A Delta Air Lines flight had to make a U-turn over the Atlantic and return to New York because of a fuel problem
One passenger said in a YouTube video the captain walked down the aisle to look out the window at the wings before saying the plane would turn around.
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
American Airlines passenger filed a 19-page complaint after the airline rebooked his family's return tickets from a different country, report says
Scott Taussig said the airline changed his return flight to depart from St. Lucia instead of St. Vincent, which is about 100 miles north.
Woman says American Airlines barred her from flight as they ‘didn’t like her tone of voice’
A woman has accused American Airlines staff of barring her from boarding a flight as they “didn’t like her tone of voice”. Kyleema Norman tweeted on Sunday (7 August) about her experience when catching an AA flight from LaGuardia Airport, New York, to Grenada in the Caribbean.Ms Norman, who is Black, called the interaction with one airline manager an “outrage of racism”.“BANNED from boarding American three-hour-delayed flight because I spoke up!” Ms Norman wrote on Twitter.A deputy superintendent at New Visions school in Brooklyn, she was travelling with her daughter, Bobbie.“All the other passengers except my daughter and I were...
An airline gave a passenger $2,740 after it forgot his wheelchair on his transatlantic flights to and from New York
Michael Strunk Kristiansen flew from Copenhagen to New York and back in July, and Icelandair lost his wheelchair in both directions.
Delta Adds Non-Stop Flights To Tahiti, Cape Town and Tel Aviv
Get those bags packed as Delta Air Lines has announced non-stop routes to new destinations including Tahiti in the French Polynesian islands, as well as Cape Town, South Africa and Tel Aviv, Israel. “Offering our customers new and additional access to these international cultural powerhouses is central to our unwavering...
A US flyer tracked his lost luggage back to London and was told by American to go pick it up from the airport — even though he was 4,000 miles away in North Carolina
A stranger texted Jamie O'Grady saying he'd found his luggage in baggage reclaim at London Heathrow. American Airlines told O'Grady to collect the bag from the airport, even though he was back in the US. O'Grady had been on a trip to Portugal from his home in North Carolina. The...
American Airlines couldn't find a passenger's bag after canceling his flight even though it never left the airport
"Hundreds" of passengers were left queuing for hours trying to reclaim their luggage at Ronald Reagan airport in Washington DC after a cancelation.
Are Airport Flight Limits the Future of Travel?
Even a year ago, the number of people who pass through an airport on a given day was presented as little other than a fun fact you'd Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report while in line for security. For the average passenger, it was not worth thinking about. But...
Should You Tip on Takeout Orders?
The rules for tipping at a restaurant are generally pretty standard when you dine in. When it comes to tipping when ordering takeout, whether ordering ahead or at the restaurant, the rules are not quite as clear. We spoke with three experts to help provide some clarity on the tipping etiquette for takeout orders.
5 Reasons To Visit Louisiana's Twin Cities
Situated along the banks of the Ouachita River and Bayou DeSiard, Monroe-West Monroe, Louisiana are two quaint river towns with big personalities. Thanks to the Robertson family from the A&E series, Duck Dynasty, you might be familiar with this north Louisiana area, but its charm stretches well beyond the people who call it home. Here, you can peruse blocks upon blocks of antiques, sink your teeth into catfish, and witness an ox, a goat, and countless other furry, feathered, or scaled pets strut in the annual Krew of Paws Mardi Gras parade. Here's why, among the aforementioned fun, Monroe-West Monroe is a North Louisiana must-visit.
Who Else's Southern Grandmother Always Made "Pink Stuff" During the Holidays?
There's something so equally funny and comforting about the fact that many classic Southern salads—specifically the ones we serve at elegant affairs such as ladies luncheons, baby showers, and Easter brunches—contain ingredients that seem, well, quite un-salad-like. We're talking about canned pineapple, condensed milk, Jello packets, frozen whipped topping, and copious blocks of cream cheese. Salad where?
This New Supersonic Jet Will Fly From London to NYC in 3.5 Hours—on 100% Biofuel
Supersonic air travel has always messed with the concept of time. Such as being able to fly across the Atlantic and land before your scheduled departure time. But planemaker Boom managed to reach new heights of temporal irony with the latest iteration of its Overture supersonic aircraft. Its production-conforming design revealed recently at the Farnborough Air Show in the UK has managed to turn the clock back to the 1960s and look astonishingly similar to Concorde. Huge delta wings, four underslung engines and a long, slim fuselage make a comparison hard to avoid. But given the six decades of technological innovation since...
How To Harvest Basil Without Killing the Plant
From pesto to Caprese salad and cocktails to pasta dishes, basil is a favorite ingredient in the kitchen and a must-have in any Southern herb garden. When temperatures consistently stay in the 80s, this annual herb really takes off. But to ensure you've got a steady supply all season long, you need to know how to harvest basil without killing the plant.
This Century-Old Bungalow Gets a Stylish Transformation
House hunting skewed more toward window-shopping for designer Taylor Hill—at least when it came to the 1920s Greenville, South Carolina, bungalow she purchased with her husband, Durham. It was the original windows that hooked the designer (who holds a master's degree in historical preservation) on the 2,000-square-foot gem. So with one eye on the past and the other on the present, she homed in on a plan that suits the couple now while allowing for changes in the future. She calls it "adaptive design," and it's a term that could just as easily describe her style. With thoughtful renovations and an extensive collection of art and antiques, Hill created a home that's layered, meaningful, and primed for its next chapter.
12 Best Things to Do in Collierville, Tennessee
A suburb of Memphis, Collierville, Tennessee, is a town of about 50,000 with a charming town square straight out of a Hallmark movie. In fact, the channel shot scenes for its "Wedding at Graceland" film starring Kellie Pickler there in 2019. Year round, Collierville is a unique place to visit for its railroad history, lovely parks, delicious restaurants, and cute local boutiques. In spring through fall, it's especially delightful for outdoor dining, with more than a dozen spots to enjoy patio weather around town. Collierville's Town Square is also a hot spot for live music, with many opportunities to enjoy free outdoor concerts throughout the year. Here's what to see and do on a trip to Collierville, Tennessee.
A North Carolina Aquarium Needs Help Naming Its Adorable Trio of Otter Pups
After a thorough investigation, we've determined that the only thing cuter than one otter pup is three otter pups. The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher (NCAFF) currently has a whole lot of cuteness on their hands and they need our help. While most of us aren't qualified to care for the Kure Beach aquarium's trio of Asian small-clawed otters, we can assist in the naming process.
New Research Bolsters Local Legend That Chincoteague Ponies Survived Spanish Shipwreck
The small herds of ponies that roam Maryland and Virginia's Assateague Island were first made famous by Marguerite Henry's 1947 novel Misty of Chincoteague. But the legend around the stocky Chincoteague horse, whose annual channel swim still draws thousands of spectators, extends back much further. According to local lore, Assateague's...
