Meet Netflix's '13: The Musical' Cast
"13: The Musical," the much-loved Broadway show, has got a movie adaptation and it is streaming on Netflix now.
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
Dachshund Caught 'Making Biscuits' While Watching Baking Show in Viral Clip
Some dogs may knead while sucking on an object, as a relaxation technique, says Dr. Jerry Klein, the chief veterinary officer of the American Kennel Club.
"It's So Freeing": People Over 30 Are Sharing The Unexpected Perks Of Getting Older, And It's Honestly So Reassuring
"Am I wrinklier and saggier and grayer? Yup. Am I hotter? HELL YES."
Tell Us About The Absolute Worst Scene, Storyline, Or Character From An Otherwise Amazing Show
Tyrion had a lot of nerve saying Bran had the best story in front of Arya and Sansa.
Book Review: 'Paul Newman: Blue-Eyed Cool,' a Hollywood Legend in Photos
"Blue-Eyed Cool" features the works of six top celebrity photographers who captured Newman from different perspectives.
Beagle's Reaction to 'Lion King' During Film Night Melts Hearts: 'Hug Him'
Dogs are able to perceive happiness, fear and sadness in humans using their ears, according to a 2018 study.
Woman Replies to Backlash Over Adding Butter to Boyfriend's Food: 'Chill'
"I respect him way too much to actually do anything that would hurt him," clarified the woman in a follow-up video.
13 Of The Most Uncomfortable Moments From '90s And '00s Kids TV Shows
Zack and Cody were kinda gross.
Chihuahua Goes Viral With Her Comical Version of 'Playing Dead' With Owner
Mila the Chihuahua has been entertaining people online with her unusual tricks, including an unique version of 'play dead'.
Camille Vasquez's Comments Clarified After Calling Johnny Depp an 'Abuser'
A source close to Camille Vasquez has confirmed to Newsweek she did not mean to refer to Depp as an "abuser."
‘America’s Got Talent’s Simon Cowell Opens Up About the Two Unforgettable Auditions of His Career
Simon Cowell has had a long career of talent judging. He has been on shows such as “America’s Got Talent,” “American Idol,” “X Factor,” and more. He recently opened up about his two most unforgettable auditions. Cowell is known for seeing the star...
Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde Have 'Long' Road Ahead in Custody Fight—Lawyer
A judge dismissed Jason Sudeikis' custody claim this week, but legal experts believe this is "just the beginning" of the former couple's legal battle.
'Batgirl' Inspires '#HBOMaxJustCanceled' Trend on Social Media
The decision to not release the DC film ignited the imaginations of some Twitter users, who came up with fictional projects that HBO Max might also cancel.
