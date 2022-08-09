Read full article on original website
toofab.com
'F---ing Pissed Off' Kathy Hilton Storms Out on RHOBH, Kyle Thinks Someone's Out to Get Her
"Kathy was f---ing raging. I don't know who that person was," says Diana -- as the explosive mid-season trailer gets into the Aspen drama. Kathy Hilton returns to "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" for the back-half of the season ... but, judging by this trailer, she might regret that decision.
bravotv.com
Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding
The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
SheKnows
Married Bold & Beautiful Alumni Expecting Baby No. 1
This family of two is about to grow a little bit more. We wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful alums Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) a big congratulations — the couple is expecting their first child together! On Saturday, July 30, Rodriguez celebrated her 38th birthday and took that day to reveal the exciting pregnancy news.
A Familiar Face Will Be Joining the Deck Crew on 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 7
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean. The seventh season of Below Deck Mediterranean commenced on July 11, but it's been clear from the start that Captain Sandy Yawn would have to make some serious changes to the Home crew in order to have a smooth charter season.
Real Housewife Teresa Giudice Just Got Married, And The Memes Are Top Notch
"People make fun of Jersey girls, but I think they're just jealous." —Teresa Giudice
Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person
TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
Stars Who Skipped Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ Wedding: Melissa Gorga, Andy Cohen and More
No shows. Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas had a huge wedding ceremony on Saturday, August 6, but some familiar faces weren't seen in the crowd. “I’m inviting a lot of Housewives. … We’ll see who comes and who can make it and who can’t make it,” the bride, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly in […]
The Hollywood Gossip
Why Do RHOBH Fans Think Dorit Kemsley and Mauricio Umansky Are Having an Affair?
Rumors about various Real Housewives can range from things that are true to things that are absurd. One rumor that has followed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for years claims that there is an ongoing affair. Dorit Kemsley is already married to PK. Mauricio Umansky is happily married to...
How Teresa Giudice feels about ‘RHONJ’ alum Dina Manzo skipping her wedding
Dina Manzo will not be attending Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas in August, Page Six can confirm. However, the bride-to-be has “no issue” with the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” alum and is “OK with it,” a source exclusively tells us. “Teresa respects Dina’s wishes and looks forward to celebrating with her in the future,” an insider says. “They remain as close as ever.” There has been speculation online recently about whether a rumored rift between Manzo’s husband, David Cantin, and Ruelas is to blame for the former reality star’s expected absence at the upcoming nuptials. However, our source says the rumors are...
realitytitbit.com
How old is Patricia on Southern Charm and what's her net worth?
Southern Charm star Patricia may be way past retirement age but she’s still making her mark on reality TV. She continues to take part in all the drama, gossip, and glamour of the Bravo series, so just how old is she?. The mansion that Patricia calls home was built...
realitytitbit.com
Kris Jenner hospitalized and says she 'doesn't want to worry' family in The Kardashians trailer
Kris Jenner has been seen lying in a hospital bed with a mysterious medical issue in the teaser trailer for The Kardashians season two. The Momager told the confessional in the short clip that she didn’t want to “worry” her daughters, as they have enough going on.
Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off
Now that Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is over, it’s time to spill the tea. And no-one is better equipped to do that than Marco “The Butler.” While catering to the ladies during their time filming at Blue Stone Manor, he saw it all. And now he’s dishing about what it was like. […] The post Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off appeared first on Reality Tea.
People
All the Details on Teresa Giudice's Blush Wedding Dress and Sentimental Veil Inscription
Teresa Giudice's wedding dress is full of sentimental value. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star married Luis Ruelas on Saturday in a custom dress that pulled together the most important aspects of her life. Designer Mark Zunino shared his original sketches on Instagram over the weekend, giving an inside...
bravotv.com
Milania Giudice Just Recreated an Iconic RHONJ Moment While Visiting Her Dad Joe in the Bahamas
The RHONJ daughter reminded us of one of her ultimate throwback moments. Many Bravolebs have released songs over the years, and they have all touched our hearts. But, we should note, that we are still singing the bop that Milania Giudice released a few years back. That track, of course, is "I Can't Wait to Grow Up." During a recent trip to visit her dad, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter performed the iconic tune, and her proud dad shared the moment on Instagram.
'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are married: Look inside the couple's lavish New Jersey wedding
Teresa Giudice became a married woman once again and had her fairytale wedding with new husband Luis Ruelas at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey on Saturday. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" icon was surrounded by friends, family and colleagues from various Bravo franchises as she said "I do" to Ruelas in front of more than 200 guests at the East Brunswick estate.
‘The Bachelor’: Rachael Kirkconnell Sparks Engagement Rumors After Following Bridal Accounts
Rachael Kirkconnell started following bridal Instagrams, prompting rumors she might be ready for engagement with 'The Bachelor' star Matt James.
Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’
The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
Break up Alert on 'Southern Charm' — Taylor Is No Longer Accepting This Shep Rose
It's hard to believe that serial flirt and consummate ladies' man Shep Rose has parted ways with Taylor Ann Green, but the reports of their demise are definitely true. The two cast members of the popular reality show Southern Charm got together in March 2020 and successfully made it through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic before calling it quits in July 2022.
Netflix has a new number 1 series – but it’s seriously splitting viewers
The survival thriller knocked Virgin River off the top spot
Rumors of Feud Between ‘American Idol’ Champs Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood Reignite After Album Releases
Since its debut in 2002, American Idol catapulted numerous singers into the mainstream spotlight as they went on to become international superstars. Among some of the most talented winners on the show were none other than original American Idol, Kelly Clarkson. But not far behind her was the talented Carrie Underwood as well. Both being country music stars and American Idol winners, rumors have circulated over the last few years that neither singer cares much for the other and the constant comparison of the two drives them crazy. And with both releasing albums in June, the rumors have once again flourished.
