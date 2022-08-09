Read full article on original website
This St. Johns, MI Factory Produces Nearly 800,000 LBS of Cheese Per Day
As a girl who loves her dairy, this Mitten factoid definitely caught my attention. Not only would I consider myself a queso connoisseur but I would also call myself a "fromage fanatic". I simply must try all the cheeses. That's why when I heard one of the largest cheese processing...
Convenient Job Shifts In Michigan On Veryable
Since the pandemic that literally rocked and then stopped the world, employment and unemployment for that matter have been an up and down conundrum. From places laying people off to retain money during the lockdown to companies posting hundreds of job listings, to companies closing down because of a mix of the last two not working out, leaves us where we are now.
The Invasive, Nasty Spotted Lanternfly Has Just Been Detected in Michigan
Experts have been warning us and this time they were right. The Spotted Lanternfly - an invasive creature native to eastern Asia - has been detected in Oakland County. The Spotted Lanternfly has been on our radar since April of 2019 when we first shared experts' warnings that the bug was expected to invade Michigan. Residents of eastern Pennsylvania have been battling with the bugs for several years now, with some even reporting that they feel like they've been held as prisoners in their homes.
This Huge Observation Tower Overlooks Michigan’s Oldest City
Located in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, this massive tower overlooks the state's oldest city, Sault Ste. Marie. Sault Ste. Marie was settled as early as 1668. Not only is it the oldest city in Michigan, it's also among the oldest cities in the United States. Standing 210 feet above Sault Ste....
Private Michigan Airbnb Lakefront House – Only $175 A Night
Talk about a private pure Michigan vacation - this hilltop hideaway lakefront Airbnb has it all. Why rent a cottage on a lake or stay at a hotel when you can rent Hilltop Hideaway? This is the perfect vacation home to enjoy a private piece of lakefront. The home features a multi-tiered deck, boat dock, kayaks, and more.
This Michigan Town Will Pay You Big Money If You’re Willing to Move There
If you're willing to move, you may be able to pocket $15,000. Several communities across the United States are introducing programs like this, and Michigan is included. Many companies across the country are giving their employees the opportunity to work from home. Can we realistically say that this may be the one good thing that came from the coronavirus pandemic? Not only is this a huge perk for employees, but companies are saving fortunes on real estate, office space, and utilities.
These 2 Michigan Cities Landed on the “40 Worst to Visit” and It’s Not Ok
Not exactly the list everyone is hoping to land on. Being named the worst of anything is less than flattering. Trust us, we know, our professional sports teams here in Michigan continually take a hit, but now our cities?. Get this, MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The...
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
Have You Heard Michigan’s Singing Bus Driver?
When it comes to recruiting new hires, this singing bus driver is pitch perfect. The Waterford School District is hiring bus drivers, bus aides, and more. Let's just say the district took a rather unique approach to get the word (song) out. Instead of a boring old 'help wanted' ad, Waterford bus driver Lynette Bright is attempting to reach potential candidates with a song.
Huge Find – Cufflinks From 1781 Found on Michigan’s Mackinac Island
Archeologists and historians are extremely excited over a recent find on Michigan's Mackinac Island. Archaeologists uncovered a set of joined sleeve buttons or what we today would consider cufflinks. The find was quite extraordinary because these cufflinks date back to 1781. Yes, their recent discovery is 241 years old. When...
Free ORV Weekend Coming to Michigan’s Trails
It only comes twice a year! Free Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) Weekend returns to Michigan state trails this month. With over 4,000 miles of state-dedicated ORV trails and routes, Free ORV Weekend means the required ORV licenses and trail permits that are typically needed to take advantage of these routes are waived, though all other ORV rules and laws still apply, including age restrictions.
Where to Find the Best U-Pick Sunflower Farms Across Michigan
We've talked about u-pick strawberries, cherries, blueberries, and lavender. We've even found out where the best sweet corn is in mid-Michigan. And now that we're coming near the end of summer, we've got to talk about u-pick sunflowers. It's sunflower season! And what would sunflower season be without the many...
Cleaning Crew Member Murdered by a Coworker at GM Assembly Plant in Lake Orion
Police are investigating an early morning homicide involving a member of the cleaning crew at a General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion this morning. The plant remains closed today as the Oakland County Sheriff's Department conducts an investigation into the alleged homicide. The incident occurred early this morning, around 1:30 am between two members of the cleaning crew at the facility on Giddings Rd. in Orion Township.
Dogs in Northern Michigan Getting Sick, Dying From Mysterious Disease
A Northern Michigan animal shelter is warning of a canine disease spreading through the area, in which many dogs have become ill, and some have died. Otsego County Animal Shelter Warns of Parvo-Like Disease Killing Dogs in Northern Michigan. The Otsego County Animal Shelter is located in Gaylord, Michigan, which...
Hey Mitten State, Did You Know There’s Actually a Singer Named Michigander?
Some people love the term, others hate it, and Governor Gretchen Witmer said it so many times it ended up part of a SNL skit. We're talking about the term Michigander, that name that those of us living in the state of Michigan have been tapped with, and one singer/ songwriter decided to run with it.
Kalamazoo Man Kills Woman in Walmart Parking Lot After Running Her Over
A Kalamazoo man was arrested earlier this week after he intentionally ran over a woman at a Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township. The incident took place Tuesday at around 12:10 pm. According to WDIV, the 65-year-old woman was walking in the parking lot when a car driven by a 32-year-old Kalamazoo man intentionally hit her.
