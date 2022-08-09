Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
'Elden Ring' Infamous Bugged Item Is Now A Must-Have For PvP
Earlier this week, FromSoftware’s open-world behemoth Elden Ring got hit with a new update, which brought with it some pretty significant changes, as well as a whole bunch of improvements to game stability and balance. Beyond the newly added ability to send summoning signs to multiple summoning pools in distant areas, and the function to invade a bigger area, many players were relieved to discover within the patch notes that one of the game’s most notorious weapons had finally been hit with a nerf.
Undertale composer reveals which music he wrote for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Toby Fox is back at it again
Polygon
Dragon Ball characters come to Fortnite later this month
Dragon Ball characters are finally coming to Fortnite, Epic revealed via Twitter on Thursday morning. The announcement tweet shows Shenron — the glowing wish dragon that’s summoned out of the titular dragon balls — floating over what looks like the Reality Tree. The skins will come to the game on Aug. 16, although we don’t know which characters will make an appearance.
ComicBook
PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30
PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
Polygon
‘Peer Into the Darkness’ hidden moons guide in Cult of the Lamb
Cult of the Lamb offers a few side quest distractions to keep you busy while you build your cult. Most of these just ask you to acquire certain resources from Crusades, but one quest in particular focuses on a mysterious character: the evil, nameless, red fox. In this guide, we’ll...
God of War stars to host the Future Games Show Powered by Mana at Gamescom
Christopher Judge and Danielle Bisutti are coming to show with oodles of announcements in tow
'GTA 6' Getting New Cities In Single Player DLC, Claims Leak
Last month, a whole load of (unofficial) details about GTA VI surfaced online by way of a Bloomberg report, and there was a lot to unpack. Assuming they’re true, we’ll be seeing a dynamic duo of leading characters, including a Latina woman, and an absolutely huge world - it apparently has more interior locations than GTA V, which was already ginormous.
Polygon
How and why to recruit followers in Cult of the Lamb
Cult of the Lamb is a hybrid city-builder and hack-and-slash game. The goal is to cut your way through a group of heretics to help rescue your god, all while building up your cult with followers. In this guide, we’ll explain how to increase your cult size in Cult of...
dotesports.com
Overwatch loot boxes will no longer be sold after Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event
The popular Overwatch Anniversary Remix event is back once again for its third iteration—but this will be the final opportunity for players to purchase loot boxes. The Anniversary Remix event has become a fan favorite in the Overwatch community for its wide variety of various collectibles each year since 2020. Each year, players have been able to collect loot boxes filled with limited-time skins, emotes, and voice lines. Yet, the most important feature of the Anniversary Remix event has been the primary feature that allows players to replay limited-time game modes from other seasonal events.
IGN
Saints Row Gameplay Trailer Details Characters and Factions in the Game
Saints Row is a franchise that has changed the way that people look at Open-World titles. The latest instalment to the franchise has the biggest and the best playground they have ever created for a title. The upcoming game will based in the city of Santo Ileso, a fictional city that is overridden by crime. The players have to create their own criminal venture in the city and try to rise to the top. The game is being published by Deep Silver and developed by Volition and they have just released a new gameplay trailer for the title.
Polygon
Tower of Fantasy music note Ring of Echos puzzle guide
Tower of Fantasy has tons of small puzzles around the map, including these peculiar stumps in Ring of Echos that play music notes when you step on them. As indicated by the minimap, this is an exploration puzzle, so there’s loot to be earned if you step on them in the right order.
Polygon
Survival horror game Alone in the Dark is getting a remake
Alone in the Dark, the seminal survivor horror game from 1992, is being reimagined and remade, publisher THQ Nordic announced Friday. The new Alone in the Dark will send players back to 1920s New Orleans and the original game’s Derceto Manor, where Lovecraftian horrors await. Developing the new Alone...
Here's Total War: Warhammer 3's shockingly large Immortal Empires map
An epic-scale video flyover shows off some 86 legendary lords and 278 factions. Jeepers creepers folks, we've known that Total War: Warhammer 3 (opens in new tab)'s Immortal Empires map was going to be absolutely massive: But actually seeing it is something else entirely. In a new video posted to YouTube (opens in new tab), the gravelly-voiced narrator of the Total War series narrates a 13-minute flyover of the Warhammer Fantasy world.
technewstoday.com
12 Best Campaign Games for PS4 or PS5
Let’s break from the micro-transactions, competition, and online-only experience. Let’s instead enjoy a good story, an exciting adventure, a breathtaking tale. We’re finding the best campaign games for PS4 and PS5. Recently, EA tweeted single-player games are going away. It would benefit developers, without a doubt, as...
Polygon
Sea of Thieves’ Captaincy update is the dolly dress-up I’ve craved
Sea of Thieves has continually been updated since its launch, bringing in everything from spectral phantoms and coral beasts to Jack Sparrow and Spanish fleets. But the most recent Captaincy update, which launched at the start of August along with season 7, may be one of the most impactful updates yet. Captaincy allows players to name and decorate their own ship, sell to a special vendor, and otherwise flex their status on the high seas. It’s the first update to really shine the spotlight on other players, and it makes the Sea feel so much more alive.
The Upcoming Sci-Fi Strategy Game From Subnautica Studios, Unknown Worlds Entertainment Will Be Unveiled At Gamescom
The creators of the wildly successful survival game Subnautica, Unknown Worlds, will debut the first gameplay of their upcoming title at Gamescom. During Geoff Keighly’s Opening Ceremony Live showcase, studio co-founder Charlie Cleveland will reveal the game. The game is a sci-fi turn-based tactical game, but no other information,...
Tell Us The Worst And Most Out-Of-Place Moment From An Otherwise Great TV Series
Tyrion had a lot of nerve saying Bran had the best story in front of Arya and Sansa.
Polygon
Crusade map symbols in Cult of the Lamb, explained
Cult of the Lamb’s Crusades are a way to head out into the world to collect resources, find new followers, and take on those annoying opposing cults. Crusades are also the roguelike aspect of Cult of the Lamb — each Crusade is randomly generated and has a number of nodes along a flow-chart you’ll have to navigate to your goal.
