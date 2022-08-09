‘Above the Rim’ not only has the greatest sports movie performance of all time, it also has the greatest individual sports play of all time

Read full article on original website
Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa continues to impress ahead of 2022 season
Former Crimson Tide signal caller, Tua Tagovailoa, is beginning to find his stride in the early weeks of pre-season under new head coach, Mike McDaniel. A large part of that can be attributed to an of-season of growth from Jaylen Waddle, but also the massive additions of All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill and an offensive line revamp that included offensive tackle Orlando Brown.
