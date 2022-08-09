Read full article on original website
2023 Jeep Gladiator Gets Eyeball-Searing High Velocity Paint Option
Among the many automotive brands existing beneath the Stellantis umbrella, few offer such a creative palette of exterior paint options as Dodge and Jeep. That goes for actual colors as well as the names used to describe them, and as of today, there's something new for the Jeep Gladiator that's sure to grab your attention.
Mercedes-AMG One Production Starts, Assembly Is Done By Hand
Five years have passed since Mercedes-AMG unveiled the Project One concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show and now production of the F1-engined hypercar has started. The fastest road car ever to carry the three-pointed star was delayed due to development hurdles with making the turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 gasoline engine meet emissions and noise regulations. It's all in the past now as the first of 275 cars is currently being assembled.
McLaren 765LT Hits Over 200 MPH In Bouncy Top Speed Run On Autobahn
McLaren may have a rather confusing lineup with more "special" models than we can count, but there's no denying that the peeps from Woking make some of the fastest cars money can buy. A new video shot on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn shows the 765 Long Tail being pushed to the maximum, delivering lightning-quick acceleration. It shifts through all seven gears in the blink of an eye and picks up speed at a truly mesmerizing pace.
Audi Quattro Legends Meet In Drag Race To Celebrate Inline-Five Anniversary
These are some of our favorite sports cars. Audi’s legendary inline-five cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine turns 45 years this year. What better way to celebrate one of the company’s iconic mills than a drag race of no fewer than five different models powered by the inline-five? The Carwow team comes to help us with its new exclusive video, featuring five legends going against each other in a direct drag race.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best Renderings For The Week Of August 8
Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all. Here at...
Mercedes To Discontinue Metris Van In US After Q3 2023: Report
The Mercedes-Benz Metris will disappear from the company’s US lineup later next year. Production of the four-cylinder engine that powers it is ending, and it’s taking the low-selling van with it. The Metris isn’t the only casualty of this decision, according to the new Automotive News report. The...
Dodge Viper With Hellcat Redeye Swap Sounds Evil At The Drag Strip
Within two generations and three decades, the Dodge Viper has always been powered by a V10 engine. That has always been a part of the nameplate's appeal. But the folks from YouTube's Throtl beg to differ with their latest build. In a project that started three weeks ago, the guys shoehorned a Hellcat Redeye V8 Hellcrate engine into the hood of a 2021 Viper. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is, of course, good for 807 horsepower (602 kilowatts) and 717 pound-feet (972 Newton-meters) of torque. Meanwhile, the transmission was also updated from a T56 to a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission.
Suzuki Jimny Makes Its Best Brabus G63 Impression For The Camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want a more aggressive look in place of the original cute appearance, the answer is in the video above. It takes the form of a mini Brabus G-Class replica retaining the size of the original crossover.
New Lamborghini Urus Model Breaks Record For SUV Climbing Pikes Peak
Lamborghini has been keeping a secret. During the 100th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in June, a new variant of the Urus set a course record for a production-spec SUV. The performance-focused machine covered the 156-turn mountain road in 10 minutes and 32.064 seconds. A Bentley Bentayga held the title since 2018 by clocking a time of 10:49.902.
2023 Honda Pilot Renderings Imagine A Stylish, Sporty-Looking SUV
The Honda Pilot is getting a significant makeover for the 2023 model year. It’ll debut sometime this year, but Honda has just kicked off the SUV’s teaser campaign. And the first teaser image didn’t reveal anything. Thankfully, Kolesa.ru has shared a pair of unofficial renderings that preview the redesigned model, showing off the potential styling changes.
Porsche Revisits Its Cayenne S Rally Car, Road-Legal Special Edition Model
As Porsche continues the development of the refreshed Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe, the Stuttgart-based automaker takes the time to revisit the Cayenne S rally car it built for the Rally Transsyberia. One of the toughest motorsport competitions on the planet with a total length of more than 6,200 miles (10,000+ kilometers), the race that went from Berlin via Moscow, Novosibirsk, Mongolia, and Lake Baikal was the event where the all-new first-gen Cayenne proved its capabilities.
Ken Block's Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron Coming To Laguna Seca
Ken Block's Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron makes its debut in the United States at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at Laguna Seca from August 17 through August 21. As an extra bonus, a 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1 Group B rally car goes on display there, too. The Hoonitron...
2023 Subaru Ascent Price Starts At $35,120, Nears $50,000 In Top Trim
In June, Subaru announced the 2023 Ascent with a small facelift and new features. Now, we have pricing for the entire Ascent lineup, and the MSRP starts at $33,895. Once the mandatory $1,225 destination charge is included, the total entry-level cost is $35,120. At that price, you'll get the base...
Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Facelift Spied On The Nurburgring [UPDATE]
Update: A closer look suggests this is actually a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and not a GTS as we previouly thought. Both models have nearly identical looks, but the Turbo GT uses a slightly different roof spoiler identified by larger fins on the edges. To help showcase this, we've added 14 additional photos to a new gallery featured below.
Buick, GMC Now Require $1,500 OnStar Subscription On New Vehicles
Shoppers who checked out a new Buick or GMC vehicle this summer were likely left scratching their heads looking at the window sticker. Since June 2, both General Motors brands have been selling vehicles with an optional OnStar package as standard equipment with no, uh, option to remove it, according to the Detroit Free Press. This forces buyers to pay $1,500 for three years of service whether they want it or not.
2024 Kia Sorento Facelift Rendered To Imagine Fresh Look
The current generation of the Kia Sorento debuted in 2020 and went on sale in the United States for the 2022 model year. Despite the model still feeling so new, a refresh is on the way. This rendering from Kolesa imagines how the crossover's updated face might look. The two...
2024 Audi A6 E-Tron Spied On Video Testing In The Alps
The Audi A6 E-Tron electric sedan is under development on some gorgeous alpine roads. This video of its testing provides a close-up look at the upcoming EV. The production-spec A6 E-Tron has a strong resemblance to the concept for the four-door. There are small tweaks like increasing the size of the lower portion of the split headlights. The inlets in the corners are less prominent on the road-going version. The trapezoidal opening in the center of the lower fascia is bigger.
BMW And Toyota Partner To Mass Produce New Fuel Cell Vehicles
It's been over a decade since BMW and Toyota began working together. The partnership would produce the Supra and Z4, but their ties run deeper than their sports car. The two will start mass-producing and selling jointly developed hydrogen fuel cell vehicles as soon as 2025. Pieter Nota, BMW's sales chief, divulged the information in an interview with Nikkei Asia.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Review: Same Old Dog, A Ton Of New Tricks
Design | Comfort | Technology | Performance | Safety | Efficiency | Price | FAQs. The EV revolution needs pickup trucks to truly win over the American market. In terms of sales volume and general consumer affinity, the truck is king in the US. That makes the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning the single most important new-car debut of the year.
2023 Mitsubishi Xpander Cross Gets A Facelift, Minivan-SUV Still Looks Polarizing
Because everything has to be an SUV these days in one way or another, the Mitsubishi Xpander Cross is a high-riding minivan with a somewhat tough look. It was launched less than three years ago and is already getting a facelift. Lest we forget that Mitsu has a long history when it comes to rugged people-movers as the Delica has been around for decades, complete with all-wheel drive whereas this sends power only to the front axle.
