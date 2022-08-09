ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Spun

Colts Release Former Second-Round Pick

There's been a lot of roster turnover at key positions for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Their latest move comes at the expense of a former second-round draft pick. On Friday, the Colts announced the release of offensive tackle Jason Spriggs. The move comes two months to the day after signing Spriggs to a one-year deal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ian Rapoport
The Spun

Steelers Released Wide Receiver On Thursday Afternoon

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves Thursday involving their receiving corps. Pittsburgh has signed wide receiver Christian Blake to its roster. The Northern Illinois was on the Arizona Cardinals from 2018-2021 before signing with the Atlanta Falcons. Blake has 28 career receptions for 257 yards. In order...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

NFL to ease up on calling a specific penalty

In recent years, roughing the passer penalties have gotten out of hand. It’s great to err on the side of safety but it’s also a physical game and it got to the point where if a quarterback got breathed on it would be a penalty. Now, it appears there will be an attempt to remedy that.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Notable Running Back Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly signing undrafted rookie running back DeAndre Torrey after welcoming him for a workout on Wednesday. Torrey was a standout running back for North Texas from 2018-21. Through his senior season in 2021, the dynamic RB recorded 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns. The NFL world took...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans Make Interesting Trade Before 2022 Season

The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans made an interesting trade as the 2022 preseason begins and the regular season starts next month. The Dolphins announced they have acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick. As mentioned by CBS Sports, trades like this are made during the NFL Draft when teams are in the later rounds. Shaheen was behind four Dolphins' tight ends on the depth chart and was set to make $2 million with the team this season.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Game Haus

Duane Brown Signing with New York Jets

Former first round draft pick Duane Brown is signing with a new team. After losing right tackle Mekhi Becton for the entire 2022-2023 season, the New York Jets are signing Duane Brown as a replacement. The monetary details of the contract are unknown at time of writing. ESPN’s Adam Schefter...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots Running Back Trade Rumor

The New England Patriots are reportedly entertaining the idea of trading veteran running back Damien Harris. According to NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Bill Belichick and the Pats front office could be moving on from the player who led the team in rushing this past season. The NFL...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Larry Brown Sports

Texans cancel trade with Dolphins over failed physical

The Houston Texans on Thursday canceled a trade with the Miami Dolphins after their trade target failed his physical. Houston on Tuesday acquired tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 7th-round pick from Miami in exchange for a 2023 6th-round pick. But Shaheen failed his physical due to a preexisting knee condition.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Concerning Kadarius Toney News

The New York Giants are planning on giving their first-stringers some reps in tonight's preseason opener, but Kadarius Toney will not be playing. Toney, Big Blue's second-year wide receiver, "appeared to tweak his leg/knee" during Tuesday's practice session, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. As a result, the 2021 first-round pick will be held out of action tonight.
NFL
