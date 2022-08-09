Read full article on original website
High Speed Chase in Downtown Casper Ends in Crash, Suspects Hospitalized
A high speed chase has ended with two suspects hospitalized, after a pursuit through Casper. That's according to Sgt. Mitch Hill, a Patrol Sergeant and the interim Public Information Officer with the Casper Police Department. According to the Hill, Evansville Police approached two people in a vehicle who are suspects...
Casper Fire-EMS Crews Put Out Vehicle Fire at CY Avenue and 13th Street
Casper Fire-EMS crews put out a vehicle fire in a residential driveway at 13th Street and CY Avenue early Saturday morning, according to a prepared statement from the fire department. Casper Fire-EMS received the report and responded at 5:30 a.m. to the scene, where personnel found an unattended passenger vehicle...
Campbell Co. Fugitive, Casper Homicide Person of Interest to Hear Charge
The "person of interest" sought in a double-homicide case will hear a charge of felony escape from a Campbell County detention program during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Luke Thomas Young was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon after being sought in a double-homicide case...
Cause of Deaths in Double Homicide Appears to Be Shooting, NCSO Offers More Details
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office has offered up more information regarding the double homicide that occurred in Natrona County on August 9th. According to a press release from the NCSO, the sheriff's department responded to a report of a shooting on Highway 20-26 in the late evening hours of August 9, 2022.
oilcity.news
From broken dumpster locks to drug use, Casper’s DDA looking to start conversation about homelessness issues
CASPER, Wyo. — Some members of the Downtown Development Authority of Casper’s Board of Directors want to start some conversations with the City of Casper and groups like the Wyoming Rescue Mission about homelessness. On Wednesday, several board members talked about some problems they have seen near their...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters battle blaze in Wolf Creek area
CASPER, Wyo. — Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a wildland fire in the Wolf Creek area of Casper — behind the west-side Walmart — on Wednesday. Shortly before 10 p.m., first responders were alerted to a blaze in the area. Deputies arrived on scene and began evacuating residents whose homes were threatened by the blaze, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.
Casper Fire-EMS Provides Update On Wolf Creek Fire, Cause Still Under Investigation
Casper Fire-EMS provided an update on the grass fire that occurred in the Wolf Creek subdivision of West Casper on Wednesday night. "At approximately 9:30 p.m. [Wednesday], Casper Fire-EMS Department was called for a reported wildland fire off of Puma Dr.," a release from Casper Fire-EMS stated. "Based on the location of the fire, mutual aid was immediately requested from surrounding agencies."
‘Person of Interest’ in Natrona County Double Homicide Was On Work Release, Had Active Warrant
Luke Thomas Young, the 'Person of Interest' in the double-homicide that occurred in the late evening hours of August 9, 2022, was a participant in a work release program, but had an active warrant issued for his arrest. That's according to a press release from the WDOC, who wrote that...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/9/22–8/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
City Council OK with negotiating armored rescue vehicle purchase; Casper Police would have it painted blue
NOTE: This article touches on the topic of suicide. Please read at your own discretion. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger of harming themself, please call 911. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (which routes to a Wyoming-based representative) at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text “WYO” to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.
Fire Extinguished in Wolf Creek Area of West Casper
Tragedy was avoided Wednesday night, as multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in the Wolf Creek area of west Casper. Details are scarce for the time being, but Casper Fire-EMS Engineer Toph Steinhoff told K2 Radio News that the fire spread in the area, but was put out before it could spread to the neighboring communities.
Update: Police End Investigation of Body Found in Central Casper
The Casper Police Department has concluded the investigation in the 1200 block of South Boxelder and there is no longer a police presence in the area, according to a news release from the department. The investigation was regarding a non-criminal death in that area. Upon conclusion of the on-scene investigation,...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Thunderstorm gives Casper thrilling light show on Thursday; minor flooding reported
CASPER, Wyo. — A powerful thunderstorm moved through Natrona County and Casper on Thursday night, causing some reports of minor flooding and power outages, but no serious damage. Casper Fire-EMS spokesperson Christopher Steinhoff said there were no serious incidents last night. “There was a vehicle accident on Poplar that...
Natrona County Double Homicide — Person of Interest Located
Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation, and at this time there is no ongoing threat to the public according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. Young was reported as an escapee from work release in Gillette...
oilcity.news
WYDOT: Jackknifed truck closes Casper Mountain Road on Thursday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — A jackknifed truck has closed Casper Mountain Road at the 8.4 milepost on Thursday. As of 1:30 p.m., the Wyoming Department of Transportation says the road is closed in both directions. “Jackknifed semi, all lanes blocked near Casper at milepost 8.4. Be prepared to stop; expect...
oilcity.news
Casper police investigating death on South Boxelder
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department is investigating the death of a person on the 1200 block of South Boxelder Street this morning, the department reported. “There is an increased presence of police in the area while the investigation continues,” the department’s release states. “We anticipate officers will be in the area for several hours before concluding their investigation.”
oilcity.news
2 hospitalized after police chase ends in crash on Friday night in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. – Two people were taken to the Wyoming Medical Center after a pursuit through Evansville and Casper ended in a single-vehicle crash on Friday night. According to Casper Police Department PIO Sgt. Mitch Hill, the pursuit started in Evansville on Friday when police spotted a vehicle with two occupants who are believed to have been involved in an aggravated robbery that occurred on Thursday night.
wyo4news.com
Person of interest has been located
NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. We’d like to acknowledge and thank our many vigilant citizens who reported valuable information to 9-1-1 Dispatchers and...
oilcity.news
Natrona County schools issue ‘controlled access’ notice today due to ‘law enforcement situation’
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District said on social media this morning that it is working with local law enforcement with summer school programs due to a “law enforcement situation” in the area. “We are working in the district with [the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office]...
