Miami Beach, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Timpano Las Olas finally ready to flex mussels again in downtown Fort Lauderdale

After sitting empty for nearly 30 months since the emergence of the pandemic, longtime downtown Fort Lauderdale dining hot spot Timpano is scheduled to reopen on Aug. 25 after an extraordinary renovation that eliminates nearly every memory of the old space. Remain calm — Timpano’s famed roasted mussels are back. But that is about the only thing you may recognize in the new space. The 292-seat ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Tourist from New York vanished in North Miami Beach, detectives say

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Detectives are asking the public for help with finding a 19-year-old tourist from New York who vanished in Miami-Dade County. Amanda Caress, who also has ties to North Carolina, vanished on Thursday morning from the area of Jackson North Medical Center in North Miami Beach, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Displaced Miami Beach apartment residents say rights being violated

MIAMI BEACH - Dozens of families remain displaced after they say their landlord, Sentinel Corp. terminated their leases. "I'm in the hole right now $10,000 dollars," said tenant Jose Maldonado. Maldonado moved from New York to the Annell apartment complex on 7th and Euclid Avenue last October. He said he had no idea the building was in disrepair. "Someone gets rain coming in through their lamp, another gets rain coming through the window, the lobby gets flooded routinely," said Maldonado. After many complaints to repair issues, he said, it fell on deaf ears. In June, part of the roof collapsed...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Ramen Lab Eatery in West Boca, Greek Guys Souvlaki in Fort Lauderdale & more

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Ramen Lab Eatery, West Boca Raton This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, replacing the former Rotelli. The noodle house will sport a different design than ...
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Taste Of The Town: Family brings Capriotti's Sandwich Shop to South Florida

MIAMI - Capriotti's Sandwich Shop in North Miami Beach is the first of its kind in Florida. It's an award-winning national franchise restaurant that began in the Capriotti family home in Delaware back in 1976. "The first restaurant was started by a pair of siblings. Then long lines started forming and eventually it led to the second restaurant and then to franchising," said owner Marco Roca. Capriotti's Sandwich Shop was in most states except Florida until now. That's thanks to the local Roca family of entrepreneurs. On the day Lisa Petrillo visited, son Stefano was there along with his parents...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com

Brightline Offers Concert Rides

Brightline has forged a partnership with West Palm Beach’s iThink Financial Amphitheater, perfect for concert goers traveling to the venue from Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Brightline will offer a late night train from West Palm Beach leaving at 11:58 p.m., southbound to Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Brightline will also offer complimentary shuttles to and from the amphitheater and the West Palm Beach station with a dedicated pick up and drop off area.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: FK Your Diet in Sunrise, plus another NY cafe debuts in SoFlo

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Kahve Coffee, Fort Lauderdale The first South Florida offshoot of this Hell’s Kitchen-spawned cafe opened in July behind the Gateway Shopping ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead

You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two bodies found in car near Fort Lauderdale beach

Two dead bodies were discovered in a car near Fort Lauderdale beach Friday night, officials said. Officers responded to a call about 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue regarding what appeared to be two bodies inside a car, Fort Lauderdale police said. After arriving, officers confirmed both people were dead. Police said the situation is considered an “ongoing death investigation” while ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Floating gas station: Yellow barge not welcome in waterfront neighborhood. But owner says he’s not going anywhere.

Neighbors say it’s ugly as sin — a floating gas station that ruins their waterfront views with its bulky yellow presence. May as well have a semi parked out back, they say. Plus, it’s got thousands of gallons of fuel in its belly, waiting to gas up all those thirsty boats making their way through Fort Lauderdale waterways. Some worry it could spark a fiery explosion one day. “The whole ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Top 9 Best Outdoor Activities You Must Explore In Miami

Travel Attractions – Best Outdoor Activities in Miami, USA. For outdoor lovers, there are some fun outdoor activities in and around Miami. These include Everglades National Park, Parasailing over Biscayne Bay and many more. But what should you do first? If you want to learn more about the city’s...
MIAMI, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Top 6 Epic Road Trip Ideas From Miami You Must Consider Now

Travel Attractions – Epic Road Trips Ideas from Miami, USA. From historic architecture to picturesque beach towns, here are some epic road trip ideas. Explore these beautiful destinations with your car! And don’t forget to pack your sunscreen! Because there are some breathtaking destinations on the way!. Read...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Take a Dip into Homestead's Best Kept Secret Lagoon

When trying to cool off during the heat of the summer, most people head to the beach or the pool, but what if there was another option?. In Homestead, Blue Lagoon Farm is the next best thing offering their man made natural spring. On their five acres of land, husband...
HOMESTEAD, FL
thenextmiami.com

Metrocenter Development Concepts Released, Will Include New Downtown Transit Terminal

Miami-Dade released new concepts of the massive downtown Miami Metrocenter project, in a presentation to developers yesterday. The winning developer will be required to build a new transit terminal as part of the project, the presentation said. Also required: new facilities for the main library, HistoryMiami museum, other public facilities,...
MIAMI, FL

