Windows 11 used with modern CPUs could lead to encrypted data corruption
CPUs with VAES instructions may not get along with Windows' encryption features. Microsoft has warned that some users may be affected by an issue related to its encryption features in combination with CPUs with Vector Advanced Encryption Standard (VAES) instructions. The issue can lead to ‘data damage’. The issue affects Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022.
TechCrunch
Superblocks secures $37M to help companies build and maintain internal apps
A decent chunk of developers’ time is spent on internal tooling, including building admin dashboards, report-generating systems and data pipelines. And it’s here where there’s a meaningful opportunity to cut down on repetitive, manual programming work, according to Brad Menezes. He’s the CEO of Superblocks, a recently launched platform that provides building blocks to create custom internal apps, workflows and scheduled jobs.
CNET
Meta to Test End-to-End Encryption on Messenger
Meta will test new end-to-end encryption features on its Messenger app in the coming weeks, the company said in a blog post Thursday. Some users of the app will have their messages encrypted end to end by default and have the ability to store encrypted backups of their messages. The...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Disney, Bumble, Sonos & more
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Wednesday:. Walt Disney — Shares of the entertainment company jumped 5.8% after Disney posted better-than-expected Disney+ subscription numbers for the previous quarter. Subscriptions came in at 152.1 million, above the expected 147.76 million according to StreetAccount. Disney's earnings per share and revenue also topped estimates.
Microsoft is bringing Minecraft Legends, Lies of P, and a whole bunch more to Gamescom
The Xbox lineup for Gamescom—Microsoft's first in-person appearance since 2019—has been announced. Microsoft has announced its plans for the upcoming Gamescom 2022 (opens in new tab) show taking place later this month in Cologne, Germany. This year's event will be Microsoft's first in-person showing at Gamescom since 2019, but for the benefit of those who can't attend (which, let's be honest, is most of us) it will also offer a livestreamed presentation (opens in new tab) that will include interviews and gameplay from multiple studios and games.
CNET
Disney Plus to Raise Prices by $3 a Month as It Launches Tier with Ads
Disney Plus will raise its US prices in December as it launches a new ad-supported tier of its streaming service, the company said Wednesday. Hulu prices are going up, too. Currently in the US, Disney Plus' ad-free subscription is $8 a month. Starting Dec. 8, the ad-free subscription will go up $3 a month to $11. Simultaneously, the new ad-based membership will launch at $8 a month, the same price that Disney Plus subscribers are paying now to watch ad free.
CNET
Save $50 on an Xbox Series S Console, Bringing the Price to $250
Looking for your next gaming console? The Xbox Series S console is smaller and more affordable than the Xbox Series X, but it still packs a punch when it comes to features and games. You can save $50 on the Xbox Series S console at Adorama right now. This discount...
US News and World Report
Website Creator Wix.com to Cut Costs Amid Slower Global Growth
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, said on Wednesday it aims to cut costs by $150 million a year to compensate for a global economic slowdown and a stronger dollar, which has weighed on revenue. Under a three-year plan, Wix said it would take comprehensive...
morningbrew.com
Gaming companies miss earnings expectations
Video games are cool, but have you ever…gone outside?. Yesterday, Roblox became the latest gaming company to report weaker-than-expected earnings for the second quarter. Not only did the gaming platform not have as many daily active users as analysts predicted, but its users didn’t buy as much of Roblox’s in-game currency and main source of revenue, Robux.
Why CS Disco Stock Fell Hard Today
Investors were very unhappy that management cut its 2022 guidance.
CNBC
Software company acquisitions are a bullish sign for the sector’s stocks, Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that software company acquisitions that have gotten rolling in recent weeks suggest that stocks in the sector could be close to bottoming. "The long software nightmare may finally be over, although I still urge you to be selective with these things and stick with the ones that actually make money," the "Mad Money" host said.
CNET
Samsung's $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Seems Out of Reach -- and That's the Point
At its Unpacked event on Wednesday, Samsung unveiled its new flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 phone, which brought better multitasking software, a slimmer design and a more durable body. But one thing left unchanged is the jaw-dropping $1,800 price tag -- an amount few consumers can stomach. But that exclusivity is exactly why the Fold 4 exists.
CNET
Snag This Lightweight Samsung Galaxy Tablet With Up to $130 Off
Samsung's line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets are worth considering if you're looking for an Android tablet -- and you don't have to spend a fortune to get one. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy are offering up to $130 off the the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model and $300 on the 128GB version. That's a match for the lowest the 64GB variant has ever gone and a new all-time low price for the higher capacity model.
CNET
Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Preorder: Best Deals on Samsung's New Earbuds
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the latest product from Samsung in the wireless headphone space. The earbuds were announced at Samsung's Unpacked event on Wednesday and feature a smaller, lighter and more comfortable design. When paired up with a compatible Galaxy phone, the earbuds also support Hi-Fi audio. The...
CNET
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Feature Audio Perks, but Only for Galaxy Phones
Samsung's $230 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature the company's 360 audio and higher quality sound, as long as they're paired with a compatible Galaxy phone. Samsung's higher-end Galaxy headphones include features that do rival the Pixel Buds Pro and the AirPods Pro, but also rival them by locking exclusive features within its device ecosystem.
Crypto is making a comeback
Is the crypto winter finally over? (And in the scorching heat of summer no less?)
CNET
When You Need an iPhone Battery Boost ASAP, Try These Methods
You glance down at your iPhone and your heart drops: The phone is on the verge of dying, and unfortunately you're about to head out the door. That may not be a problem if you don't plan on using it, but let's be real. You'll probably need it to get directions, make a phone call, send a text message or browse endlessly through social media.
CNET
Best Buy Knocks $200 Off All Configurations of the 4th-Gen iPad Air
The new fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves back in March, which means that we're starting to see some big discounts on fourth-gen models. Best Buy is currently offering $200 off all colors and configurations of this previous-gen tablet, dropping the price down to $400 for the 64GB model and $550 for the 256GB model. There's no clear-cut expiration on this deal, but even older Apple devices rarely stay on sale for long. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price.
