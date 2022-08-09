Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily Scarvie
Related
ClarkCountyToday
Clark County Fair: Here’s the Aug. 13 schedule
Tuff Trucks and cheeseburgers make for quite a Saturday. The Cheeseburger Eating Contest is at 1 p.m. at the Clark County Fair. After chowing down on the burgers, head to the grandstands for another performance of Tuff Trucks. That’s right. Tuff Trucks are so popular, they get back-to-back days at the fair. They will have shows at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
KATU.com
Oregon City Festival of the Arts
Looking to experience the arts this weekend? Visit the Oregon City Festival of the Arts this Sat and Sun, Aug 13 and 14 from 10am to 5pm daily. Admission is free!. For more information click here. This segment was sponsored by Travel Oregon City.
Canby ready for a 'Big Weekend'
Street dance kicks off the action, then cars, food, beverages and fun get rolling during Saturday"Dance, dance, dance the night away." Well, maybe Van Halen didn't write the definitive street dance song, but the sentiment is very much 'right on' as this year's Canby's Big Night Out Street Dance gets ready to drop on Aug. 26. This year's event, located between Northwest Second Avenue and North Grant Street in downtown Canby, brings back live music via Return Flight (6 to 8 p.m.) and Kurt Van Meter (8 to 11 p.m.), local food and beverage vendors, free children's fun with the...
U-pick peaches in or near Clark County?
Hi fruit enthusiasts, I'm looking for a place to pick local peaches (and apples and pears in the fall). I have found The Power Lines U-Pick but none others and it's not clear whether their peaches have ripened yet. Thanks for any hot tips!from LitLantern.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
camaspostrecord.com
Camas City Council to consider camping ordinance
City of Camas officials will soon consider passing an ordinance that would address unlawful camping in the city’s public spaces and, according to officials who support the ordinance, help connect Camas residents experiencing homelessness with needed services and resources. The Council had a first look at the proposed “Unlawful...
bestfriends.org
Vancouver area felines hit the jackpot
It’s fair to say that Michelle Reeves is a big fan of felines. Whether they’re fluffy Persians perched on a pillow in front of a roaring fireplace or scruffy, big-cheeked tomcats surveying the neighborhood from their outdoor perches, Michelle is all about them. That’s a good thing, because as the animal care supervisor and member of the cat team at Humane Society for Southwest Washington (HSSW) in Vancouver, Michelle plays a big role in saving the lives of more than 2,000 cats each year. And despite all that success, she is always looking to do even more for the cats in her community.
clarkcountylive.com
Vancouver Summer BrewFest Back in Biz
Under new ownership, the Washington Beer Commission recently announced the return of the Vancouver Summer BrewFest, with the 2022 incarnation being held on Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Esther Short Park (605 Esther Street). The event promises over two dozen regional brewers, plus a selection of...
Oregon City Santa marries on Christmas tree farm in Molalla
Newly christened Mrs. Claus, who also works as a nurse, celebrates with Oak Grove reception.Oregon City Santa and Mrs. Claus' wedding showed how far Santa, also known as Keith McDonley, has bounced back after a bout of COVID that included 62 days in the hospital. Oregon City Santa and Mrs. Claus married on Christmas tree farm in Molalla, and their Christmas-themed reception dinner took place at Gray Gables Estate in Oak Grove on Aug. 8. Their event served as the anniversary celebration of McDonley's "Christmas miracle last August," when he came out of a coma. McDonley, known as Milwaukie...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hillsboro set to turn rural Jackson East area to industrial zone
The area north of the airport was added to the UGB. Now, officials are preparing to open it up to industrial development. Hillsboro officials are finalizing a long and contentious process to redesignate a chunk of rural land in North Hillsboro for industrial and urban use. Plans for the Jackson East area — so-called because it's east of Jackson School Road — are to expand the inventory of developable industrial land. But many of the residents who live there have been fighting for years to maintain a residential designation. Homeowners worry that if Jackson East is designated as an...
