Read full article on original website
Related
dukefmduluth.com
New Park Levy For Duluth Proposed
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A referendum that would update a park fund levy has been proposed by the City of Duluth. The original levy approved in 2012 established a capped dollar amount of 2.8 million a year and did not account for inflation or market changes. The new levy...
dukefmduluth.com
Boat Hits Superior Entry Break Wall
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Five people aboard a 35 foot boat are safe after it collided with the break wall at the Superior entry Tuesday night. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad responded at 10:50 p-m to find the boat taking on water and beached on the rocks of the Minnesota side of the harbor entry from Lake Superior.
dukefmduluth.com
Blatnik Bridge Federal Funding Sought
UNDATED (KDAL) – The governors of Minnesota and Wisconsin have announced that their departments of transportation will seek 889.5 million dollars in federal funding to rebuild the Blatnik Bridge between Duluth and Superior. The current bridge was built in 1961 and is used by over 33 thousand vehicles a...
dukefmduluth.com
Blues Festival This Weekend At Bayfront
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Thousands of people are expected to be in Duluth this weekend for the 33rd Annual Bayfront Blues Festival. About 30 artists are scheduled to perform on two stages Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Bayfront Festival Park. Single day tickets and 3 day ticket packages are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dukefmduluth.com
Operation K-9 Thursday At UWS
SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – The annual event that raises funds for area law enforcement K-9 teams is being held Thursday at UWS. Operation K-9 brings together more than a dozen K-9 teams from five area law enforcement agencies to demonstrate their talents. The event also features police vehicles and...
dukefmduluth.com
Enclosed Porch Damaged In Duluth Fire
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Duluth Fire Department responded to a fire in the 3700 block of West 2nd Street on Tuesday afternoon. They arrived to find smoke showing from an enclosed front porch. The homeowner was outside when the fire was discovered and there were no injuries. Damage...
dukefmduluth.com
Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
dukefmduluth.com
Duluth Man Arrested In Domestic Incident
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Duluth Police were called to the 400 block of North 53rd Avenue West on Tuesday afternoon for a domestic incident. A 41 year old man had barricaded himself and his 40 year old significant other in an apartment and refused to come out. Following efforts...
Comments / 0