Utica, NY

WIBX 950

15 Trending Antiques to Look for This Weekend in Bouckville

It's Madison-Bouckville Antique Festival weekend along Route 20 in Bouckville through Sunday and vendors are ready to move their merchandise. The festival, touted as New York's largest antiques and collectables show, is boasting over 2000 vendors and dealers throughout their 13 snowfields. This year's festival includes plenty of food vendors...
BOUCKVILLE, NY
Utica, NY
New York City, NY
New York State
Utica, NY
92.1 Big Kat

Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York

Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Water Way: Main Break Leaves Rips and Dips in North Utica Road

The impact flowing and/or standing water can have on local roads was on full display Friday morning at a site not far from a water main break in Utica. This photo (above and below) was shared on Facebook following what the Mohawk Valley Water Authority says was busted water main last night, affecting customers in the area of Buchanan Road, Jones Street, Crosby Road and Innis Street, MVWA officials said.
WIBX 950

Kenny Chesney is Helping Save CNY Dogs at Syracuse Concert

Kenny Chesney is hoping to find fur-ever homes for adoptable dogs at his concert in Syracuse. Chesney loves dogs. So he's teamed up with Central New York shelters to help get as many adopted as he can when he comes to St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Thursday, August 11.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

No shoes? Kenny Chesney’s real brand is fun (Syracuse concert review, photos)

Few country singers have created a brand for themselves as well as Kenny Chesney. Chesney calls his fans the No Shoes Nation, proudly flying a black flag with a skull and crossbones while hawking products like boat wash, rum, clothing and sandals. Some of it’s about helping ocean conservation groups and some of it’s about making money, but mostly it’s about a lifestyle — singing feel-good songs while wearing a straw cowboy hat on a beach next to the bluest water you’ve ever seen.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Affordable Children’s Clothing Option in CNY is No More After 7 Years

An affordable children's clothing option in Central New York will soon be no more after 7 years. Clothing isn't cheap. Let's face it. Nothing is nowadays. And with prices rising on just about everything, everyone is looking to save on anything, anywhere they can. Especially when it comes to clothes for children who grow out of them so fast. Why spend an arm and a leg on something they'll only wear half a year if you're lucky? That's why many parents shop at consignment shops. Unfortunately, there's one less option.
ROME, NY
NewsBreak
flackbroadcasting.com

Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days

BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
BOONVILLE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Oswego County family spread kindness in son’s memory

An Oswego County family is working to turn their heartbreak into a way to spread kindness and love within the community. “Andrew was truly just joy and love. He had kindness, and he always made people laugh,” said Andrew’s mom, Christina Tracy. When she and Andrew’s dad, Steve,...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

New York State Fair Lineup Change! What To Know Before You Go!

Fair season is here and none is more anticipated than the Great New York State Fair! All of the food, attractions and entertainment will be there once you enter the gates in Syracuse. This year the fair offers more than 30 performers between the Chevy Park Stage and the Chevy Court Stage,
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego County DA dims light on case of missing Toronto man, John Doe

OSWEGO — Well wishes and “in lieu of flowers” are often the farewell and condolences given to the departed and their loved ones, but a Toronto family who has scoured the Earth to give that pleasure to their own dearly departed has been flanked by a wall of technicalities in the justice system.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

N.Y. State Fair’s “Best Kept Secret” Is Back! Have You Tried It?

It's almost time for the 2022 Great New York State Fair! The rides, attractions, food, and incredible free concert lineup have people all across the state making plans for their family trips starting Wednesday the 24th through Monday, September 5th. Now the Fair has announced the return of what they...
WKTV

Utica car dealership donates $5K to Tunnel to Towers Foundation

UTICA, N.Y. – LeadCar Buick GMC in Utica donated $5,000 to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to help them provide services to first responders, veterans and their families. One of the Tunnel to Towers programs provides mortgage-free homes to families of fallen first responders. Each year the organization holds...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

