ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 8

Temple Ashbaugh
4d ago

And if you think Arkansas is Going to Give Up this Huge Money 🤑 You are Sadly Mistaken 😁 Give the People what they Voted for & Stop trying to Muffle the Voice of the Arkansas PeopleThe petitions we All Signed for Recreational, got double the Amount Needed & those in charge.. that work for the people of Arkansas... STOP trying to Push Our Voices Down as if We Don't Matter & Haven't ALREADY SPOKEN !!

Reply(1)
2
Related
thv11.com

Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas

Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
BEEBE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arkadelphia, AR
City
Jonesboro, AR
City
Texarkana, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Bentonville, AR
Government
City
Clarksville, AR
City
Monticello, AR
City
El Dorado, AR
City
Brookland, AR
City
Russellville, AR
City
Pine Bluff, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Bentonville, AR
City
West Memphis, AR
City
Heber Springs, AR
State
Arkansas State
Kait 8

Arkansas, Missouri truck drivers see pay increase

THAYER, MO. (KAIT) - Truck drivers in the region have seen a little more cash added to their wallets recently. A study showed wages had increased across the board to keep retention rates high and turnover rates low. The Arkansas Truckers Association showed a hike in salary for truck drivers...
THAYER, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensary#Marijuana Dispensaries#Arkansas Pbs#The Releaf Center#Natural Relief Dispensary#Green Springs Medical#Arkansas Natural Products
Kait 8

Recreational marijuana issue back on Arkansas ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Following a recent setback, the issue of recreational marijuana on the state ballot is one step closer to the November ballot. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Arkansas Supreme Court ordered Secretary of State John Thurston to certify the ballot title to place it on the ballot, according to content partner KARK.
ARKANSAS STATE
onespiritblog.com

Food and Nutrition Services Transition Planned for August 22

On August 22, the Arkansas market will be the first of the Southeast Division to transition Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) programs previously provided by Sodexo, to the CommonSpirit Health-(CSH) insourced model where the management team, clinical dietitians, and hourly staff are CommonSpirit Health employees. The transition will have three phases:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
THV11

Arkansas lawmakers discuss how to spend surplus money following special session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a three-day session, Arkansas lawmakers passed a $500 million tax cut package and also set aside $50 million for school safety funding. "The economy and things are high, and anything we can do to give back to the citizens of this state, that's what here in the General Assembly, we need to be doing," State Representative Dwight Tosh, (R) Craighead County, said.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

New drought monitor shows little change across Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest drought monitor released Thursday morning shows very little change following recent rainfall across Arkansas. This drought monitor covers all data through August 8th at 8 a.m. Therefore rainfall collected much of Tuesday and Wednesday is not accounted for in this update. One area...
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

$500 million tax cut passes in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have adjourned their special session after approving a $500 million tax cut package. The majority-Republican House and Senate on Thursday adjourned after giving final approval to the cuts Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed. Hutchinson called for the cuts after the state’s surplus reached $1.6 billion. Hutchinson planned to […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Gas hits $2.38 a gallon in North Little Rock

Dozens of Arkansans lined up along I-430 on Tuesday afternoon to buy gas at $2.38 a gallon at Mobile Zone Mart in North Little Rock. Ryan Norris, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Arkansas (AFP-AR), said their organization has been hosting the True Cost of Washington Tour across the nation and decided to bring it to Arkansas.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 6,463 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 6,463 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down from the 8,064 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 923 new cases per day in the state,...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Over 6,000 Freshmen moving into U of A

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Move-in week for the University of Arkansas is officially underway. Move-in started for athletes and RA’s at the beginning of August but this is the week everyone else joins them. Freshmen move-in started on Wednesday and is still going strong. When moving in, students and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy