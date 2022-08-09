Read full article on original website
Stroll Through Stunning Sunflower Labyrinth on CNY Farm This Summer
Move over corn fields. There's a new maze in town. And it's a lot prettier to look at than dry corn stocks. This year, get lost in the beauty of summer as you stroll through a Sunflower Labyrinth. Stroll through rows and rows of sunflowers at Critz Farms in Cazenovia,...
15 Trending Antiques to Look for This Weekend in Bouckville
It's Madison-Bouckville Antique Festival weekend along Route 20 in Bouckville through Sunday and vendors are ready to move their merchandise. The festival, touted as New York's largest antiques and collectables show, is boasting over 2000 vendors and dealers throughout their 13 snowfields. This year's festival includes plenty of food vendors...
Enjoy The City Of Rome New York Celebrating The End Of Summer Carnival
If you're looking for family fun to end summer with, the City of Rome has you covered. The City of Rome invites you to the End Of The Summer Carnival happening on Wednesday, August 17th at Franklyn Field in Rome. The city promises it'll be a day packed full of fun:
An Eerie Inside Look at a Dilapidated Upstate New York Girl Scout Camp
Nearly 30 years ago, the Girl Scouts of Rochester and Genesee Valley closed down its Camp Beechwood, however the structures of the former camp were left standing and have now become something of a spot for the curious and for thrill seekers. Situated between Syracuse and Rochester on Lake Ontario...
Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York
Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
Water Way: Main Break Leaves Rips and Dips in North Utica Road
The impact flowing and/or standing water can have on local roads was on full display Friday morning at a site not far from a water main break in Utica. This photo (above and below) was shared on Facebook following what the Mohawk Valley Water Authority says was busted water main last night, affecting customers in the area of Buchanan Road, Jones Street, Crosby Road and Innis Street, MVWA officials said.
5 Fun and Free Things to Do in Central New York This Weekend
Nobody wants to say it, but the end of summer is near. You've got to cherish those last few weekends while you can! If your calendar is open and your wallet is empty, below are 5 free things you can do in Central New York this weekend:. CRAFTS, DRAFTS &...
‘Shell’ Shocked: A CNY Woman Was Once Injured by an Exploding Snail
This year marks the 34th anniversary of one of the most bizarre injury stories you’ll ever hear: a woman was once injured at a Syracuse restaurant by an exploding snail. Escargot, to be exact. A 'SHELL' OF HER FORMER SELF. Karen J. Prouty was out for a birthday meal...
Kenny Chesney is Helping Save CNY Dogs at Syracuse Concert
Kenny Chesney is hoping to find fur-ever homes for adoptable dogs at his concert in Syracuse. Chesney loves dogs. So he's teamed up with Central New York shelters to help get as many adopted as he can when he comes to St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Thursday, August 11.
Free Kids Lunches May End After Disrespectful Punks Vandalize CNY Restaurant
What is wrong with some people? A free lunch program for kids in Central New York may soon come to an end after a few disrespectful punks took advantage and vandalized the restaurant. Franco's Pizza in Ilion started the 'No Kids Hungry' campaign to make sure all kids had something...
No shoes? Kenny Chesney’s real brand is fun (Syracuse concert review, photos)
Few country singers have created a brand for themselves as well as Kenny Chesney. Chesney calls his fans the No Shoes Nation, proudly flying a black flag with a skull and crossbones while hawking products like boat wash, rum, clothing and sandals. Some of it’s about helping ocean conservation groups and some of it’s about making money, but mostly it’s about a lifestyle — singing feel-good songs while wearing a straw cowboy hat on a beach next to the bluest water you’ve ever seen.
Affordable Children’s Clothing Option in CNY is No More After 7 Years
An affordable children's clothing option in Central New York will soon be no more after 7 years. Clothing isn't cheap. Let's face it. Nothing is nowadays. And with prices rising on just about everything, everyone is looking to save on anything, anywhere they can. Especially when it comes to clothes for children who grow out of them so fast. Why spend an arm and a leg on something they'll only wear half a year if you're lucky? That's why many parents shop at consignment shops. Unfortunately, there's one less option.
Hidden Gems of CNY: A tiny slice of Key West somewhere between Liverpool and Baldwinsville (video)
(This is part of an ongoing series that showcases some of the best food and drinks in Central New York that you probably don’t know about. Do you have a hidden gem? Share your favorite by emailing me at cmiller@syracuse.com or texting me at 315-382-1984. I might even buy you a meal.)
Traditional auction returns for 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days
BOONVILLE- Rain or shine, the 75th annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days returns to Boonville this August 19-21 at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds. Arriving with the field days this year will be the traditional Woodsmen's Auction, aimed for the morning of Friday, August 19 - with previews available Thursday, August 18 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. and the morning of from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m.
Oswego County family spread kindness in son’s memory
An Oswego County family is working to turn their heartbreak into a way to spread kindness and love within the community. “Andrew was truly just joy and love. He had kindness, and he always made people laugh,” said Andrew’s mom, Christina Tracy. When she and Andrew’s dad, Steve,...
Beers, Bites, and Elephants? An Event Like No Other At This CNY Zoo [VIDEO]
Here's yet another option for you to drink beer and eat animal inspired food at the zoo this summer. Catering at the Zoo returns to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo with another special addition to their Gourmet Dinner Series. This time they have partnered with Meier's Creek to create an "Elephantastic" meal for Asian Elephant Awareness Month.
New York State Fair Lineup Change! What To Know Before You Go!
Fair season is here and none is more anticipated than the Great New York State Fair! All of the food, attractions and entertainment will be there once you enter the gates in Syracuse. This year the fair offers more than 30 performers between the Chevy Park Stage and the Chevy Court Stage,
Oswego County DA dims light on case of missing Toronto man, John Doe
OSWEGO — Well wishes and “in lieu of flowers” are often the farewell and condolences given to the departed and their loved ones, but a Toronto family who has scoured the Earth to give that pleasure to their own dearly departed has been flanked by a wall of technicalities in the justice system.
N.Y. State Fair’s “Best Kept Secret” Is Back! Have You Tried It?
It's almost time for the 2022 Great New York State Fair! The rides, attractions, food, and incredible free concert lineup have people all across the state making plans for their family trips starting Wednesday the 24th through Monday, September 5th. Now the Fair has announced the return of what they...
Utica car dealership donates $5K to Tunnel to Towers Foundation
UTICA, N.Y. – LeadCar Buick GMC in Utica donated $5,000 to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to help them provide services to first responders, veterans and their families. One of the Tunnel to Towers programs provides mortgage-free homes to families of fallen first responders. Each year the organization holds...
