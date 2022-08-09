Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US
When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection
Classic cars, especially restomods, have gained a lot of popularity in recent years for their ability to combine classic styling with modern-day performance when restored. As such, we often wonder where these cars come from as we may want to undertake this venture ourselves one day. For the most part, a classic car can be found rotting away in some old junkyard or tucked quietly in a neighbor's yard. However, some places deal specifically with the old relics we’ve all come to know and love.
Road & Track
Watch a McLaren 765LT Hit 200 MPH on the Autobahn
When it comes to the modern lineup of supercar offerings, the McLaren 765LT ranks right up there with the most hardcore of the bunch. Thanks to the folks over at TopAutoNL, we have a chance to see this immense performance at work on the German Autobahn. A true successor to...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Raptor R Also Stolen From Infamous Dearborn Lot
The 2023 Ford Raptor R was just revealed less than one month ago, marking the long-awaited return of the V8 engine to that high-performance off-road-focused pickup following years of V6-only offerings. The Raptor R won’t enter production at the Dearborn Truck plant until this fall, but it seems as if one of them is already out there somewhere, as sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that a 2023 Ford Raptor R was stolen from the very same Blue Oval storage lot where a number of other vehicles have been taken in recent months.
Top Speed
For Shame: Someone Bought a Corvette ZR1 3ZR And Never Drove It
Being the most powerful Vette of its time, the C6 Corvette ZR1 is such a beast, even in today’s world. It was introduced in 2007, and in the same press statement, GM announced how it managed to achieve 100-horsepower-per-one-liter with a new LS9 supercharged V-8 engine. The Corvette ZR1 is a part of the sixth-generation iconic sportscar (C6), which made its debut in 2005. A 2011 iteration of this 638-horsepower legendary two-door coupe is offered on Bring a Trailer with only 37 miles on the odometer. That means this C6 ZR1 3ZR is practically a brand-new car.
The Fastest Porsche 718 Boxster Ever Is Almost Ready
When Porsche took the covers off the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, it didn't take very long for all who sampled it to realize that the car is like a cut-price 911 GT3. In fact, some even prefer it over the 911 due to the fact that the GT4 RS is easier to predict and control. That intake noise directly behind your ears is hard to beat too. But what happens when you chop the top on the Cayman GT4 RS?
1988 Land Rover Defender 90 Restomod Boasts Corvette LT1 Power And A Lavish Interior
ECD Automotive Design can't seem to get enough of shoving Corvette engines into old-school Land Rovers. The tuner did this with a Series 3 Land Rover Defender known as Project Overload, and then again just weeks ago with a tough-looking Special Edition based on a Defender 110. As with all of its projects, ECD spares no expense and will cater to its clients' every whim - for a price. The company's latest custom one-of-one Defender is known as Project Mr. O.
Thrillist
This Giant Bounce House with Its Own DJ Just Landed in Midtown Manhattan
If you're looking to jump away the last weeks of summer, you may not have to travel too far. Pop in the City, a new pop-up experience, just landed in NYC's Greely Square. Spanning a section of Broadway between 32nd and 33rd Streets, the 120-foot-long inflatable attraction is inspired by the sights and sounds of New York City. It features a giant slide, a ball pit, a glittering dome full of disco balls meant to emulate the classic club Studio 54, and even a "Winter in the City" section filled with real snow. There are also inflatable sculptures lining the walls of the space that call to NYC hallmarks like pizza, skyscrapers, and more.
OFFICIAL: The Maserati Ghibli Will Be Axed In 2024 Along With The V8 Engine
Big changes are happening over at Maserati. The brand recently entered unchartered territory with the Grecale compact SUV and is looking to shed its poor reliability reputation with a new 10-year warranty plan. Aside from this, the Italian automaker will rejig its lineup in the coming months, starting with the discontinuation of the Ghibli sedan in 2024.
