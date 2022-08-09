Read full article on original website
Ford is unveiling a new 'super' truck this fall
A lot of people think the electric Ford F-150 Lightning is pretty super, but Ford has something that uses the word a bit more literally coming this fall. Ford CEO Jim Farley confirmed on the company's second-quarter earnings call that a new lineup of F-Series Super Duty pickups will debut soon.
2024 Ford Mustang Confirmed For Sept. 14 Debut At Detroit Auto Show
Just 24 hours after hearing a rumor about the seventh-generation Ford Mustang debuting in September, the word is official. Ford has confirmed the 2024 Mustang will debut on September 14, and the gala is happening in the Motor City at the 2022 North American International Detroit Auto Show. The news...
The Chevy Blazer EV will be GM's new mass-market electric SUV
General Motors revealed a new electric mid-sized SUV, the Chevrolet Blazer EV, that will go on sale in about a year. Part of GM's push to go all-electric in a little over a decade, the Blazer EV will join an increasingly competitive market for electric SUVs. But its real appeal may be in just how many different ways it can be ordered, showing how car companies can exploit the flexible packaging of electric motors to meet wildly different needs.
fordauthority.com
Ford Ranger Plant Upgraded To Accommodate Next Gen Production
Back in December 2020, Ford announced that it was investing $580 million in its Pacheco Assembly plant in Argentina for prepare it for the production of the next-generation Ford Ranger and to make it more environmentally friendly. A few months later, that renovation was well underway, while the Pacheco plant also began exporting the Ford Ranger for the very first time, too. Meanwhile, next-gen Ford Ranger production is already underway at Ford Thailand Manufacturing (FTM) and the new pickup will soon be coming off the line at the Silverton Assembly plant in South Africa, as well as the Michigan Assembly plant in May of 2023, as Ford Authority previously reported. In the meantime, the transformation of the Pacheco plant continues, too.
GM Confirms It's Making $1500 Option Mandatory on Some New Models
GM is making a $1500 option mandatory on all new Buick, Cadillac, and GMC vehicles, according to a report today by the Detroit Free Press. The option is for the three-year OnStar and Connected Services Premium Plan. Essentially a price hike, GM's mandatory option looks to be the latest example...
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
2023 GMC Canyon AT4X Debuts Aug. 11 With a Face That Looks Like This
GMCThe Chevy Colorado ZR2 twin sports a front-end design that's similar to its Sierra AT4X stablemate.
MotorAuthority
2023 GMC Canyon gets bigger, faster, more expensive
The Denali isn’t dead, but the top-dog in the GMC Canyon lineup will soon become an off-road focused model. On Thursday, the 2023 GMC Canyon debuted with a standard factory lift, a high-output engine, and a simplified trim lineup with a strong focus on off-road capability. When the 2023...
Top Speed
Jay Leno’s Thoughts on the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Will Surprise You
After months of testing and development, Cadillac unveiled the 2023 Lyriq in early 2021. According to the company, it is the "culmination of a century of innovation and the beginning of a great new era." There is no doubt that the electric SUV looks amazing on the outside and offers a very luxurious interior, but what does Jay leno think about the maker’s first luxury electric vehicle? This latest episode of "Jay Leno’s Garage" will offer us an answer to that question. He got his hands on a 2023 Lyriq debut model and took it for a spin.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Yukon Configurator Now Live
The online configurator for the 2023 GMC Yukon went live on the premium truck, crossover and SUV brand’s website this week. This handy online tool allows prospective customers to select their preferred exterior and interior colors and view various options and equipment packages. At the end, they can receive a complete pricing breakdown and summary of their build ,which they can download to bring to their dealership or send it online.
Is the 1 Ton GMC Sierra 3500 HD Efficient Enough?
Does the GMC Sierra 3500 HD offer the right stuff to be the truck you want to drive? Read on and find out. The post Is the 1 Ton GMC Sierra 3500 HD Efficient Enough? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Huge UK electric car battery factory on ‘life support’ to cut costs
Construction of a huge electric car battery factory that has attracted tens of millions of pounds of taxpayer cash and been hailed as a flagship project of Boris Johnson’s levelling up policy has been put on “life support” to cut spending, leaked internal documents suggest. Work on...
Top Speed
Ford Pays Tribute To The Original 1966 Bronco In the Best Way Possible
Ford made the best decision it could have made when it decided to bring back the Bronco name. The compact off-road SUV instantly made an impression and put competitors in a lot of trouble. But, at the same time, it’s hard to overlook how modern the new Bronco is compared to the original 1966 Bronco. It seems that Ford feels the same, as while customers are still waiting for their first orders, the company announced the special Bronco and Bronco Sport Heritage and Heritage Limited editions. There will only be 1966 units built - as a tribute to the year the original Bronco debuted.
Ford, DTE announce 'historic' renewable energy deal to power Michigan assembly plants
Ford is looking towards a greener, brighter future when it comes to assembling vehicles in Michigan and a historic business deal with DTE Energy is going to help them achieve it.
TechCrunch
Massive iron batteries could be key to displacing natural gas from the grid
The simple solution is to store any excess power produced, but that raises the overall cost of renewable power. That’s set off a race among startups to find the cheapest way to do it, from batteries to compressed air and even giant concrete blocks. The front runner so far...
Yeedi Vac 2 Pro With Self-Empty Station Robot Vacuum Will Save Some Money
Yeedi Vac 2 Pro with an emptying and charging station offers some high-end features at a lower price point to save some money, but don't expect the world.
Oil leak affecting U.S. offshore output contained at port station, Shell says
HOUSTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - (This Aug. 11 story corrects headline in to reflect location of oil leak) Top U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil producer Shell (SHEL.L) said on Thursday it halted production at three U.S. Gulf of Mexico deepwater platforms after a leak shut two pipelines connecting the platforms, adding it expected pipeline service to resume on Friday.
