Browns Will Reportedly 'Consider' Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
The Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson knowing full well that he might not be with them for the start of the 2022 season. So in what may be an effort to ensure stability at the position while he's gone, they're considering a blockbuster trade. According to Browns insider Mary...
Browns starting center Nick Harris likely out for season due to knee injury
Nick Harris will likely be replaced by Ethan Pocic, who signed with the Browns in March after starting 40 games with the Seattle Seahawks.
Colts Release Former Second-Round Pick
There's been a lot of roster turnover at key positions for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Their latest move comes at the expense of a former second-round draft pick. On Friday, the Colts announced the release of offensive tackle Jason Spriggs. The move comes two months to the day after signing Spriggs to a one-year deal.
Look: NFL Star Appeared To Hit On Jake Paul's Girlfriend
Jake Paul and Julia Rose started dating in early 2020. Though they're still together, it sounds like an NFL player tried to slide in her DMs. A video of Paul revealing who messaged Rose surfaced on social media. However, the name was censored out. That being said, fans who are...
Carson Wentz shines in Washington Commanders preseason debut
New Washinton Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz had drawn criticism during training camp for his lack of accuracy. It’s just a
Steelers Released Wide Receiver On Thursday Afternoon
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves Thursday involving their receiving corps. Pittsburgh has signed wide receiver Christian Blake to its roster. The Northern Illinois was on the Arizona Cardinals from 2018-2021 before signing with the Atlanta Falcons. Blake has 28 career receptions for 257 yards. In order...
NFL to ease up on calling a specific penalty
In recent years, roughing the passer penalties have gotten out of hand. It’s great to err on the side of safety but it’s also a physical game and it got to the point where if a quarterback got breathed on it would be a penalty. Now, it appears there will be an attempt to remedy that.
Two Auburn commits just missed being on the SI99
Which two Auburn commits just missed the cut to be in the SI99?
NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Notable Running Back Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly signing undrafted rookie running back DeAndre Torrey after welcoming him for a workout on Wednesday. Torrey was a standout running back for North Texas from 2018-21. Through his senior season in 2021, the dynamic RB recorded 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns. The NFL world took...
Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans Make Interesting Trade Before 2022 Season
The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans made an interesting trade as the 2022 preseason begins and the regular season starts next month. The Dolphins announced they have acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick. As mentioned by CBS Sports, trades like this are made during the NFL Draft when teams are in the later rounds. Shaheen was behind four Dolphins' tight ends on the depth chart and was set to make $2 million with the team this season.
Duane Brown Signing with New York Jets
Former first round draft pick Duane Brown is signing with a new team. After losing right tackle Mekhi Becton for the entire 2022-2023 season, the New York Jets are signing Duane Brown as a replacement. The monetary details of the contract are unknown at time of writing. ESPN’s Adam Schefter...
The 6th Overall Pick In The 2019 NBA Draft Is Still A Free Agent
Jarrett Culver still remains a free agent on August 13. The former 6th overall pick has played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies. This past season, he was on the Grizzlies and they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Golden State Warriors.
NFL World Reacts To Patriots Running Back Trade Rumor
The New England Patriots are reportedly entertaining the idea of trading veteran running back Damien Harris. According to NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Bill Belichick and the Pats front office could be moving on from the player who led the team in rushing this past season. The NFL...
MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation
It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
Video: Cameron Maybin goes viral for suggestive remark during Yankees broadcast
Cameron Maybin is in the middle of his first season as a color commentator for the YES Network, and it may be safe to say that the former MLB outfielder still needs to work on his new craft. During the bottom of the second inning of the New York Yankees’...
LCQ NA Preview: Sentinels vs. The Guard
This Thursday, August 4, the Last Chance Qualifiers NA starts off with an exciting matchup, Sentinels vs The Guard. The match will begin at 4pm EST (1pm PT). Here’s a look at how both teams have been doing this season. Key Stats. Polling by thespike.gg. Sentinels: 86%. The Guard:...
Texans cancel trade with Dolphins over failed physical
The Houston Texans on Thursday canceled a trade with the Miami Dolphins after their trade target failed his physical. Houston on Tuesday acquired tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 7th-round pick from Miami in exchange for a 2023 6th-round pick. But Shaheen failed his physical due to a preexisting knee condition.
NBA Schedule: LeBron vs. Steph Opening Night, Luka's Mavs vs. Lakers
The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...
NHL Rumors: Free Agents Phil Kessel and P.K. Subban
TSN: The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta on TSN Montreal 690 radio on Monday when asked what might happen with unrestricted free agent winger Phil Kessel and defenseman P.K. Subban. “With Kessel I think, it’s more of a, let’s see how the contenders line up. Do they feel they have...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Kadarius Toney News
The New York Giants are planning on giving their first-stringers some reps in tonight's preseason opener, but Kadarius Toney will not be playing. Toney, Big Blue's second-year wide receiver, "appeared to tweak his leg/knee" during Tuesday's practice session, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. As a result, the 2021 first-round pick will be held out of action tonight.
