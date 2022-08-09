Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
Dustin Rhodes Says He 'Heard Down The Pike' AEW Will Move To Two-Day Pay-Per-Views
Since its formation in 2019, AEW has stuck to quarterly pay-per-view events, though an exception was made in 2022 for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The company does have AEW Dynamite special episodes and added Battle of the Belts specials in 2022, but the big four AEW PPVs have remained Revolution, Double or Nothing, All Out, and Full Gear. The run-time for the shows are generally four hours on pay-per-view, which has been a talking point for many fans.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star Shares Photo Of MJF On Instagram
The MJF and AEW situation has become akin to Joseph "Coop" Cooper from "BASEketball," in that we still have no clue where this guy is. The disgruntled AEW star hasn't been seen since the June 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Los Angeles, when he launched into a tirade against AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan that had fans questioning how much was real, storyline, or somewhere in between. The promo came on the heels of a controversial AEW Double or Nothing weekend, where MJF reportedly no-showed a meet-and-greet, may or may not have bought a plane ticket out of Las Vegas, and then ultimately appeared at Double or Nothing anyway, losing to Wardlow in dominating fashion.
John Laurinaitis’ termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon’s influence
A few weeks ago, wrestling fans jumped in joy when it was announced that Vince McMahon would resign from the WWE. The news was made even sweeter by the fact that good ‘ol Paul Levesque (FKA Triple H) would be taking over creative duties. After years of seemingly falling behind, the Big E could finally […] The post John Laurinaitis’ termination proves Triple H, WWE ready to move on from Vince McMahon’s influence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PWMania
How “Ric Flair’s Last Match” Was Put Together, The Undertaker Attending, More
Conrad Thompson recently appeared on Jeff Jarrett’s podcast, “My World,” for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Thompson talked about how the “Ric Flair’s Last Match” event was put together:. “What we were able to put together was with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Major WWE update on Bray Wyatt
Fans of Bray Wyatt may not have to wait too much longer to see him back on TV. Fightful Select reports that some WWE higher-ups believe that the company is more likely to get Bray Wyatt back. More on this will be reported tomorrow on FightfulSelect.com and if he does return, this puts an end to a year of speculation on his future in pro wrestling.
411mania.com
AEW News: Update On Mance Warner’s Contract Status With AEW, Mortimer Plumtree Backstage, AEW Dynamite Highlights
– PWInsider reports that Mance Warner has not signed a deal with AEW at this time. Warner wrestled on an episode of AEW Dark, then lost to Jon Moxley on last week’s Rampage. – It was also noted that former TNA personality Mortimer Plumtree was backstage last nigh at...
wrestlinginc.com
Conrad Thompson Hints At 'Master Plan' Following Ric Flair's Last Match
Conrad Thompson has teased that there are more puzzle pieces in place after the Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view event. Ric Flair's Last Match took place at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on July 30. Flair emerged victorious in said match, teaming up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in the main event of the show to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in what may be his last ever match in the squared circle.
wrestlinginc.com
More Former WWE Stars Expected Back For 8/12 SmackDown
Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque became the new WWE Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, several former WWE Superstars have made their returns to the company. Last month at SummerSlam, Dakota Kai made her return after being released from WWE in April. IYO SKY also made her WWE main roster debut alongside Kai at SummerSlam.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Bret Hart on Vince McMahon's WWE retirement: 'I feel kind of sad about it'
Bret Hart says Vince McMahon will be "sorely missed" following his retirement from WWE. Hart was interviewed by Bill Apter at The Gathering Wrestling Convention and was asked about his reaction to McMahon's departure. "I'm like everybody else, I'm mostly just kind of surprised," Hart responded. "I don't think anybody's...
411mania.com
Madison Rayne On Her Goals As The Women’s Coach in AEW
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Madison Rayne spoke about her goals as the new coach of the AEW women’s division, a job she was hired for last week. She specifically said she hopes to help with promos and character work. She said: “As I’ve thought...
