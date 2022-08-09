ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Convenient Job Shifts In Michigan On Veryable

Since the pandemic that literally rocked and then stopped the world, employment and unemployment for that matter have been an up and down conundrum. From places laying people off to retain money during the lockdown to companies posting hundreds of job listings, to companies closing down because of a mix of the last two not working out, leaves us where we are now.
The Invasive, Nasty Spotted Lanternfly Has Just Been Detected in Michigan

Experts have been warning us and this time they were right. The Spotted Lanternfly - an invasive creature native to eastern Asia - has been detected in Oakland County. The Spotted Lanternfly has been on our radar since April of 2019 when we first shared experts' warnings that the bug was expected to invade Michigan. Residents of eastern Pennsylvania have been battling with the bugs for several years now, with some even reporting that they feel like they've been held as prisoners in their homes.
Private Michigan Airbnb Lakefront House – Only $175 A Night

Talk about a private pure Michigan vacation - this hilltop hideaway lakefront Airbnb has it all. Why rent a cottage on a lake or stay at a hotel when you can rent Hilltop Hideaway? This is the perfect vacation home to enjoy a private piece of lakefront. The home features a multi-tiered deck, boat dock, kayaks, and more.
This Michigan Town Will Pay You Big Money If You’re Willing to Move There

If you're willing to move, you may be able to pocket $15,000. Several communities across the United States are introducing programs like this, and Michigan is included. Many companies across the country are giving their employees the opportunity to work from home. Can we realistically say that this may be the one good thing that came from the coronavirus pandemic? Not only is this a huge perk for employees, but companies are saving fortunes on real estate, office space, and utilities.
Have You Heard Michigan’s Singing Bus Driver?

When it comes to recruiting new hires, this singing bus driver is pitch perfect. The Waterford School District is hiring bus drivers, bus aides, and more. Let's just say the district took a rather unique approach to get the word (song) out. Instead of a boring old 'help wanted' ad, Waterford bus driver Lynette Bright is attempting to reach potential candidates with a song.
Free ORV Weekend Coming to Michigan’s Trails

It only comes twice a year! Free Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) Weekend returns to Michigan state trails this month. With over 4,000 miles of state-dedicated ORV trails and routes, Free ORV Weekend means the required ORV licenses and trail permits that are typically needed to take advantage of these routes are waived, though all other ORV rules and laws still apply, including age restrictions.
Where to Find the Best U-Pick Sunflower Farms Across Michigan

We've talked about u-pick strawberries, cherries, blueberries, and lavender. We've even found out where the best sweet corn is in mid-Michigan. And now that we're coming near the end of summer, we've got to talk about u-pick sunflowers. It's sunflower season! And what would sunflower season be without the many...
Economy
Jobs
Cleaning Crew Member Murdered by a Coworker at GM Assembly Plant in Lake Orion

Police are investigating an early morning homicide involving a member of the cleaning crew at a General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion this morning. The plant remains closed today as the Oakland County Sheriff's Department conducts an investigation into the alleged homicide. The incident occurred early this morning, around 1:30 am between two members of the cleaning crew at the facility on Giddings Rd. in Orion Township.