Chronicle
Homeless Camp Cleared in Chehalis; Twin Transit Plans Potential E-Transit Station
An eviction notice was recently served to a homeless encampment on private property near the park and ride on Main Street in Chehalis, next to Interstate 5 Exit 77, by the property’s owners. The move came after one homeless individual moved their belongings from behind the business on the...
Health advisory: No swimming, water skiing at Lacamas Lake
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — People should avoid swimming or skiing at Lacamas Lake and pets should be kept away from the water after Clark County Public Health (CCPH) issued a warning advisory after high levels of cyanotoxins were found in the water. Lacamas Lake is located in Clark County,...
clarkcountylive.com
Big Changes Planned at 179th Street Corridor
Neighbors and community members are invited to learn about Clark County’s proposed plans for the 179th Street corridor at an upcoming open house. County Public Works staff will host a hybrid open house from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 11. People can attend in person in the sixth-floor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gresham's last movie rental shop to close
After 37 years, Gresham's Just In Video is losing its lease; holding a major liquidation saleJustin Venetucci's eyes light up when he talks about movies. He loves all sorts of flicks, from action to comedy to romance. He could spend hours recounting his favorite films from seven decades of watching. As a seven year old he would make his way to the local theater to catch a double feature for only 35 cents. Naturally, when a brand-new technology debuted, the video home systems, an idea sparked for a business venture. "I've always been a big movie fan,...
pdxmonthly.com
This Portland Woman Spends Her Free Time Trapping Cats to Be Spayed and Neutered
On an otherwise typical evening, when most of us are likely settling in at home or hitting the latest bar, Karen Jealous is out trapping cats. Jealous, who on social media goes by the alias PDX Cat Trapper, works for a contracting company by day and moonlights as a TNR (trap-neuter-return) rescuer by night. She’s part of a handful of volunteers and “solo rescuers,” as she calls herself, who are helping to keep the feral cat population at bay through the TNR program, in which cats are trapped and brought to a clinic to be spayed or neutered, and then released back where they were found. The program helps prevent overpopulation, keeping shelters less crowded while also decreasing the number of cats being euthanized. Given an ever-growing feral cat population, many clinics that provide the service are often strained and require outside help. That's where people like Jealous come in. We spoke with her about her experience as a feline trapper, and why she does it.
Cycle of Portland homeless camp cleanups leaves campers demoralized, neighbors frustrated
PORTLAND, Ore. — Socks, deodorant, and a sleeping mat are just some of the items one man stuffed into his backpack on the streets of Southwest Portland Thursday morning. His friends call him Lobo. He's been experiencing homelessness for 31 years. "I'm getting ready to leave because we're not...
City offers to help Portland woman clean trash dumped in yard
After KOIN 6 News shared the story of a woman living in Southwest Portland having trash dumped on her yard by a stranger with a shopping cart, a Portland city leader reached out to her after seeing the story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Stimulus 2022: Deadline for monthly $2,000 direct check payments is just two days away
Applications for the inaugural Black Resilience Fund in Portland, Oregon, are set to close on Monday as thousands of residents vie to be selected for one of the 50 spots in the basic income program. The fund, initially created in 2020 by the nonprofit group Brown Hope, is seeking to...
kptv.com
50% off cat and kitten adoptions at Portland shelter this weekend
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Humane Society will be offering a 50% discount on adoption fees for cats and kittens this Saturday and Sunday at their Portland campus, OHS announced Friday. The Portland shelter has more than 150 cats currently, and they need room for more. “Our kennels are full...
Local woman builds new apartment building for parents, longtime friends
If you've been in inner Southeast Portland lately, you may have noticed a 34,000-square-foot building that was recently finished.
Lebanon-Express
Rail traffic to halt in mid-Willamette Valley on Sunday
Union Pacific will shut down all major north-south rail traffic in western Oregon for a day, including passenger trains, while it replaces a trestle near Waverly Lake. The $6.5 billion-per-year rail owner and operator will close down for 20 to 22 hours, starting 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 14. That's how long it is expected to tear down a wooden trestle over Cox Creek and install a bridge of steel and compressed, strengthened concrete, according to Bob Melbo, Oregon Department of Transportation’s state rail planner.
Comments / 0