If you're looking to jump away the last weeks of summer, you may not have to travel too far. Pop in the City, a new pop-up experience, just landed in NYC's Greely Square. Spanning a section of Broadway between 32nd and 33rd Streets, the 120-foot-long inflatable attraction is inspired by the sights and sounds of New York City. It features a giant slide, a ball pit, a glittering dome full of disco balls meant to emulate the classic club Studio 54, and even a "Winter in the City" section filled with real snow. There are also inflatable sculptures lining the walls of the space that call to NYC hallmarks like pizza, skyscrapers, and more.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO