Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
Blatnik Bridge Federal Funding Sought
UNDATED (KDAL) – The governors of Minnesota and Wisconsin have announced that their departments of transportation will seek 889.5 million dollars in federal funding to rebuild the Blatnik Bridge between Duluth and Superior. The current bridge was built in 1961 and is used by over 33 thousand vehicles a...
Boat Hits Superior Entry Break Wall
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Five people aboard a 35 foot boat are safe after it collided with the break wall at the Superior entry Tuesday night. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad responded at 10:50 p-m to find the boat taking on water and beached on the rocks of the Minnesota side of the harbor entry from Lake Superior.
