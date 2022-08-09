Read full article on original website
Timpano Las Olas finally ready to flex mussels again in downtown Fort Lauderdale
After sitting empty for nearly 30 months since the emergence of the pandemic, longtime downtown Fort Lauderdale dining hot spot Timpano is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 25 after an extraordinary renovation that eliminates nearly every memory of the old space. Remain calm — Timpano’s famed roasted mussels are back. But that is about the only thing you may recognize in the new space. The 292-seat ...
I Disagree With TripAdvisor's Top 10 Fort Lauderdale Restaurants & Here's A Local's List
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Fort Lauderdale, FL is a high-end tourist destination just north of Miami, and I constantly have people asking me where the best restaurants to eat are in the city.
Click10.com
Tourist from New York vanished in North Miami Beach, detectives say
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Detectives are asking the public for help with finding a 19-year-old tourist from New York who vanished in Miami-Dade County. Amanda Caress, who also has ties to North Carolina, vanished on Thursday morning from the area of Jackson North Medical Center in North Miami Beach, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Miami New Times
Here Are the Miami Restaurants That Made 50 Top Pizza's List of America's Best Pizzerias
If you're on the hunt for some of the area's best pizza, a new list created by 50 Top Pizza recently announced the country's top restaurants serving up pies — and three of them are in Miami. The online guide, curated by Italian-based 50 Top Pizza, annually curates the...
Displaced Miami Beach apartment residents say rights being violated
MIAMI BEACH - Dozens of families remain displaced after they say their landlord, Sentinel Corp. terminated their leases. "I'm in the hole right now $10,000 dollars," said tenant Jose Maldonado. Maldonado moved from New York to the Annell apartment complex on 7th and Euclid Avenue last October. He said he had no idea the building was in disrepair. "Someone gets rain coming in through their lamp, another gets rain coming through the window, the lobby gets flooded routinely," said Maldonado. After many complaints to repair issues, he said, it fell on deaf ears. In June, part of the roof collapsed...
Miami New Times
Lure Fishbar's John McDonald on Why He's Moving His Restaurant From Miami Beach
When one door closes, another opens — or sometimes several. That's certainly the case with Lure Fishbar, the Miami Beach seafood restaurant that originally opened in 2013. Yesterday, news broke that New York red-sauce institution, Rao's, will be opening at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. Today, John McDonald, owner...
Miami New Times
Grove Bay Hospitality Pairs With Jeremy Ford Once Again on Beauty and the Butcher
At the Michelin Guide awards ceremony in Orlando this past May, Jeremy Ford was noticeably nervous. The chef, who had put his heart and soul into Stubborn Seed, the Miami Beach restaurant he owns with Grove Bay Group, shifted uncomfortably in his seat as restaurant names were announced. When Stubborn...
Coming soon: Ramen Lab Eatery in West Boca, Greek Guys Souvlaki in Fort Lauderdale & more
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Ramen Lab Eatery, West Boca Raton This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, replacing the former Rotelli. The noodle house will sport a different design than ...
Taste Of The Town: Family brings Capriotti's Sandwich Shop to South Florida
MIAMI - Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in North Miami Beach is the first of its kind in Florida. It's an award-winning national franchise restaurant that began in the Capriotti family home in Delaware back in 1976. "The first restaurant was started by a pair of siblings. Then long lines started forming and eventually it led to the second restaurant and then to franchising," said owner Marco Roca. Capriotti's Sandwich Shop was in most states except Florida until now. That's thanks to the local Roca family of entrepreneurs. On the day Lisa Petrillo visited, son Stefano was there along with his parents...
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com
Brightline Offers Concert Rides
Brightline has forged a partnership with West Palm Beach’s iThink Financial Amphitheater, perfect for concert goers traveling to the venue from Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Brightline will offer a late night train from West Palm Beach leaving at 11:58 p.m., southbound to Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Brightline will also offer complimentary shuttles to and from the amphitheater and the West Palm Beach station with a dedicated pick up and drop off area.
Now open: FK Your Diet in Sunrise, plus another NY cafe debuts in SoFlo
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Kahve Coffee, Fort Lauderdale The first South Florida offshoot of this Hell’s Kitchen-spawned cafe opened in July behind the Gateway Shopping ...
These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead
You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
Two bodies found in car near Fort Lauderdale beach
Two dead bodies were discovered in a car near Fort Lauderdale beach Friday night, officials said. Officers responded to a call about 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue regarding what appeared to be two bodies inside a car, Fort Lauderdale police said. After arriving, officers confirmed both people were dead. Police said the situation is considered an “ongoing death investigation” while ...
Floating gas station: Yellow barge not welcome in waterfront neighborhood. But owner says he’s not going anywhere.
Neighbors say it’s ugly as sin — a floating gas station that ruins their waterfront views with its bulky yellow presence. May as well have a semi parked out back, they say. Plus, it’s got thousands of gallons of fuel in its belly, waiting to gas up all those thirsty boats making their way through Fort Lauderdale waterways. Some worry it could spark a fiery explosion one day. “The whole ...
nomadlawyer.org
Top 9 Best Outdoor Activities You Must Explore In Miami
Travel Attractions – Best Outdoor Activities in Miami, USA. For outdoor lovers, there are some fun outdoor activities in and around Miami. These include Everglades National Park, Parasailing over Biscayne Bay and many more. But what should you do first? If you want to learn more about the city’s...
nomadlawyer.org
Top 6 Epic Road Trip Ideas From Miami You Must Consider Now
Travel Attractions – Epic Road Trips Ideas from Miami, USA. From historic architecture to picturesque beach towns, here are some epic road trip ideas. Explore these beautiful destinations with your car! And don’t forget to pack your sunscreen! Because there are some breathtaking destinations on the way!. Read...
WSVN-TV
Police shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center involved in Miami homeless debate
VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Virginia Key Outdoor Center is closed until further notice. City of Miami Police officers showed up Friday afternoon — as seen on cellphone video — with orders to help put the center, which has been open for seven years, on notice. “I...
NBC Miami
Take a Dip into Homestead's Best Kept Secret Lagoon
When trying to cool off during the heat of the summer, most people head to the beach or the pool, but what if there was another option?. In Homestead, Blue Lagoon Farm is the next best thing offering their man made natural spring. On their five acres of land, husband...
WSVN-TV
Pompano Beach couple speak out after learning about $75 rent hike in middle of apartment lease
(WSVN) - South Florida renters have been hit hard with rent hikes as their leases expire, but one couple called 7 Investigates after they were told their rent was being raised in the middle of their lease. Here is 7’s Kevin Ozebek. Marc and Bianca Castellano have a lot...
thenextmiami.com
Metrocenter Development Concepts Released, Will Include New Downtown Transit Terminal
Miami-Dade released new concepts of the massive downtown Miami Metrocenter project, in a presentation to developers yesterday. The winning developer will be required to build a new transit terminal as part of the project, the presentation said. Also required: new facilities for the main library, HistoryMiami museum, other public facilities,...
