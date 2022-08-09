ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight

At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
The Independent

Woman says American Airlines barred her from flight as they ‘didn’t like her tone of voice’

A woman has accused American Airlines staff of barring her from boarding a flight as they “didn’t like her tone of voice”. Kyleema Norman tweeted on Sunday (7 August) about her experience when catching an AA flight from LaGuardia Airport, New York, to Grenada in the Caribbean.Ms Norman, who is Black, called the interaction with one airline manager an “outrage of racism”.“BANNED from boarding American three-hour-delayed flight because I spoke up!” Ms Norman wrote on Twitter.A deputy superintendent at New Visions school in Brooklyn, she was travelling with her daughter, Bobbie.“All the other passengers except my daughter and I were...
gatechecked

Delta Adds Non-Stop Flights To Tahiti, Cape Town and Tel Aviv

Get those bags packed as Delta Air Lines has announced non-stop routes to new destinations including Tahiti in the French Polynesian islands, as well as Cape Town, South Africa and Tel Aviv, Israel. “Offering our customers new and additional access to these international cultural powerhouses is central to our unwavering...
TheStreet

Are Airport Flight Limits the Future of Travel?

Even a year ago, the number of people who pass through an airport on a given day was presented as little other than a fun fact you'd Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report while in line for security. For the average passenger, it was not worth thinking about. But...
The Daily South

Should You Tip on Takeout Orders?

The rules for tipping at a restaurant are generally pretty standard when you dine in. When it comes to tipping when ordering takeout, whether ordering ahead or at the restaurant, the rules are not quite as clear. We spoke with three experts to help provide some clarity on the tipping etiquette for takeout orders.
The Daily South

5 Reasons To Visit Louisiana's Twin Cities

Situated along the banks of the Ouachita River and Bayou DeSiard, Monroe-West Monroe, Louisiana are two quaint river towns with big personalities. Thanks to the Robertson family from the A&E series, Duck Dynasty, you might be familiar with this north Louisiana area, but its charm stretches well beyond the people who call it home. Here, you can peruse blocks upon blocks of antiques, sink your teeth into catfish, and witness an ox, a goat, and countless other furry, feathered, or scaled pets strut in the annual Krew of Paws Mardi Gras parade. Here's why, among the aforementioned fun, Monroe-West Monroe is a North Louisiana must-visit.
The Daily South

Who Else's Southern Grandmother Always Made "Pink Stuff" During the Holidays?

There's something so equally funny and comforting about the fact that many classic Southern salads—specifically the ones we serve at elegant affairs such as ladies luncheons, baby showers, and Easter brunches—contain ingredients that seem, well, quite un-salad-like. We're talking about canned pineapple, condensed milk, Jello packets, frozen whipped topping, and copious blocks of cream cheese. Salad where?
Robb Report

This New Supersonic Jet Will Fly From London to NYC in 3.5 Hours—on 100% Biofuel

Supersonic air travel has always messed with the concept of time. Such as being able to fly across the Atlantic and land before your scheduled departure time. But planemaker Boom managed to reach new heights of temporal irony with the latest iteration of its Overture supersonic aircraft. Its production-conforming design revealed recently at the Farnborough Air Show in the UK has managed to turn the clock back to the 1960s and look astonishingly similar to Concorde. Huge delta wings, four underslung engines and a long, slim fuselage make a comparison hard to avoid. But given the six decades of technological innovation since...
The Daily South

How To Harvest Basil Without Killing the Plant

From pesto to Caprese salad and cocktails to pasta dishes, basil is a favorite ingredient in the kitchen and a must-have in any Southern herb garden. When temperatures consistently stay in the 80s, this annual herb really takes off. But to ensure you've got a steady supply all season long, you need to know how to harvest basil without killing the plant.
The Daily South

This Century-Old Bungalow Gets a Stylish Transformation

House hunting skewed more toward window-shopping for designer Taylor Hill—at least when it came to the 1920s Greenville, South Carolina, bungalow she purchased with her husband, Durham. It was the original windows that hooked the designer (who holds a master's degree in historical preservation) on the 2,000-square-foot gem. So with one eye on the past and the other on the present, she homed in on a plan that suits the couple now while allowing for changes in the future. She calls it "adaptive design," and it's a term that could just as easily describe her style. With thoughtful renovations and an extensive collection of art and antiques, Hill created a home that's layered, meaningful, and primed for its next chapter.
The Daily South

12 Best Things to Do in Collierville, Tennessee

A suburb of Memphis, Collierville, Tennessee, is a town of about 50,000 with a charming town square straight out of a Hallmark movie. In fact, the channel shot scenes for its "Wedding at Graceland" film starring Kellie Pickler there in 2019. Year round, Collierville is a unique place to visit for its railroad history, lovely parks, delicious restaurants, and cute local boutiques. In spring through fall, it's especially delightful for outdoor dining, with more than a dozen spots to enjoy patio weather around town. Collierville's Town Square is also a hot spot for live music, with many opportunities to enjoy free outdoor concerts throughout the year. Here's what to see and do on a trip to Collierville, Tennessee.
The Daily South

A North Carolina Aquarium Needs Help Naming Its Adorable Trio of Otter Pups

After a thorough investigation, we've determined that the only thing cuter than one otter pup is three otter pups. The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher (NCAFF) currently has a whole lot of cuteness on their hands and they need our help. While most of us aren't qualified to care for the Kure Beach aquarium's trio of Asian small-clawed otters, we can assist in the naming process.
