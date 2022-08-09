ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, NC

Body of missing Asheville man found in ravine in McDowell County, deputies say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The body of a 20-year-old man who disappeared from Asheville has been found, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said search crews found human remains on Monday in a remote area of McDowell County.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office confirmed they believe the body is of 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci, who has been missing from the Asheville area since June 24.

Crews found him in what they called a “steep and rugged ravine” in the Curtis Creek area, about a mile from where his car was found on July 12, deputies said.

Just last month, search crews were actively looking along the Blue Ridge Parkway for Focaracci.

An autopsy will be conducted later this week, investigators said.

In a Facebook group, a statement posted from his parents said his body was found around 1 p.m. Monday.

“Please keep Gabe’s only sibling in your prayers,” the statement reads.

McDowell County deputies said authorities made nine searches for Focaracci since his car was found.

“I would like to thank the brave men and women from all the different agencies and organizations who have assisted us with these searches,” said Sheriff Ricky Buchanan. “The area is rugged, steep, and very dangerous to operate in.”

Asheville police said Focaracci had not shown up to work since June 24. He was also supposed to go to a concert with friends on June 26 but never showed up. Then, deputies found his car in northern McDowell County, near a trailhead not far from the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Karin Massey
3d ago

Praying for forensic evidences Lord 🙏🏼. Put Yahweh on the throne regardless of what life throws at us. Don't think for a minute He can't take the horrific pain. His very plan for us is not to carry this kind of load (beside Salvation,) unbearable other wise. Grieving as long as it takes...He, meanIng Yahweh is here in the grieving. Hug them Lord.

