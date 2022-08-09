ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Post and Courier

Columbia considers requiring groups to report when feeding homeless

COLUMBIA — Columbia officials are considering requiring groups to report to the city when they will feed homeless populations. Councilwoman Aditi Bussells, who referred a proposed ordinance with this requirement to a committee at the council's Aug. 2 meeting, said this measure would help coordinate which groups are handing out food when and ensure the city is in the loop.
News19 WLTX

Free back-to-school haircuts for children in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Free haircuts are being offered to students who are headed back to school in Orangeburg next week. This is made possible through the efforts of local barbers who decided to give back this fall. “It’s something that I came together with to partnership with Barber Tech...
Aiken Standard

Two current or former SC General Assembly members connected to Project Pascalis litigation

At least three current or former members of the South Carolina General Assembly are connected to the litigation over Aiken's Project Pascalis redevelopment project. Filings on the S.C. Judicial Department's website provide information about the attorneys representing the nine people and entities that are plaintiffs in the lawsuit and 40 people and entities named as defendants in the suit.
News19 WLTX

Man connected to disgraced SC lawyer has bond revoked

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A judge revoked house arrest Thursday for the man authorities say agreed to kill disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh so he could get a life insurance settlement for Murdaugh's son but ended up just grazing his head with a bullet. The decision by Circuit Judge...
lexsc.com

Parking in the Town of Lexington

When visiting the Town or attending an event, feel free to look for parking in several of the locations listed below. To view the map: View Map of Parking Lots in the Town of Lexington. To watch Parking in the Town of Lexington Video click here: https://youtu.be/FMYVw3UrCk0. List of Parking...
Soda City Biz WIRE

Formosan Subterranean Termites Confirmed in Aiken County

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Local entomologists recently announced the discovery of Formosan termites for the first time in Aiken County. While subterranean termites are common in the Palmetto State, the Formosan subterranean termite species, Coptotermes formosanus, is considered the most destructive, as they often have colonies ten times larger than other native subterranean termite species.
coladaily.com

Upcoming back-to-school events in Lexington and Richland Counties

Students, teachers, administrators, and school staff are gearing up for the new school year. To help assist students with needed supplies, several back-to-school events will be taking place across Lexington and Richland Counties. Lexington County:. Thurs., Aug 11, 7:00 to 11:30 p.m. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. West Columbia,...
News19 WLTX

Columbia's iconic underground bar The Whig to close

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of Main Street Columbia's iconic spaces has announced it will be closing sometime by the end of 2022. Owners of The Whig, the subterranean dive bar at 1200 Main, posted on Facebook that the building "has transferred ownership and a massive construction project is underway to rehab the space."
WIS-TV

15-year-old West Columbia teen found safe

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the West Columbia Police Department, Isabela Perez was found and is safe at home. The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old who was reported missing yesterday. Isabela Garcia Perez’s family says they physically saw her on Sunday, August 7, but...
coladaily.com

Columbia Police Department to conduct public safety checkpoints this week

The Columbia Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that officers will be conducting public safety checkpoints Friday and Saturday. According to a tweet on the department’s Twitter account, CPD will be working alongside the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The citywide effort is to reduce and deter traffic violations, including speeding and reckless driving.
The Post and Courier

Automation leads to layoffs of 95 Columbia phone call-to-text transcribers

COLUMBIA — A nonprofit organization for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals will permanently close its northeast Columbia call center, displacing 95 workers. Austin, Texas, headquartered Communication Service for the Deaf Inc. informed the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce it would be shuttering its location in the Spring Valley Commons strip mall, 9005 Two Notch Road, on Sept. 30.
News19 WLTX

Irmo Fire District relies on grants for bulk of yearly budget

IRMO, S.C. — Special purpose districts are unique in their function and funding, one of which is in our backyard, the Irmo Fire District. "Those usually are just one or two services at a time - fire, water, water service, sewer service, recreation in some cases," said Scott Slatton, SC Municipal Association director of advocacy and communications.
News19 WLTX

What are purchasing cards and when are they used?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Purchasing cards, also known as P-Cards, are used by government agencies to make it easier for employees to purchase needed items like supplies, equipment, and gas. South Carolina's Comptroller General oversees the P-card program throughout the state. "They're only used as a transaction vehicle to cut...
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

