KCRA.com
20-year-old facing murder, felony drug charges after Roseville 15-year-old's fentanyl poisoning
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Barely showing his face during his first court appearance via video call on Friday, Nathaniel Cabacungan went before a Placer County Superior Court judge to hear the murder and felony drug charges he faces. Cabacungan is responsible for a Roseville 15-year old's fentanyl-related death, Placer...
KCRA.com
Motive in shooting during softball game at Louis Park in Stockton unknown, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured in a shooting at a softball field in Stockton Friday night, authorities confirmed to KCRA 3. The shooting happened during a softball game at the Louis Park Softball Complex, the Stockton Police Department said. Officers responded at 9:22 p.m., according to an update late Friday.
Sacramento man convicted in fatal May 2021 shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is now facing up to life in prison after he was convicted of shooting and killing another man during a robbery in May 2021. According to a news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, a jury found Patrick Noied guilty of first-degree murder this week.
Man arrested, accused of killing Roseville teen after she died from fentanyl overdose
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man arrested in connection with the overdose death of a Roseville teen made his first appearance in court Friday. The charges come a week after Roseville Police said they believed a June overdose death involving a 15-year-old girl was fentanyl-related. According to the Placer County...
KCRA.com
2-year-old dies from fentanyl poisoning in San Joaquin County; father charged with homicide
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Three adults were arrested in connection with the fentanyl-related death of a 2-year-old in San Joaquin County, the sheriff’s office said. Officials said that on April 27, deputies and fire officials responded to a home on the 2300 block of North Marine Avenue in Stockton for reports of a child in cardiac arrest.
Fairfield police deploy armored barrier in arrest of man who threatened girlfriend with gun
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers arrested a man after receiving a call from a woman saying she had been assaulted at a hotel early Thursday morning, the Fairfield Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Around 5:43 a.m., 28-year-old Juan Mora Cirilo also threatened the woman, who police say is his girlfriend, with a handgun. […]
KCRA.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Vacaville shooting, police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in front of a Vacaville apartment complex on Friday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Markham Avenue, which is just off of West Monte Vista Avenue, the Vacaville Police Department said on social media.
Father arrested after death of 2-year-old in Stockton; fentanyl found in her system
STOCKTON – The father of a two-year-old girl who died in April has been arrested after an investigation found the presence of fentanyl in the child. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, deputies and medics responded to a residence along the 2300 block of North Maine Avenue back on April 27 after they got a report about a young girl suffering from cardiac arrest. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the sheriff's office says. No obvious signs of abuse were noted, but a toxicology test was done as part of the post-mortem exam. That toxicology report...
KCRA.com
Woman shot in leg in Natomas, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person was injured in a shooting near an apartment complex in Sacramento's Natomas neighborhood on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting happened at the Valencia Point Apartments, which is near the intersection of Natomas Central Drive and Del Paso Road. Investigators believe that a fight...
KCRA.com
Yuba County man accused of raping 12-year-old, sheriff asking for more victims to come forward
OLIVEHURST, Calif. — An 18-year-old man from Olivehurst is accused of raping a 12-year-old Marysville girl, authorities said. Now the Yuba County Sheriff's Office believes there may be more victims who have not come forward. Kevin Vang was arrested on Aug. 1 at his home after investigators learned he...
City of Sacramento settles final part of lawsuit in fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento settled the final part of a lawsuit brought by Stephon Clark’s family Friday. According to Sacramento City Express, the city’s insurer will now pay Clark’s parents $1.7 million and his family agreed to the settlement, bringing an end to their legal actions.
1 dead in Stockton shooting along West Lane
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is looking for answers after a deadly shooting. Police responded to the reported shooting along the 4900 block of West Lane. Authorities said first responders arrived to find a person, only described as male, who had been shot. Despite efforts to save...
Report of strange odor leads to discovery of possible murder-suicide in Placerville
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placerville Police Department is currently investigating a possible murder-suicide after officers found two bodies inside a Placerville home on Thursday. Officers said they were initially called at 7:12 p.m. to a home in the 3100 block of Wilste Road by a neighbor who reported a suspicious odor coming from a […]
Sheriff: Pranks like the fake scanner recording hurt Kiely Rodni investigation
It has been a week since Truckee teen Kiely Rodni went to a party at a campground just outside of Truckee, Calif., and disappeared hours later in the early morning of Aug. 6. The search for the 16-year-old by multiple police agencies, including 50 FBI agents, has left law enforcement pleading for solid tips for...
Teenagers arrested for burglarizing business, Lodi police say
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, an employee at a local Lodi business found that his place of employment had been burglarized when he arrived for work in the morning. According to a Facebook post from the Lodi Police Department, the business had been forcibly entered early Wednesday morning and cash along with other items […]
Sacramento Walmart shooting sends one man to the hospital
ANTELOPE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday shooting in the Walmart parking lot at 7901 Watt Ave that sent one man to the hospital, according to police. Deputies said that they received a call around 11 p.m. that a man, appearing to have been shot, was lying on the […]
Vacaville Police: 33-year-old bicycling to work hit and killed by vehicle
VACAVILLE, Calif. — A 33-year-old Solano County resident bicycling to work was hit and killed by a vehicle near Elmira Road and Leisure Town Road in Vacaville Thursday morning, according to police. First responders arrived at around 8:30 a.m., but the man died from his injuries at the scene...
KCRA.com
Man injured in shooting near Antelope Walmart, sheriff’s office says
ANTELOPE, Calif. — A man was injured in a shooting near a Walmart in Antelope, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. (Video above: Top headlines for Aug. 12) The shooting happened Thursday around 11 p.m. in the 7900 block of Watt Avenue. The caller told authorities that a man was shot and lying on the ground and that the suspect had left the scene.
Mountain Democrat
Placerville father and son found dead; investigators suspect murder-suicide
Two men were found dead inside a Wiltse Road home in Placerville Thursday night, according to the Placerville Police Department. Neighbors told police a father and his adult son lived in the residence. Investigators say evidence indicates the son may have murdered his father before taking his own life. The...
Sacramento Police make announcement about explosions heard in Land Park
SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Police Department announced Thursday that explosions heard in the South Land Park neighborhood are coming from IEDs, improvised explosive devices. "It's very dangerous stuff. Very dangerous," said Eduardo Monterrubio, who lives in the affected Sacramento neighborhood. Ex-Marine Eduardo Monterrubio is familiar with how IEDs sound but never expected to hear them while living in Sacramento."Well it's pretty scary to hear something so close and your windows rattle, and you get scared your wife gets scared." Eduardo showed us his fence, damaged from one of the explosions. "They've been dropping bombs underneath the freeway. They threw one at my fence and blew a hole into it, he continued.Sacramento Police believe that the explosions that have occurred in the area are related and are asking anyone with any information regarding potential suspects to come forward.
