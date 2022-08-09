ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Casper, WY
Casper, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters battle blaze in Wolf Creek area

CASPER, Wyo. — Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a wildland fire in the Wolf Creek area of Casper — behind the west-side Walmart — on Wednesday. Shortly before 10 p.m., first responders were alerted to a blaze in the area. Deputies arrived on scene and began evacuating residents whose homes were threatened by the blaze, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.
Casper Fire-EMS Provides Update On Wolf Creek Fire, Cause Still Under Investigation

Casper Fire-EMS provided an update on the grass fire that occurred in the Wolf Creek subdivision of West Casper on Wednesday night. "At approximately 9:30 p.m. [Wednesday], Casper Fire-EMS Department was called for a reported wildland fire off of Puma Dr.," a release from Casper Fire-EMS stated. "Based on the location of the fire, mutual aid was immediately requested from surrounding agencies."
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/9/22–8/12/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
City Council OK with negotiating armored rescue vehicle purchase; Casper Police would have it painted blue

NOTE: This article touches on the topic of suicide. Please read at your own discretion. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of harming themself, please call 911. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (which routes to a Wyoming-based representative) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text “WYO” to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.
Fire Extinguished in Wolf Creek Area of West Casper

Tragedy was avoided Wednesday night, as multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in the Wolf Creek area of west Casper. Details are scarce for the time being, but Casper Fire-EMS Engineer Toph Steinhoff told K2 Radio News that the fire spread in the area, but was put out before it could spread to the neighboring communities.
Laramie County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
WYDOT: Jackknifed truck closes Casper Mountain Road on Thursday afternoon

CASPER, Wyo. — A jackknifed truck has closed Casper Mountain Road at the 8.4 milepost on Thursday. As of 1:30 p.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation says the road is closed in both directions. “Jackknifed semi, all lanes blocked near Casper at milepost 8.4. Be prepared to stop; expect...
Casper police investigating death on South Boxelder

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department is investigating the death of a person on the 1200 block of South Boxelder Street this morning, the department reported. “There is an increased presence of police in the area while the investigation continues,” the department’s release states. “We anticipate officers will be in the area for several hours before concluding their investigation.”
2 hospitalized after police chase ends in crash on Friday night in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. – Two people were taken to the Wyoming Medical Center after a pursuit through Evansville and Casper ended in a single-vehicle crash on Friday night. According to Casper Police Department PIO Sgt. Mitch Hill, the pursuit started in Evansville on Friday when police spotted a vehicle with two occupants who are believed to have been involved in an aggravated robbery that occurred on Thursday night.
Person of interest has been located

NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. We’d like to acknowledge and thank our many vigilant citizens who reported valuable information to 9-1-1 Dispatchers and...
K2 Radio

