer.". A drone spots enemy armored vehicles approaching from the other side of a ridge while functioning as an "aerial" node connecting non-line-of-sight combat assets. Targeting data is then sent to an Abrams tank in position to lay down suppressive fire and instantly cue small groups of mobile dismounted scout units to approach the enemy formation. The forward scout unit then "paints" the target with a laser spot enabling nearby U.S. Air Force fighter jets to fire precision air-to-ground missiles to destroy the enemy positions.
MILITARY
helihub.com

Bristow Signs Order of up to 55 BETA Technologies ALIA-250 eVTOL Aircraft

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the world's leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions, has placed a firm order for five electrically powered vertical take-off and landing ALIA-250 ("ALIA") aircraft manufactured by electric aviation company BETA Technologies, Inc. ("BETA"). Bristow will also have the option to purchase an additional 50 ALIA aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

