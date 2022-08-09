The Community Health Trust of the Pajaro Valley was created more than 20 years ago from the proceeds of the sale of the Watsonville Community Hospital to a private corporation. I was a founding member of the Board of Directors of the Pajaro Valley Community Health Trust (now the Community Health Trust of the Pajaro Valley). The proceeds from the Hospital sale amounted to over $13 million dollars and now have grown to over $19 million dollars according to the Community Health Trust of Pajaro Valley’s last audited financial statements. Now Watsonville Hospital has the opportunity to be returned to public ownership under the nonprofit Pajaro Valley Health Care District (PVHCD). To date, the Community Health Trust of Pajaro Valley has given $6 million toward the hospital purchase. This isn’t enough.

