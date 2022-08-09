Read full article on original website
Hundreds of coats donated to 5 Black Hills children homes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With temperatures reaching the high 90s Wednesday, thinking about winter coats may not be at the top of most people’s priority lists. However, Coats for Kids is already looking ahead with their 11th year donating winter coats to the Children’s Home Society in the Black Hills.
Rallygoers share their experience as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally nears an end
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - The 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially ends in a few days, but some bikers have already started the journey home. People are packing up to head home after a week of fun and bike rides, but what did it look like for those attending the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally?
Rallygoers traveling from Sturgis to Hill City to experience the small town atmosphere
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - “I think what makes Hill City very unique is the people, everybody is great, everybody is very big on hospitality,” said Melissa Clemetson, a staff member at Alpine Inn European Restaurant. Bikers lined Main Street in Hill City for a day of motorcycles,...
It’s all about the burger in Sturgis
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) -Riding is not the only thing happening during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The Beef Throwdown Burger Battle was cooking Friday. The Burger Battle brought together amateur chefs, including our very own Lindsey Burrell and David Stradling, to compete for the title of the 2022 champions. Contestants battled...
All Kids Bike places 3 tiny ‘motorcycles’ up for auction
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While motorcycles rumble throughout the hills, one organization is taking the opportunity to showcase a different kind of cycle. All Kids Bike is a non-profit in partnership with Strider Bikes with the goal to get kindergarteners on bicycles. During this Sturgis Rally, three tiny custom...
The Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame has a new director for the rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) -As long as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been around, it seems impossible for there to still be firsts for the event, but this year the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame defeated those odds. Leah Whaley took the job as the executive director of the...
How one doctor is using uses his near death experience to educate others on life-saving techniques
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Dr. Dustin Smoot is a trauma surgeon from the Surgical Institute of South Dakota . He set up shop at Deadwood Custom-Cycles for Sturgis Rally week, handing out road emergency kits to bikers and rallygoers. Smoot offered a two-minute training on how to stop wounds...
The Rats Hole comes to the Buffalo Chip
STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) -The Rats Hole hosted their 34th annual bike show Thursday. More than 100 bikes showed up to compete in 14 different categories for the ‘Big Daddy Rat Trophy’. They claim to be the largest and longest running bike show in the world as Rats Hole...
Sturgis dehydration risk climbs with the temperature
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Driving at high speeds in scorching temperatures can be risky for motorcyclists. Experts say dehydration is just one of the heat-related illness that is more likely to occur during hot days. According to Dairyland Motor Insurance, dehydration occurs when the body loses more water than...
Pedestrian hit on Omaha Street in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pedestrian was hit by a car on Omaha Street in Rapid City around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The pedestrian, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. According to Rapid City police, the car was westbound on Omaha Street and...
Police draw attention to underage drinking at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the Sturgis Rally continues to wind down at the rally, some people are looking to relax with a drink at a local bar. But according to the Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater, it’s more than just adults wanting to go for a drink. Juvenile alcohol offenses have been up this year compared to last. This follows the spike in drug possessions misdemeanors as well.
Still Hot the Next Two Days
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly dry for tonight and most of tomorrow. Showers and storms could impact Northeast Wyoming during the evening hours tomorrow, but as that rain moves into Western South Dakota, it will dissipate. Temperatures tomorrow will remain hot with highs near 100° for most of Western South Dakota. Better chance for storms over the weekend. We will also see cooler temps as high could be in the upper 80s by then.
One more day of heat
Arrests made following Sturgis Amber Alert
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday night an Amber Alert was issued in South Dakota concerning two Canadian children allegedly taken by their non-custodial mother and her companion. Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin says Benjamin Moore, Leah Potts and the two children were staying at the Glencoe CampResort when officers...
Triple Digit Heat Today; Relief by the Weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be the hottest day of the week with widespread 100s in the forecast. A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon for areas north and east of Rapid City. Limit outdoor time today. Stay hydrated. The hot upper level ridge of high pressure...
Get your 2022 Pigskin Preview magazine
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Get the inside scoop on your team with the 24nd edition of our Pigskin Preview magazine (see below for the locations where you can pick up this free football digest). The magazine is an annual look ahead at the high school football season in the...
