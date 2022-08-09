Read full article on original website
Related
pajaronian.com
PVUSD Wellness Center reimagines student services
WATSONVILLE—As thousands of students throughout Pajaro Valley Unified School District bid farewell to their summer and prepare for a new year, educators and school employees are readying classrooms, sharpening pencils and honing their lesson plans. Such back-to-school preparations have always been a normal part of a new school year....
pajaronian.com
Letters to the Editor, Aug. 12
The Community Health Trust of the Pajaro Valley was created more than 20 years ago from the proceeds of the sale of the Watsonville Community Hospital to a private corporation. I was a founding member of the Board of Directors of the Pajaro Valley Community Health Trust (now the Community Health Trust of the Pajaro Valley). The proceeds from the Hospital sale amounted to over $13 million dollars and now have grown to over $19 million dollars according to the Community Health Trust of Pajaro Valley’s last audited financial statements. Now Watsonville Hospital has the opportunity to be returned to public ownership under the nonprofit Pajaro Valley Health Care District (PVHCD). To date, the Community Health Trust of Pajaro Valley has given $6 million toward the hospital purchase. This isn’t enough.
pajaronian.com
Artists create memorial for those lost to Covid
Two local artists have teamed up to create a memorial sculpture honoring Watsonville residents who have died of Covid-19, and are asking for the community to get involved. Kathleen Crocetti and Monica Galvan have been working together for the past year after being selected by the City of Watsonville for the project. The sculpture is nearing completion and is scheduled to be installed in the upper portion of Struve Slough in late August.
pajaronian.com
County Supervisors reject term limits
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday rejected a proposal to set term limits on their positions, saying that the current system of letting voters decide who fills the seats is sufficient. The proposal by 4th District Supervisor Greg Caput would have set a three-term...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pajaronian.com
PHOTO: Bomb Squad responds to suspicious device
Watsonville police and Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies team up with the county Bomb Team Thursday morning after a suspicious device was found at the door of the County Courthouse in downtown Watsonville before 8am, said WPD spokeswomen Michelle Pulido. s were evacuated, dozens of workers were turned away...
pajaronian.com
Mariners’ dance dazzles at summer camp
APTOS—Aptos High incoming junior Bella Garvey began dancing ballet when she was just 3 years old. Since then, she’s continued to dance and slowly became part of what she calls her other family. “I really like the performing aspect of it, just getting to perform in front of...
Comments / 0