Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in Georgia
A private chef who has worked for several major celebrities is opening two new restaurants in Georgia. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, Brant Williams, who also goes by "Chef Baul," is planning to open two new restaurants in the Atlanta area.
Eater
Sorry, Chick-fil-A Isn’t Testing Out Wings in Atlanta
Few things are as certain to an Atlantan than knowing when they’ve just eaten good wings. Sorry to all other cities, but Atlanta has cornered the market on wings done every which way. We won’t be taking questions. But a recent Instagram post from a local social media...
Fast Casual
Chicken Salad Chick adding to Atlanta footprint
Chicken Salad Chick will expand its reach across Atlanta when it opens next week within the Perimeter Marketplace shopping center at 4706 Ashford Dunwoody Road, in Perimeter, Georgia. The restaurant will feature catering and "Quick Chick" to-go options and will serve in-store lunch and dinner as well as offer curbside...
atlantafi.com
Super Friends Praise Fest Comes To Atlanta This Weekend
Downtown Atlanta is going to be jumping up and down in the spirit this weekend. The Super Friends Praise Fest is coming to town. The event is set for Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The show, which will be hosted by social media influencers Lexi...
Mama’s Banh Mi Opens In Doraville, Locations in Duluth, Snellville, Kennesaw Coming Soon
Vietnamese eatery's dishes taste like what mom used to make.
CBS 46
Silver Skillet Restaurant helps bring billions of dollars to Ga. through films
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With time comes change, but if you cross over the connector and head down 14th Street toward West Midtown, you will find one place that hasn’t changed in decades - it’s The Silver Skillet Restaurant. If you grab a seat in one of the...
CBS 46
Black Restaurant Week ATL: Breakfast at Barney’s
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s Atlanta Black Restaurant Week! A chance to celebrate Atlanta’s black-owned food businesses and highlight the restaurants, food trucks and bakeries we love year-round. The celebration runs through Sunday, Aug. 14 and spotlights some of the African American, African and Caribbean cuisine that make...
CBS 46
Hollywood of the South: How to become a movie extra
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You don’t always need acting training to get your 15 seconds of fame in the Hollywood of the South. With so many TV shows and movies filmed in Georgia, there’s a growing number of opportunities for you to land a spot on the big screen — as an extra.
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
What we love most about Atlanta is that there’s always something to do. So whether you’re looking for a good time with friends at a free concert or want to go on a sensory journey to South Africa, Atlanta’s got it all — and this weekend is no exception.
Atlanta Daily World
Lil Baby Teams Up With Goodr, Foot Locker For Back-To-School Drive At West End Mall
Lil Baby recently held a back-to-school drive at West End Mall. The Atlanta-based rapper teamed-up with Foot Locker and Goodr to provide school supplies, free hair cuts, free shoes, free food, music, games and carnival rides. Lil Baby, who was raised blocks away from the West End Mall in the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Donates Free Supplies To Atlanta Kids At Back To School Giveaway
Atlanta, GA – Lil Baby has continued to give back to his hometown by hosting a back-to-school giveaway in Atlanta over the weekend. On Sunday (August 7), the 4PF boss took over the West End Mall for his annual Back to School Fest, where he treated 3,000 local children to music, games, carnival rides, food, backpacks, school supplies and haircuts.
AccessAtlanta
6 Black-owned businesses in Atlanta to celebrate
August is Black Business Month, a time to honor and celebrate Black-owned businesses throughout the U.S., including those in Atlanta, and all they represent in the country’s ongoing quest for diversity and equality. Here are six local Black-owned businesses that our team at Access Atlanta thinks you should know...
BET
Lil Baby’s Back-To-School Event Canceled Due To The Heat
Lil Baby’s back-to-school event in Atlanta, Georgia was canceled due to the heat. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the rapper’s event took place the afternoon of Aug. 7 at the West End mall in Atlanta. Atlanta fire officials were called at approximately 2:30 p.m. due to people standing in the heat for hours without water and becoming ill. Six people got sick and one hospitalized after having a seizure, the outlet reports.
CBS 46
Atlanta woman recalls encounter with men trying to steal her dog
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman who lives in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood says two men allegedly tried to steal her dog recently. The woman was walking her Yorkshire Terrier dog over the weekend when two men hopped out of a white Cadillac sedan, approached her and tried to steal her dog, Beau.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta’s Upper Westside gets upscale antiques market
ATLANTA - You know what they say: Everything old is new again. And that’s especially true in Atlanta’s booming Upper Westside, where both professional and amateur designers are flocking to a place filled with timeless treasures. Peachtree Battle Antiques & Interiors is celebrating its grand opening in new...
secretatlanta.co
This Mexico City Inspired Restaurant Serves Up Mouth Watering Tacos & Cocktails
Summer’s not over yet! Despite the crazy weather we’ve been getting, Atlanta still has plenty of warm days ahead of her. With that being said, we still can look forward to boozy happy hours and margaritas on patios! The latest place to indulge the latter of the two is Atlantic Stations latest Mexican restaurant, Azotea Cantina.
Billboard
This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too
Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
Tyler Perry, Steve Harvey, T.I., Rick Ross & More Shut Down Atlanta for Invest Fest
The biggest financial literacy podcast, Earn Your Leisure, returned to the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta for their second annual Invest Fest. This year’s festival brought out more than 12,000 people for the weekend-long assortment of activities and expert-led discussions focused on investing, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial literacy. Speakers included billionaire Dan T. Cathy (chairman of Chick-fil-A), billionaire real estate entrepreneur Donahue Peebles, T.I., Dame Dash, Terrence J, DJ Envy, Angela Yee and many more.
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7
Lobster TacosMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Atlanta food lovers - Gas is 4 bucks a gallon. Eggs are 5 bucks a dozen. Inflation is out of control, right?. What's a lobster lover like me supposed to do? Forget about this crustacean goodness and stick to chicken of the sea? Nope bartaco has my back and yours! From now until 9/5 (that's Labor Day), you can get one of their badass lobster filled tacos for less than 7 bucks!! They are $6.85 to be exact.
