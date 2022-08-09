Read full article on original website
Transparency and trust: West Columbia Police plan to release monthly crime statistics
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department has plans to release crime statistics monthly on social media as a means of building trust with the community. West Columbia resident Cherry Horton Reidenbach said that when she hears sirens in her community, she wants to know the reason.
The Post and Courier
Columbia considers requiring groups to report when feeding homeless
COLUMBIA — Columbia officials are considering requiring groups to report to the city when they will feed homeless populations. Councilwoman Aditi Bussells, who referred a proposed ordinance with this requirement to a committee at the council's Aug. 2 meeting, said this measure would help coordinate which groups are handing out food when and ensure the city is in the loop.
'It’s a handful of us': Newberry celebrates Black Business Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. — August is Black Business Month, a time to celebrate and acknowledge different black-owned businesses in our community. Donnie Bates is one of the most recent black business owners to call Newberry home. Bates opened Tankman's Garage Tavern two months ago after serving 21 years in the...
Free back-to-school haircuts for children in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Free haircuts are being offered to students who are headed back to school in Orangeburg next week. This is made possible through the efforts of local barbers who decided to give back this fall. “It’s something that I came together with to partnership with Barber Tech...
'Bailey Bill' offers tax incentive for Columbia developers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Thursday, the popular main street bar and restaurant The Whig announced they would be closing. The property where The Whig is housed is expected to be turned into a renovated hotel using what is known as the "Bailey Bill." This bill grants historic property owners...
Two current or former SC General Assembly members connected to Project Pascalis litigation
At least three current or former members of the South Carolina General Assembly are connected to the litigation over Aiken's Project Pascalis redevelopment project. Filings on the S.C. Judicial Department's website provide information about the attorneys representing the nine people and entities that are plaintiffs in the lawsuit and 40 people and entities named as defendants in the suit.
Man connected to disgraced SC lawyer has bond revoked
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge revoked house arrest Thursday for the man authorities say agreed to kill disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh so he could get a life insurance settlement for Murdaugh's son but ended up just grazing his head with a bullet. The decision by Circuit Judge...
Deputy struck by car in Columbia out of the hospital, recovering at home
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County deputy who was injured when she was hit by a suspect's car earlier this week has been released from the hospital. Richland County deputies said late Friday that Deputy Sarah Merriman is now at home and is recovering with her K9 partner, Rudy.
lexsc.com
Parking in the Town of Lexington
When visiting the Town or attending an event, feel free to look for parking in several of the locations listed below. To view the map: View Map of Parking Lots in the Town of Lexington. To watch Parking in the Town of Lexington Video click here: https://youtu.be/FMYVw3UrCk0. List of Parking...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Formosan Subterranean Termites Confirmed in Aiken County
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Local entomologists recently announced the discovery of Formosan termites for the first time in Aiken County. While subterranean termites are common in the Palmetto State, the Formosan subterranean termite species, Coptotermes formosanus, is considered the most destructive, as they often have colonies ten times larger than other native subterranean termite species.
WIS-TV
Lexington-Richland 5 adds weapons detectors for visitors at all schools this fall
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Through the use of new technology, Lexington-Richland School District is adding another layer of protection on campuses this fall. When school year begins next Tuesday, visitors to campuses across Lexington-Richland 5 will now have to walk through new OpenGate Weapons Detection Systems. “It’s important now to...
coladaily.com
Upcoming back-to-school events in Lexington and Richland Counties
Students, teachers, administrators, and school staff are gearing up for the new school year. To help assist students with needed supplies, several back-to-school events will be taking place across Lexington and Richland Counties. Lexington County:. Thurs., Aug 11, 7:00 to 11:30 p.m. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. West Columbia,...
Columbia's iconic underground bar The Whig to close
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of Main Street Columbia's iconic spaces has announced it will be closing sometime by the end of 2022. Owners of The Whig, the subterranean dive bar at 1200 Main, posted on Facebook that the building "has transferred ownership and a massive construction project is underway to rehab the space."
WIS-TV
15-year-old West Columbia teen found safe
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the West Columbia Police Department, Isabela Perez was found and is safe at home. The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old who was reported missing yesterday. Isabela Garcia Perez’s family says they physically saw her on Sunday, August 7, but...
coladaily.com
Columbia Police Department to conduct public safety checkpoints this week
The Columbia Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that officers will be conducting public safety checkpoints Friday and Saturday. According to a tweet on the department’s Twitter account, CPD will be working alongside the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The citywide effort is to reduce and deter traffic violations, including speeding and reckless driving.
Town of Elloree encourages food vendors in Joe Miller Park
ELLOREE, S.C. — The Town of Elloree is encouraging food vendors to set up shop at Joe Miller Park. Mayor Mike Fanning wants vendors to have access to all the town has to offer. He says one of the town's gems is Joe Miller Park located along Highway Six where 4,500 drivers pass daily.
The Post and Courier
Automation leads to layoffs of 95 Columbia phone call-to-text transcribers
COLUMBIA — A nonprofit organization for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals will permanently close its northeast Columbia call center, displacing 95 workers. Austin, Texas, headquartered Communication Service for the Deaf Inc. informed the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce it would be shuttering its location in the Spring Valley Commons strip mall, 9005 Two Notch Road, on Sept. 30.
Irmo Fire District relies on grants for bulk of yearly budget
IRMO, S.C. — Special purpose districts are unique in their function and funding, one of which is in our backyard, the Irmo Fire District. "Those usually are just one or two services at a time - fire, water, water service, sewer service, recreation in some cases," said Scott Slatton, SC Municipal Association director of advocacy and communications.
What are purchasing cards and when are they used?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Purchasing cards, also known as P-Cards, are used by government agencies to make it easier for employees to purchase needed items like supplies, equipment, and gas. South Carolina's Comptroller General oversees the P-card program throughout the state. "They're only used as a transaction vehicle to cut...
Here's what revitalization plans Batesburg-Leesville has
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Local leaders are planning to spruce up Batesburg-Leesville and residents are happy about it. This comes out of a need for upgrades, including cracked sidewalks and several abandoned buildings along North Oak Street. Batesburg-Leesville residents and businesses tell me the town is in need of a...
