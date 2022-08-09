ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Fox News

Ford is unveiling a new 'super' truck this fall

A lot of people think the electric Ford F-150 Lightning is pretty super, but Ford has something that uses the word a bit more literally coming this fall. Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed on the company's second-quarter earnings call that a new lineup of F-Series Super Duty pickups will debut soon.
CNN

The Chevy Blazer EV will be GM's new mass-market electric SUV

General Motors revealed a new electric mid-sized SUV, the Chevrolet Blazer EV, that will go on sale in about a year. Part of GM's push to go all-electric in a little over a decade, the Blazer EV will join an increasingly competitive market for electric SUVs. But its real appeal may be in just how many different ways it can be ordered, showing how car companies can exploit the flexible packaging of electric motors to meet wildly different needs.
fordauthority.com

Ford Ranger Plant Upgraded To Accommodate Next Gen Production

Back in December 2020, Ford announced that it was investing $580 million in its Pacheco Assembly plant in Argentina for prepare it for the production of the next-generation Ford Ranger and to make it more environmentally friendly. A few months later, that renovation was well underway, while the Pacheco plant also began exporting the Ford Ranger for the very first time, too. Meanwhile, next-gen Ford Ranger production is already underway at Ford Thailand Manufacturing (FTM) and the new pickup will soon be coming off the line at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, as well as the Michigan Assembly plant in May of 2023, as Ford Authority previously reported. In the meantime, the transformation of the Pacheco plant continues, too.
CAR AND DRIVER

GM Confirms It's Making $1500 Option Mandatory on Some New Models

GM is making a $1500 option mandatory on all new Buick, Cadillac, and GMC vehicles, according to a report today by the Detroit Free Press. The option is for the three-year OnStar and Connected Services Premium Plan. Essentially a price hike, GM's mandatory option looks to be the latest example...
MotorAuthority

2023 GMC Canyon gets bigger, faster, more expensive

The Denali isn’t dead, but the top-dog in the GMC Canyon lineup will soon become an off-road focused model. On Thursday, the 2023 GMC Canyon debuted with a standard factory lift, a high-output engine, and a simplified trim lineup with a strong focus on off-road capability. When the 2023...
Top Speed

Jay Leno’s Thoughts on the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Will Surprise You

After months of testing and development, Cadillac unveiled the 2023 Lyriq in early 2021. According to the company, it is the "culmination of a century of innovation and the beginning of a great new era." There is no doubt that the electric SUV looks amazing on the outside and offers a very luxurious interior, but what does Jay leno think about the maker’s first luxury electric vehicle? This latest episode of "Jay Leno’s Garage" will offer us an answer to that question. He got his hands on a 2023 Lyriq debut model and took it for a spin.
gmauthority.com

2023 GMC Yukon Configurator Now Live

The online configurator for the 2023 GMC Yukon went live on the premium truck, crossover and SUV brand’s website this week. This handy online tool allows prospective customers to select their preferred exterior and interior colors and view various options and equipment packages. At the end, they can receive a complete pricing breakdown and summary of their build ,which they can download to bring to their dealership or send it online.
Top Speed

Ford Pays Tribute To The Original 1966 Bronco In the Best Way Possible

Ford made the best decision it could have made when it decided to bring back the Bronco name. The compact off-road SUV instantly made an impression and put competitors in a lot of trouble. But, at the same time, it’s hard to overlook how modern the new Bronco is compared to the original 1966 Bronco. It seems that Ford feels the same, as while customers are still waiting for their first orders, the company announced the special Bronco and Bronco Sport Heritage and Heritage Limited editions. There will only be 1966 units built - as a tribute to the year the original Bronco debuted.