411mania.com
Ric Flair Says He Has A Good Relationship With Tony Khan, Still Grateful To WWE
In the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast (via Fightful), Ric Flair said that he still has a good relationship with Tony Khan following recent comments he made. Flair had noted that Khan forced some changes to the card for his last match, but he didn’t mind that. He also spoke out about criticism that he was ‘kissing WWE’s ass’ when he thanked them for putting him back in the signature intro on WWE TV. Here are highlights:
ComicBook
Bret Hart Reacts to Vince McMahon's Retirement Announcement
Bret Hart was the latest WWE legend to address Vince McMahon's sudden departure as he gave an interview with Bill Apter while at The Gathering 3. Hart's long history with Vince is incredibly well-documented, but "The Hitman" didn't attempt to gloat while discussing his former boss' impact on the pro wrestling industry. McMahon announced his retirement back on July 22 after accusations of him paying millions of dollars to former employees to keep alleged sexual misconduct allegations quiet were made public and caught the attention of the SEC and federal prosecutors. WWE announced this week that it had discovered another $5 million in unrecorded payments connected to McMahon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
Recent Social Media Post Leads to Rumors About MJF and AEW
Since the June 1, 2022 episode of Dynamite, when he brought up his contractual situation with the company, MJF has not made an appearance on AEW television. Since the promo, MJF has not been active on social media, and Fightful Select made the following comments on MJF’s situation, “We’ve not heard from a single AEW talent or staffer that has admitted to hearing from him since then, and even plenty of people who have worked with him or are close to him have said that he’s not communicated with them whatsoever.”
ComicBook
Photo: Chris Jericho Reveals Brutal Cut Suffered on AEW Dynamite
One of the many faces of Chris Jericho emerged last night on AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake. For the first time in decades, the multi-time world champion brought back "Lionheart" Chris Jericho, a monicker he used during his time in ECW and WCW. Jericho has never been shy to dig into his closet since joining AEW, as he has previously made one-off appearances as his New Japan Pro Wrestling gimmick, the Painmaker, and evolved the fan-favorite List of Jericho into the Lexicon of Le Champion in the early days of AEW. As is the case with his various gimmicks, Jericho undergoes a complete makeover. Not only does his entrance music and gear change, but his moveset does as well.
Yardbarker
Ric Flair thanks Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, says the media focuses on 'less important' things like his health during his last match
Ric Flair took to Twitter today to comment on the media coverage of what he said during his podcast. As was previously noted, Flair said that he passed out twice from dehydration during his last match. Also during his podcast, Flair talked about getting backstage and The Undertaker telling him to drink Gatorade instead of beer so he could hydrate himself. Flair also added that he is doing fine and he declined an offer to wrestle the next weekend in Puerto Rico.
Yardbarker
Davey Richards to defend MLW National Openweight title at NWA 74
A new title match has been added to this month's two-night NWA 74 pay-per-view as MLW National Openweight Champion Davey Richards will defend against Thrillbilly Silas. The match will take place at the second night. Both are taking place at the Chase Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri, on August 27th and 28th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Road Dogg on Shane McMahon Possibly Returning to WWE, Arguing with Vince McMahon
Road Dogg discussed the recent changes in WWE and what he believes the company will look like now that Triple H is in charge of the creative side of things in his most recent podcast, “Oh…You Didn’t Know with Road Dogg Brian James and Ryan Katz.” Here are the highlights:
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Reacts To The 'Sad' News That Vince McMahon Resigned From WWE
After being in charge of the company for 40 years, Vince McMahon officially resigned from WWE in all capacities on July 22nd, 2022. The former CEO announced his retirement via Twitter, having stepped down from his positions as CEO and chairman of the board the month before, with daughter Stephanie McMahon taking over as interim CEO and chairwoman. On the day of McMahon's retirement, Stephanie would find herself in a more permanent role, becoming official co-CEO alongside WWE President Nick Khan. Meanwhile, her husband, Triple H, took over the head of creative title from McMahon and the role of EVP of Talent Relations from John Laurinaitis, who was quietly let go this past week. The termination of Laurinaitis' contract and the retirement of McMahon came following allegations that McMahon had used company money to pay off multiple women over past two decades to keep them quiet regarding sexual misconduct and abuse on the part of but McMahon and Laurinaitis — the reported total amount of hush money as so far totaled $19.6 million dollars, with investigations still ongoing.
Yardbarker
Road Dogg doesn't expect Shane McMahon to return to WWE, Vince McMahon was initially not on board with pushing AJ Styles
On his latest podcast at AdFreeShows.com, Road Dogg commented on the recent changes in WWE and he discussed what he thinks the company will look like now with Triple H running the creative end of things. Road Dogg was asked if he believes Shane McMahon will return to WWE:. “I...
PWMania
Backstage Latest on Possible Match for AEW All Out
It’s possible that AEW is preparing for Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson to square off at All Out. On next week’s Dynamite episode, AEW has officially announced that Danielson will compete against Daniel Garcia in a 2 out of 3 falls match. Garcia previously defeated Danielson at Fight for the Fallen. It was widely assumed that AEW will hold a rematch at All Out, but that is not the case.
Comments / 0